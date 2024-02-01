Larry Caputo Net Worth



Larry Caputo is a well-known television personality and former husband of Theresa Caputo, the star of TLC’s hit reality show “Long Island Medium.” Larry has garnered significant fame and fortune through his appearances on the show and other business ventures. His net worth is estimated to be around $3 million as of 2024.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Larry Caputo and his wealth:

1. Larry’s Early Life: Larry Caputo was born on August 31, 1956, in the United States. He grew up on Long Island, New York, where he met his future wife, Theresa. Larry worked in the family’s construction business before finding success in the television industry.

2. Rise to Fame: Larry Caputo gained widespread recognition after appearing on “Long Island Medium” alongside Theresa. The show follows Theresa Caputo as she claims to communicate with the spirits of the deceased. Larry’s down-to-earth personality and unwavering support for his wife endeared him to viewers.

3. Business Ventures: In addition to his television career, Larry Caputo has ventured into various business endeavors. He has invested in real estate, restaurants, and other ventures, contributing to his overall net worth.

4. Divorce from Theresa Caputo: In 2018, Larry and Theresa Caputo announced their separation after 28 years of marriage. The couple finalized their divorce in 2019, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their split, Larry and Theresa remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their children.

5. Personal Struggles: Throughout his time on “Long Island Medium,” Larry Caputo openly shared his personal struggles, including his battle with anxiety and depression. His candidness resonated with fans and shed light on the importance of mental health awareness.

6. Philanthropy: Larry Caputo is actively involved in charitable work, supporting causes such as mental health awareness, cancer research, and animal welfare. He uses his platform to raise awareness and funds for various organizations, making a positive impact on the community.

7. Health and Wellness: In recent years, Larry Caputo has prioritized his health and wellness, focusing on maintaining a balanced lifestyle. He has adopted a healthier diet, regular exercise routine, and mindfulness practices to improve his overall well-being.

8. Personal Life: Larry Caputo is currently in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Connie Stauddy. The couple has been together for several years and enjoys spending time together traveling and exploring new experiences.

9. Future Endeavors: Looking ahead, Larry Caputo continues to pursue new opportunities and projects in the entertainment industry. He remains a beloved figure among fans of “Long Island Medium” and is poised to expand his career in television and beyond.

In conclusion, Larry Caputo has achieved significant success and amassed a considerable net worth through his television career, business ventures, and personal endeavors. His resilience, authenticity, and philanthropic efforts have solidified his standing as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Larry’s journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and positivity in achieving one’s goals and making a difference in the world.

Common Questions about Larry Caputo:

1. How old is Larry Caputo?

Larry Caputo was born on August 31, 1956, making him 67 years old as of 2024.

2. What is Larry Caputo’s height and weight?

Larry Caputo stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

3. Is Larry Caputo married?

Larry Caputo was previously married to Theresa Caputo but is currently in a relationship with Connie Stauddy.

4. How did Larry Caputo become famous?

Larry Caputo gained fame through his appearances on TLC’s reality show “Long Island Medium” alongside his ex-wife, Theresa Caputo.

5. What is Larry Caputo’s net worth?

As of 2024, Larry Caputo’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million.

6. Does Larry Caputo have any children?

Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo have two children together, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

7. What are Larry Caputo’s hobbies and interests?

Larry Caputo enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and exploring new cuisines. He is also passionate about philanthropy and giving back to the community.

8. What businesses does Larry Caputo own?

Larry Caputo has investments in real estate, restaurants, and other ventures, contributing to his overall net worth.

9. How did Larry Caputo and Theresa Caputo meet?

Larry and Theresa Caputo met on Long Island, New York, and eventually got married after a few years of dating.

10. What are Larry Caputo’s favorite TV shows and movies?

Larry Caputo enjoys watching a variety of TV shows and movies, ranging from dramas to comedies. Some of his favorites include “The Sopranos” and “The Godfather.”

11. Does Larry Caputo have any pets?

Larry Caputo is a dog lover and has a pet dog named Max, whom he adores and considers part of the family.

12. What is Larry Caputo’s favorite food?

Larry Caputo has a fondness for Italian cuisine, particularly pasta dishes and seafood. He enjoys cooking and trying new recipes in his spare time.

13. What are Larry Caputo’s future plans?

Larry Caputo is focused on expanding his career in the entertainment industry and continues to explore new opportunities and projects.

14. Does Larry Caputo have any siblings?

Larry Caputo has a brother named John Caputo, with whom he shares a close bond and lifelong friendship.

15. What charities does Larry Caputo support?

Larry Caputo is actively involved in supporting mental health awareness, cancer research, and animal welfare organizations through his philanthropic efforts.

16. Does Larry Caputo have any upcoming TV appearances?

As of 2024, Larry Caputo’s future TV appearances have not been announced, but fans can expect to see him in new projects in the near future.

17. How can fans stay updated on Larry Caputo’s latest news and events?

Fans can follow Larry Caputo on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates on his career, personal life, and philanthropic endeavors.

