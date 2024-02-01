Larry Potterfield Net Worth



Larry Potterfield is a well-known figure in the outdoor industry, particularly in the realm of firearms. As the founder of MidwayUSA, a leading retailer of hunting and shooting products, Potterfield has amassed a significant net worth over the years. In 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, making him one of the wealthiest individuals in the industry.

But aside from his impressive financial success, there are many interesting facts about Larry Potterfield that make him stand out from the crowd. Here are 9 fascinating facts about this entrepreneur and outdoor enthusiast:

1. Military Background: Larry Potterfield served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he gained valuable skills and experience that would later shape his career in the firearms industry. His time in the military instilled in him a sense of discipline and dedication that has served him well in his entrepreneurial endeavors.

2. Passion for Conservation: Potterfield is not just a businessman, but also a dedicated conservationist. He has been actively involved in various conservation efforts, including supporting wildlife habitat restoration and preservation projects. His love for the outdoors and wildlife is evident in his commitment to protecting and preserving the natural world.

3. Family Business: MidwayUSA is a family-owned business, with Larry Potterfield at the helm. He founded the company in 1977 with his wife, Brenda, and together they have built it into a successful enterprise. The Potterfield family is deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of the business, ensuring that their values and vision are reflected in every aspect of the company.

4. Support for the Second Amendment: As a prominent figure in the firearms industry, Larry Potterfield is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. He has been a vocal advocate for gun rights and has worked to defend the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Potterfield believes strongly in the importance of the right to bear arms and has dedicated much of his career to protecting this fundamental freedom.

5. Philanthropy: In addition to his business success, Larry Potterfield is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He and his wife, Brenda, are active supporters of various charitable causes, including education, conservation, and veterans’ organizations. The Potterfields have donated millions of dollars to support these causes, demonstrating their commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

6. Outdoor Enthusiast: Larry Potterfield’s love for the outdoors extends beyond his business interests. He is an avid hunter and sportsman, with a passion for hunting, shooting, and fishing. Potterfield’s personal experiences in the field have informed his business decisions and helped him create a successful company that caters to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts.

7. Entrepreneurial Spirit: From humble beginnings, Larry Potterfield built MidwayUSA into a multi-million dollar business through hard work, determination, and a keen entrepreneurial spirit. His innovative approach to business, combined with his deep knowledge of the industry, has set him apart as a leader in the outdoor retail sector. Potterfield’s success story serves as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in the business world.

8. Commitment to Quality: One of the key principles that has guided Larry Potterfield throughout his career is a commitment to quality. He has built MidwayUSA into a trusted brand known for its high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Potterfield’s dedication to excellence has earned him a loyal customer base and solidified his reputation as a leader in the industry.

9. Legacy Building: As he approaches retirement age, Larry Potterfield is focused on building a lasting legacy that will endure for generations to come. He is actively involved in planning for the future of MidwayUSA and ensuring that the company remains a strong and successful business long after he steps down. Potterfield’s dedication to his business and his commitment to excellence are evident in his efforts to secure the company’s future success.

In conclusion, Larry Potterfield is a remarkable individual whose achievements in the outdoor industry have earned him a place among the top entrepreneurs in the field. His passion for the outdoors, his commitment to conservation, and his entrepreneurial spirit have set him apart as a leader and innovator. With a net worth of $300 million in 2024, Larry Potterfield’s success is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and vision. As he continues to shape the future of MidwayUSA and leave his mark on the industry, Potterfield’s legacy is sure to endure for years to come.

Common Questions about Larry Potterfield:

1. How old is Larry Potterfield?

Larry Potterfield was born on August 20, 1947, making him 77 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Larry Potterfield?

Larry Potterfield stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall.

3. What is Larry Potterfield’s weight?

Larry Potterfield’s weight is approximately 170 pounds.

4. Is Larry Potterfield married?

Yes, Larry Potterfield is married to his wife, Brenda, who is his business partner and co-founder of MidwayUSA.

5. Does Larry Potterfield have children?

Yes, Larry Potterfield and his wife, Brenda, have children who are actively involved in the family business.

6. Where does Larry Potterfield live?

Larry Potterfield resides in Columbia, Missouri, where MidwayUSA is headquartered.

7. What is Larry Potterfield’s educational background?

Larry Potterfield studied business administration at the University of Missouri before founding MidwayUSA.

8. How did Larry Potterfield start MidwayUSA?

Larry Potterfield started MidwayUSA in 1977 out of his home with his wife, Brenda, selling shooting and hunting products through mail order.

9. What is Larry Potterfield’s net worth?

In 2024, Larry Potterfield’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million.

10. What is Larry Potterfield’s involvement in conservation efforts?

Larry Potterfield is actively involved in supporting wildlife habitat restoration and preservation projects as part of his commitment to conservation.

11. What causes does Larry Potterfield support through philanthropy?

Larry Potterfield and his wife, Brenda, support various charitable causes, including education, conservation, and veterans’ organizations.

12. What is Larry Potterfield’s stance on the Second Amendment?

Larry Potterfield is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and has been a vocal advocate for gun rights throughout his career.

13. What outdoor activities does Larry Potterfield enjoy?

Larry Potterfield is an avid hunter, sportsman, and outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hunting, shooting, and fishing.

14. How has Larry Potterfield built his business legacy?

Larry Potterfield has built a successful business legacy through hard work, dedication to quality, and a commitment to excellence in customer service.

15. What is Larry Potterfield’s vision for the future of MidwayUSA?

Larry Potterfield is focused on building a lasting legacy for MidwayUSA and ensuring the company’s continued success for future generations.

16. What sets Larry Potterfield apart as a leader in the outdoor industry?

Larry Potterfield’s passion for the outdoors, commitment to conservation, and entrepreneurial spirit set him apart as a leader and innovator in the outdoor industry.

17. What is Larry Potterfield’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs?

Larry Potterfield’s success story serves as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of hard work, determination, and a commitment to quality in building a successful business.

