

Laura Coates is a well-known American legal analyst, author, and radio host. She has gained recognition for her insightful commentary on legal issues and current events. With a successful career in the legal field, Laura Coates has amassed a considerable net worth. In this article, we will explore Laura Coates’ net worth and delve into some interesting facts about her life and career.

Laura Coates’ Net Worth:

Laura Coates’ net worth is estimated to be around $3 million as of 2024. This impressive sum is the result of her successful career as a legal analyst, author, and radio host. Throughout her career, Laura Coates has worked hard to establish herself as a respected figure in the legal community, and her net worth reflects her dedication and success.

9 Interesting Facts About Laura Coates:

1. Early Career: Laura Coates began her career as a lawyer, working as a trial attorney for the Department of Justice. She later transitioned to a career in media, where she has gained recognition for her legal analysis and commentary.

2. Education: Laura Coates holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Princeton University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School. Her educational background has equipped her with the knowledge and expertise to excel in the legal field.

3. Author: In addition to her work as a legal analyst, Laura Coates is also a published author. She has written a book titled “You Have the Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police,” which explores issues of police reform and accountability.

4. Radio Host: Laura Coates is a radio host for SiriusXM, where she hosts a show called “The Laura Coates Show.” On the show, she discusses legal issues, current events, and topics of interest to her audience.

5. Legal Analyst: Laura Coates is a legal analyst for CNN, where she provides commentary and analysis on legal issues and high-profile court cases. Her expertise and insights have made her a valuable contributor to the network.

6. Public Speaker: Laura Coates is also a sought-after public speaker, known for her engaging and informative presentations on a variety of legal topics. She has spoken at conferences, universities, and other events, sharing her knowledge and expertise with audiences.

7. Philanthropy: Laura Coates is actively involved in philanthropic efforts, supporting causes related to social justice, civil rights, and education. She is committed to making a positive impact on her community and society as a whole.

8. Awards and Recognition: Throughout her career, Laura Coates has received numerous awards and accolades for her work as a legal analyst and advocate. Her contributions to the legal field have been widely recognized and celebrated.

9. Personal Life: Laura Coates is married and has a family. She balances her successful career with her personal life, finding fulfillment in both professional and personal pursuits.

Laura Coates has achieved success and recognition in her career as a legal analyst, author, and radio host. Her net worth is a reflection of her hard work, dedication, and talent in the legal field. As she continues to make a positive impact through her work and advocacy, Laura Coates’ net worth is likely to grow even further in the years to come.

1. How old is Laura Coates?

Laura Coates was born on July 11, 1979, making her 45 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Laura Coates?

Laura Coates stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches.

3. What is Laura Coates’ weight?

Laura Coates’ weight is not publicly disclosed.

