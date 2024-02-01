Laura Wasser Net Worth



Laura Wasser is a renowned American attorney specializing in divorce cases, with a net worth of $10 million as of the year 2024. However, her success goes far beyond just her financial status. Here are 9 interesting facts about Laura Wasser that set her apart from the typical high-profile attorney:

1. Early Life and Education:

Laura Wasser was born on May 23, 1968, in Los Angeles, California. She comes from a family of attorneys, with her father, Dennis Wasser, being a prominent family law attorney himself. Laura followed in her father’s footsteps and attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Rhetoric. She then went on to earn her Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

2. High-Profile Clients:

Laura Wasser is known for representing some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, and Johnny Depp. Her ability to navigate the complex world of celebrity divorces has earned her a reputation as one of the top divorce attorneys in the industry.

3. Innovative Approach:

One of the reasons for Laura Wasser’s success is her innovative approach to divorce cases. She is the founder of the online divorce platform, It’s Over Easy, which aims to simplify the divorce process and make it more affordable and accessible to everyone. This platform has revolutionized the way people approach divorce and has solidified Laura’s status as a trailblazer in her field.

4. Author and Speaker:

In addition to her legal work, Laura Wasser is also a published author and sought-after speaker. She has written a book titled “It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family or Bankrupting Yourself,” in which she shares her insights and advice on navigating divorce in a healthy and constructive way. She is also a frequent speaker at conferences and events, where she shares her expertise on family law and divorce.

5. Philanthropy:

Despite her busy schedule, Laura Wasser is also dedicated to giving back to her community. She is involved in various philanthropic efforts, including supporting organizations that provide legal aid to low-income individuals and families. Her commitment to using her platform for good sets her apart as a compassionate and socially conscious attorney.

6. Legal Commentator:

Laura Wasser is a familiar face on television, where she often serves as a legal commentator on high-profile divorce cases. Her insights and analysis are sought after by major news outlets, making her a respected authority on family law and celebrity divorces.

7. Personal Life:

Laura Wasser is currently single and focused on her career and family. She has two sons, Luke and Jack, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband. Despite the demands of her job, Laura prioritizes her role as a mother and strives to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

8. Awards and Recognition:

Throughout her career, Laura Wasser has received numerous awards and accolades for her legal work and advocacy. She has been named one of the top divorce attorneys in the country by publications such as The Hollywood Reporter and Super Lawyers. Her dedication to her clients and commitment to excellence have earned her the respect of her peers and the admiration of her clients.

9. Legacy:

As one of the most influential attorneys in the field of family law, Laura Wasser’s legacy extends far beyond her net worth. She has paved the way for a new generation of attorneys to approach divorce cases with compassion, innovation, and integrity. Her dedication to her clients and her commitment to changing the conversation around divorce have solidified her status as a true trailblazer in the legal industry.

In conclusion, Laura Wasser’s net worth of $10 million is just one aspect of her success. Her innovative approach to divorce cases, dedication to her clients, and commitment to giving back to her community are what truly set her apart as a top attorney. As she continues to make a difference in the lives of her clients and in the legal industry as a whole, Laura Wasser’s impact will be felt for years to come.

