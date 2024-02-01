Larry Hagman Net Worth



Larry Hagman was a renowned American actor who achieved international fame for his iconic role as J.R. Ewing on the hit television series “Dallas.” Throughout his illustrious career, Hagman amassed a significant fortune, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Hollywood. In this article, we will delve into Larry Hagman’s net worth, along with nine interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Larry Hagman’s Net Worth

Larry Hagman’s net worth was estimated to be around $15 million at the time of his passing in 2012. However, his estate continued to generate income through royalties and residuals from his various acting projects, ultimately increasing his net worth to approximately $20 million by the year 2024.

2. Early Life and Career

Larry Hagman was born on September 21, 1931, in Fort Worth, Texas. He came from a showbiz family, with his mother, Mary Martin, being a renowned Broadway actress. Hagman made his acting debut in the early 1960s, appearing in various television shows and films before landing his breakthrough role as astronaut Major Anthony Nelson in the sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie.”

3. Iconic Role as J.R. Ewing

Larry Hagman’s most iconic role was undoubtedly that of J.R. Ewing on the hit television series “Dallas.” The show premiered in 1978 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon, catapulting Hagman to international stardom. J.R. Ewing was a ruthless oil tycoon who captivated audiences with his devious schemes and larger-than-life personality.

4. Health Struggles

In 1995, Larry Hagman was diagnosed with liver cancer, which he attributed to his years of heavy drinking. He underwent a life-saving liver transplant and became an advocate for organ donation and cancer research. Despite his health struggles, Hagman continued to work in the entertainment industry and remained active until his passing in 2012.

5. Philanthropy

Larry Hagman was a dedicated philanthropist who supported various charitable causes throughout his life. He was particularly passionate about environmental conservation and animal welfare, donating both his time and resources to organizations such as the Sierra Club and the Humane Society.

6. Personal Life

Larry Hagman was married to his wife, Maj Axelsson, for over 50 years until his passing. The couple had two children together, Heidi and Preston. Hagman was known for his eccentric personality and larger-than-life presence both on and off-screen, endearing him to fans and colleagues alike.

7. Acting Legacy

In addition to his iconic role on “Dallas,” Larry Hagman appeared in numerous other television shows and films throughout his career. He was known for his versatility as an actor, seamlessly transitioning between comedic and dramatic roles with ease. Hagman’s performances continue to inspire aspiring actors and entertain audiences around the world.

8. Awards and Accolades

Throughout his career, Larry Hagman received numerous awards and accolades for his acting prowess. He was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his role on “Dallas” and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series in 1981. Hagman’s contributions to the entertainment industry have solidified his place in Hollywood history.

9. Legacy and Impact

Larry Hagman’s legacy continues to live on in the hearts of fans and colleagues who were inspired by his talent and charisma. His portrayal of J.R. Ewing remains one of the most iconic characters in television history, cementing his status as a true Hollywood legend. Hagman’s impact on the industry will be felt for generations to come.

In conclusion, Larry Hagman was a beloved actor whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His net worth, estimated at $20 million by the year 2024, reflects his successful career and enduring legacy. Hagman’s iconic role as J.R. Ewing on “Dallas” continues to captivate audiences worldwide, ensuring that his memory will live on for years to come.



