Larry Birkhead Net Worth



Larry Birkhead is a well-known American celebrity photographer and former partner of the late Anna Nicole Smith. Born on January 22, 1973, in Louisville, Kentucky, Birkhead gained national attention in the mid-2000s during a highly publicized paternity battle over his daughter, Dannielynn, with Smith. As of 2024, Larry Birkhead’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Larry Birkhead:

1. Larry Birkhead first met Anna Nicole Smith at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2004. The two began dating shortly after and welcomed their daughter, Dannielynn, in 2006.

2. Birkhead’s paternity of Dannielynn was initially in question, as Smith was also in relationships with other men at the time of conception. After a lengthy legal battle and DNA testing, Birkhead was confirmed to be Dannielynn’s biological father.

3. In addition to his work as a celebrity photographer, Birkhead has appeared on various reality TV shows, including “Larry Birkhead: Life After Anna Nicole” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.”

4. Larry Birkhead has been actively involved in raising Dannielynn as a single father since Anna Nicole Smith’s tragic death in 2007. He has worked hard to provide a stable and loving environment for his daughter.

5. Birkhead has also been vocal about preserving Anna Nicole Smith’s legacy and ensuring that Dannielynn knows about her mother’s life and career. He has shared photos and memories of Smith with Dannielynn to keep her memory alive.

6. In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Larry Birkhead is also a successful businessman. He has invested in various ventures and properties over the years, contributing to his impressive net worth.

7. Birkhead has been involved in various charitable endeavors, including supporting organizations that benefit children and families in need. He has used his platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes.

8. Larry Birkhead’s relationship with Dannielynn is a priority for him, and he has worked hard to shield her from the media spotlight as much as possible. He values their privacy and focuses on providing a normal childhood for his daughter.

9. Despite the challenges he has faced in the public eye, Larry Birkhead remains dedicated to being the best father he can be to Dannielynn. He continues to work hard in his career and personal life to provide for his daughter and give her the best opportunities possible.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Larry Birkhead:

1. How old is Larry Birkhead in 2024?

Larry Birkhead will be 51 years old in 2024.

2. What is Larry Birkhead’s height and weight?

Larry Birkhead stands at 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

3. Is Larry Birkhead married or dating anyone?

Larry Birkhead is currently single and focused on raising his daughter, Dannielynn.

4. What is Larry Birkhead’s net worth in 2024?

As of 2024, Larry Birkhead’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

5. How did Larry Birkhead become famous?

Larry Birkhead gained fame through his relationship with Anna Nicole Smith and the subsequent paternity battle over their daughter, Dannielynn.

6. Does Larry Birkhead have any other children?

Larry Birkhead’s only child is Dannielynn, whom he shares with Anna Nicole Smith.

7. What does Larry Birkhead do for a living?

Larry Birkhead is a celebrity photographer and businessman.

8. How has Larry Birkhead been involved in charity work?

Larry Birkhead has supported various charitable organizations that benefit children and families in need.

9. What is Larry Birkhead’s relationship with Dannielynn like?

Larry Birkhead is a devoted father to Dannielynn and has worked hard to provide a loving and stable home for her.

10. What is Larry Birkhead’s career background?

Larry Birkhead began his career as a celebrity photographer before gaining national attention through his relationship with Anna Nicole Smith.

11. How has Larry Birkhead handled the media attention surrounding his family?

Larry Birkhead has been selective about sharing details of his personal life with the media and prioritizes his daughter’s privacy.

12. What are Larry Birkhead’s future plans?

Larry Birkhead continues to focus on raising Dannielynn and building his career and business ventures.

13. How has Larry Birkhead preserved Anna Nicole Smith’s legacy?

Larry Birkhead has shared photos and memories of Anna Nicole Smith with Dannielynn to ensure she knows about her mother’s life and career.

14. What challenges has Larry Birkhead faced as a single father?

Larry Birkhead has navigated the challenges of single parenthood in the public eye while prioritizing Dannielynn’s well-being.

15. How does Larry Birkhead balance his career and parenting responsibilities?

Larry Birkhead manages his career and parenting duties by prioritizing time with Dannielynn and maintaining a strong support system.

16. What advice does Larry Birkhead have for other single parents?

Larry Birkhead emphasizes the importance of prioritizing your child’s needs and seeking support from friends and family.

17. What legacy does Larry Birkhead hope to leave for his daughter?

Larry Birkhead hopes to instill in Dannielynn the values of hard work, compassion, and resilience, ensuring she has a bright future ahead.

In conclusion, Larry Birkhead’s journey as a father, businessman, and public figure has been marked by challenges and triumphs. His dedication to his daughter, Dannielynn, and commitment to preserving Anna Nicole Smith’s legacy have shaped his personal and professional life. With a net worth of $10 million in 2024, Larry Birkhead continues to navigate the complexities of fame and fatherhood with grace and determination.



