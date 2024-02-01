Lana Wood Net Worth: 9 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know

Lana Wood is an American actress and producer who is best known for her role as Plenty O’Toole in the James Bond film “Diamonds Are Forever.” She is also the younger sister of the legendary actress Natalie Wood. Lana Wood has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, and her net worth reflects her hard work and dedication to her craft. In this article, we will take a closer look at Lana Wood’s net worth and explore nine interesting facts about her life and career that you may not have known.

1. Lana Wood’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Lana Wood’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. This includes her earnings from her acting career, as well as any investments or other sources of income that she may have. While Lana Wood may not have reached the same level of fame and fortune as her sister Natalie Wood, she has still had a successful career in Hollywood and has built a respectable net worth for herself.

2. Early Life and Career

Lana Wood was born Svetlana Gurdin on March 1, 1946, in Santa Monica, California. She is the younger sister of actress Natalie Wood, who was a major star in Hollywood during the 1950s and 1960s. Lana began her acting career at a young age, appearing in television shows and films throughout the 1960s and 1970s. She is best known for her role as Plenty O’Toole in the James Bond film “Diamonds Are Forever,” which was released in 1971.

3. Personal Life

Lana Wood has been married and divorced three times. Her first marriage was to actor Jack Wrather Jr., with whom she had one daughter. She later married Karl Brent, a real estate agent, but the marriage ended in divorce. Lana’s third marriage was to Richard Smedley, a businessman, but that marriage also ended in divorce. Lana Wood has been open about her struggles with relationships and has spoken candidly about the challenges she has faced in her personal life.

4. Relationship with Natalie Wood

Lana Wood had a close relationship with her sister Natalie Wood, who tragically died in 1981 at the age of 43. Natalie’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, but there has been speculation and controversy surrounding the circumstances of her passing. Lana has been a vocal advocate for her sister and has worked to keep Natalie’s memory alive in the years since her death.

5. Lana Wood’s Acting Career

In addition to her role in “Diamonds Are Forever,” Lana Wood has appeared in a number of other films and television shows throughout her career. Some of her other notable credits include “Peyton Place,” “The Fugitive,” and “The Long, Hot Summer.” Lana has also worked behind the scenes as a producer and has been involved in various projects in the entertainment industry.

6. Philanthropy

Lana Wood is also known for her philanthropic work and has been involved in various charitable causes throughout her career. She has supported organizations that focus on issues such as animal rights, environmental conservation, and children’s health. Lana has used her platform as a public figure to raise awareness and funds for important causes, and she continues to be an advocate for those in need.

7. Lana Wood’s Other Ventures

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Lana Wood has also pursued other ventures over the years. She has dabbled in writing and has published several books, including a memoir about her life and career in Hollywood. Lana has also appeared on reality television shows and has made guest appearances on various talk shows and documentaries.

8. Recognition and Awards

Throughout her career, Lana Wood has received recognition for her work in film and television. She has been nominated for several awards, including a Golden Globe Award for her role in “Peyton Place.” While she may not have won any major awards, Lana’s talent and contributions to the entertainment industry have not gone unnoticed, and she continues to be respected by her peers and fans alike.

9. Legacy and Influence

As the younger sister of Natalie Wood, Lana Wood has had to carve out her own path in the entertainment industry and establish herself as a talented and versatile actress in her own right. While she may not have achieved the same level of fame and success as her sister, Lana has made a name for herself and has earned the respect of her peers and fans. Her legacy as an actress and producer will continue to inspire future generations of performers to follow their dreams and pursue their passions.

Common Questions about Lana Wood:

1. How old is Lana Wood?

Lana Wood was born on March 1, 1946, so as of the year 2024, she would be 78 years old.

2. How tall is Lana Wood?

Lana Wood’s height is reported to be 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm).

3. What is Lana Wood’s weight?

Lana Wood’s weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Is Lana Wood married?

Lana Wood has been married and divorced three times.

5. Does Lana Wood have children?

Lana Wood has one daughter from her first marriage to actor Jack Wrather Jr.

6. What is Lana Wood’s most famous role?

Lana Wood is best known for her role as Plenty O’Toole in the James Bond film “Diamonds Are Forever.”

7. Has Lana Wood won any awards?

Lana Wood has been nominated for several awards, including a Golden Globe Award for her role in “Peyton Place.”

8. What other projects has Lana Wood been involved in?

In addition to her acting career, Lana Wood has worked as a producer and has appeared on reality television shows and documentaries.

9. What charitable causes does Lana Wood support?

Lana Wood has been involved in various charitable causes, including animal rights, environmental conservation, and children’s health.

10. How did Lana Wood’s sister Natalie Wood die?

Natalie Wood died in 1981 at the age of 43 in what was ruled an accidental drowning. The circumstances of her death have been the subject of speculation and controversy.

11. What books has Lana Wood written?

Lana Wood has written several books, including a memoir about her life and career in Hollywood.

12. Has Lana Wood appeared on any reality television shows?

Yes, Lana Wood has made appearances on reality television shows and has been a guest on various talk shows and documentaries.

13. What is Lana Wood’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Lana Wood’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

14. What is Lana Wood’s relationship with her sister Natalie Wood?

Lana Wood had a close relationship with her sister Natalie Wood, and she has worked to keep Natalie’s memory alive in the years since her death.

15. When did Lana Wood’s acting career begin?

Lana Wood began her acting career at a young age in the 1960s, appearing in television shows and films.

16. What is Lana Wood’s most recent project?

As of the year 2024, Lana Wood’s most recent project is not publicly disclosed.

17. What is Lana Wood’s legacy in the entertainment industry?

Lana Wood has carved out her own path in Hollywood and has established herself as a talented and versatile actress in her own right. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of performers to follow their dreams and pursue their passions.

In summary, Lana Wood is a talented actress and producer who has had a long and successful career in Hollywood. Despite facing challenges in her personal life, Lana has remained dedicated to her craft and has built a respectable net worth for herself. Her legacy as the younger sister of Natalie Wood will continue to inspire others to pursue their dreams and make a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.