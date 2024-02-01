

Lark Voorhies is an American actress, singer, and model who is best known for her role as Lisa Turtle on the hit TV show “Saved by the Bell.” She has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, but many people are curious about her net worth and how she has managed to sustain her success over the years. In this article, we will delve into Lark Voorhies’ net worth and explore some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Lark Voorhies’ Net Worth

Lark Voorhies’ net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She has earned her wealth through her acting career, as well as her work as a singer and model. Despite facing some personal challenges in recent years, Voorhies has continued to work in the entertainment industry and has managed to maintain a steady income.

2. Early Life and Career

Lark Voorhies was born on March 25, 1974, in Nashville, Tennessee. She began her acting career at a young age, appearing in various commercials and TV shows. In 1988, she landed the role of Lisa Turtle on “Saved by the Bell,” which catapulted her to fame. She continued to act in the “Saved by the Bell” franchise and appeared in several other TV shows and movies throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

3. Personal Struggles

In recent years, Lark Voorhies has faced some personal struggles, including battles with mental health issues. In 2012, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and she has since spoken out about her struggles with the condition. Despite these challenges, Voorhies has remained resilient and has continued to pursue her career in the entertainment industry.

4. Music Career

In addition to her acting career, Lark Voorhies has also dabbled in music. She released her debut album, “The Look of Love,” in 1993, which featured a mix of R&B and pop songs. While her music career did not achieve the same level of success as her acting career, Voorhies has continued to record music and perform live shows.

5. Modeling Career

Lark Voorhies has also found success as a model, appearing in various fashion campaigns and magazine spreads. She has been praised for her striking beauty and unique sense of style, and has worked with a number of top photographers and designers throughout her career. Voorhies continues to model to this day, showcasing her timeless elegance and charm.

6. Personal Life

Lark Voorhies has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Miguel Coleman in 1996, but the couple divorced in 2004. She then married Jimmy Green in 2015, but the marriage was annulled after just six months. In 2020, Voorhies married music engineer and actor, Jim Losen.

7. Height and Weight

Lark Voorhies stands at a height of 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) and weighs around 121 lbs (55 kg). She maintains her slender figure through a combination of healthy eating and regular exercise, and has always been known for her petite frame and graceful demeanor.

8. Current Projects

In 2024, Lark Voorhies continues to work in the entertainment industry, appearing in TV shows, movies, and commercials. She is also working on new music and modeling projects, showcasing her versatility and talent across multiple platforms. Despite facing personal challenges, Voorhies remains committed to her craft and is dedicated to pursuing her passion for acting, singing, and modeling.

9. Legacy and Impact

Lark Voorhies has left a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry, thanks to her iconic role on “Saved by the Bell” and her contributions to music and modeling. She has inspired countless fans with her talent and beauty, and continues to be a beloved figure in popular culture. Despite facing setbacks in her personal life, Voorhies has shown resilience and determination, proving that she is a true survivor in the world of entertainment.

Common Questions about Lark Voorhies:

1. How old is Lark Voorhies?

Lark Voorhies was born on March 25, 1974, making her 50 years old in 2024.

2. What is Lark Voorhies’ net worth?

Lark Voorhies’ net worth is estimated to be around $500,000.

3. Who is Lark Voorhies married to?

Lark Voorhies is currently married to music engineer and actor, Jim Losen.

4. What is Lark Voorhies’ height and weight?

Lark Voorhies stands at a height of 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) and weighs around 121 lbs (55 kg).

5. What is Lark Voorhies’ most famous role?

Lark Voorhies is best known for her role as Lisa Turtle on the TV show “Saved by the Bell.”

6. Has Lark Voorhies released any music?

Yes, Lark Voorhies released her debut album, “The Look of Love,” in 1993.

7. How many times has Lark Voorhies been married?

Lark Voorhies has been married three times.

8. What challenges has Lark Voorhies faced in recent years?

Lark Voorhies has faced battles with mental health issues, including bipolar disorder.

9. What is Lark Voorhies currently working on?

Lark Voorhies is currently working on TV shows, movies, music, and modeling projects.

10. Where was Lark Voorhies born?

Lark Voorhies was born in Nashville, Tennessee.

11. What is Lark Voorhies’ ethnicity?

Lark Voorhies is of African-American and French descent.

12. What awards has Lark Voorhies won?

Lark Voorhies has won several awards for her acting and modeling work, including a Young Artist Award.

13. Does Lark Voorhies have any children?

Lark Voorhies does not have any children.

14. What is Lark Voorhies’ favorite TV show?

Lark Voorhies has cited “Saved by the Bell” as her favorite TV show.

15. Does Lark Voorhies have any siblings?

Lark Voorhies has three siblings, two brothers, and one sister.

16. What is Lark Voorhies’ favorite movie?

Lark Voorhies has expressed a love for classic films, particularly those from the 1940s and 1950s.

17. What is Lark Voorhies’ favorite hobby?

Lark Voorhies enjoys reading, painting, and spending time with her family and friends.

In conclusion, Lark Voorhies has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, earning a net worth of $500,000 through her work as an actress, singer, and model. Despite facing personal challenges, Voorhies has continued to pursue her passion for performing and has left a lasting impact on popular culture. Her resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to fans around the world, and her timeless beauty and talent ensure that she will always be remembered as a true icon in the world of entertainment.



