

Lana Rhodes is a well-known adult film actress who has made a name for herself in the industry. Born on September 6, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois, Lana began her career in the adult entertainment industry in 2016. Since then, she has become one of the most popular and successful performers in the industry, amassing a huge following and earning a significant amount of money in the process.

Lana Rhodes Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Lana Rhodes’ net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. This impressive sum is a testament to Lana’s hard work and dedication to her craft. She has appeared in numerous adult films and has also worked as a model and social media influencer, further adding to her income.

Interesting Facts About Lana Rhodes

1. Lana Rhodes is not her real name. Her birth name is Amara Maple, but she adopted the stage name Lana Rhodes when she entered the adult entertainment industry.

2. Lana Rhodes has won multiple awards for her work in adult films, including Best New Starlet at the 2017 AVN Awards.

3. Lana Rhodes is known for her distinctive looks, including her long blonde hair and striking blue eyes. She has also undergone plastic surgery to enhance her appearance.

4. Lana Rhodes is active on social media, where she has a large following. She frequently posts photos and videos of herself, as well as updates on her career and personal life.

5. Lana Rhodes has also dabbled in music, releasing a single titled “F*** It Up” in 2018. The song received mixed reviews, but Lana has expressed interest in pursuing a career in music in the future.

6. Lana Rhodes is currently dating fellow adult film star Mike Majlak. The couple has been together since 2022 and frequently share photos of themselves together on social media.

7. Lana Rhodes is a fitness enthusiast and often posts workout videos and photos on her social media accounts. She is known for her toned physique and dedication to maintaining her appearance.

8. Lana Rhodes has faced criticism and controversy throughout her career, including accusations of drug use and unprofessional behavior on set. However, she has remained resilient in the face of adversity and continues to thrive in the industry.

9. Lana Rhodes is a philanthropist and has donated money to various charities over the years. She has also used her platform to raise awareness for important causes, such as mental health and animal welfare.

Common Questions About Lana Rhodes

1. How old is Lana Rhodes?

Lana Rhodes was born on September 6, 1996, so she is currently 27 years old.

2. How tall is Lana Rhodes?

Lana Rhodes is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

3. What is Lana Rhodes’ weight?

Lana Rhodes weighs around 115 pounds.

4. Is Lana Rhodes married?

Lana Rhodes is not married, but she is currently in a relationship with Mike Majlak.

5. What is Lana Rhodes’ net worth?

As of the year 2024, Lana Rhodes’ net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

6. How did Lana Rhodes get into the adult entertainment industry?

Lana Rhodes began her career in the adult entertainment industry in 2016 after being discovered by a talent scout.

7. What awards has Lana Rhodes won?

Lana Rhodes has won multiple awards for her work in adult films, including Best New Starlet at the 2017 AVN Awards.

8. Does Lana Rhodes have any children?

No, Lana Rhodes does not have any children.

9. What other career aspirations does Lana Rhodes have?

Lana Rhodes has expressed interest in pursuing a career in music in addition to her work in the adult entertainment industry.

10. What is Lana Rhodes’ favorite hobby?

Lana Rhodes is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys working out in her spare time.

11. What charities does Lana Rhodes support?

Lana Rhodes has donated money to various charities over the years and has used her platform to raise awareness for causes such as mental health and animal welfare.

12. Has Lana Rhodes faced any controversies in her career?

Yes, Lana Rhodes has faced criticism and controversy throughout her career, including accusations of drug use and unprofessional behavior on set.

13. How does Lana Rhodes stay in shape?

Lana Rhodes stays in shape by following a strict diet and exercise routine. She frequently posts workout videos and photos on her social media accounts.

14. Does Lana Rhodes have any siblings?

Lana Rhodes has a younger sister named Lily, who is also a model and social media influencer.

15. What is Lana Rhodes’ favorite food?

Lana Rhodes enjoys eating sushi and Italian cuisine.

16. Where does Lana Rhodes currently live?

Lana Rhodes currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

17. What are Lana Rhodes’ future career plans?

Lana Rhodes plans to continue working in the adult entertainment industry and hopes to expand her brand into other ventures, such as music and fashion.

In conclusion, Lana Rhodes is a talented and successful adult film actress who has made a name for herself in the industry. With a net worth of $5 million as of the year 2024, Lana has achieved a great deal of success in her career and shows no signs of slowing down. From her award-winning performances to her philanthropic efforts, Lana Rhodes is a force to be reckoned with in the world of adult entertainment.



