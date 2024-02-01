Lais Ribeiro Net Worth

Lais Ribeiro is a Brazilian model who has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. With her stunning looks and impressive runway presence, she has become a sought-after model for top designers and brands. But beyond her modeling career, Lais Ribeiro has also amassed a significant net worth through various endeavors. In this article, we will explore Lais Ribeiro’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Lais Ribeiro’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Lais Ribeiro’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. This impressive sum is a result of her successful modeling career, endorsement deals, and other business ventures. Lais has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Victoria’s Secret, where she became a coveted Angel in 2015.

2. Early Life and Career

Lais Ribeiro was born on October 5, 1990, in Teresina, Piaui, Brazil. She was discovered by a modeling agency at the age of 18 while shopping at a local mall. Lais quickly rose to fame in the fashion world, walking in runway shows for top designers such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Marc Jacobs.

3. Victoria’s Secret Angel

In 2015, Lais Ribeiro achieved a major milestone in her career when she was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel. This coveted title is reserved for the elite group of models who represent the lingerie brand on the runway and in advertising campaigns. Lais has since become a fan favorite for her charismatic personality and stunning beauty.

4. Endorsement Deals

In addition to her work with Victoria’s Secret, Lais Ribeiro has secured lucrative endorsement deals with brands such as Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Tom Ford. These partnerships have helped to boost her net worth and solidify her status as a top model in the industry.

5. Philanthropy

Lais Ribeiro is also known for her philanthropic efforts, using her platform to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. She has worked with organizations such as amfAR, which raises funds for AIDS research, and the Brazil Foundation, which supports social projects in her home country.

6. Personal Life

Lais Ribeiro is currently in a relationship with NBA player Joakim Noah. The couple has been together since 2019 and often share glimpses of their life together on social media. Lais has a son, Alexandre, from a previous relationship, whom she often dotes on in her posts.

7. Height and Measurements

Lais Ribeiro stands at an impressive height of 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) and has measurements of 34-23-33. Her striking figure and long legs have made her a standout on the runway and in editorial shoots.

8. Awards and Accolades

Throughout her career, Lais Ribeiro has received numerous awards and accolades for her modeling work. She has been featured on the covers of top fashion magazines such as Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, and has walked in prestigious fashion shows around the world.

9. Future Endeavors

Looking ahead to the future, Lais Ribeiro shows no signs of slowing down. With her natural talent, stunning looks, and business savvy, she is sure to continue making waves in the fashion industry and beyond. Whether it’s on the runway, in front of the camera, or in her philanthropic efforts, Lais Ribeiro is a force to be reckoned with.

Common Questions about Lais Ribeiro:

1. How old is Lais Ribeiro?

Lais Ribeiro was born on October 5, 1990, making her 33 years old in the year 2024.

2. What is Lais Ribeiro’s height?

Lais Ribeiro stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall.

3. What is Lais Ribeiro’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Lais Ribeiro’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

4. Who is Lais Ribeiro dating?

Lais Ribeiro is currently in a relationship with NBA player Joakim Noah.

5. Does Lais Ribeiro have any children?

Yes, Lais Ribeiro has a son named Alexandre from a previous relationship.

6. What are Lais Ribeiro’s measurements?

Lais Ribeiro’s measurements are 34-23-33.

7. What awards has Lais Ribeiro won?

Lais Ribeiro has won numerous awards and accolades for her modeling work, including being named a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015.

8. What philanthropic causes does Lais Ribeiro support?

Lais Ribeiro supports causes such as amfAR, which raises funds for AIDS research, and the Brazil Foundation, which supports social projects in Brazil.

9. What are Lais Ribeiro’s future endeavors?

Lais Ribeiro is focused on continuing her successful modeling career, as well as expanding her philanthropic efforts and business ventures.

10. What brands has Lais Ribeiro worked with?

Lais Ribeiro has worked with top brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Nike, Ralph Lauren, and Tom Ford.

11. Where is Lais Ribeiro from?

Lais Ribeiro is from Teresina, Piaui, Brazil.

12. How did Lais Ribeiro get discovered as a model?

Lais Ribeiro was discovered by a modeling agency at the age of 18 while shopping at a local mall.

13. What is Lais Ribeiro’s relationship with Victoria’s Secret?

Lais Ribeiro became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015 and has since become a fan favorite for the lingerie brand.

14. What is Lais Ribeiro’s favorite part of being a model?

Lais Ribeiro enjoys the creativity and artistry of modeling, as well as the opportunity to travel and meet new people.

15. How does Lais Ribeiro balance her personal and professional life?

Lais Ribeiro prioritizes self-care and quality time with her loved ones to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

16. What advice does Lais Ribeiro have for aspiring models?

Lais Ribeiro encourages aspiring models to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

17. How does Lais Ribeiro stay in shape?

Lais Ribeiro follows a healthy diet and exercise routine, including yoga and strength training, to maintain her fit physique.

In conclusion, Lais Ribeiro is a talented and successful model with a bright future ahead of her. With her impressive net worth, philanthropic efforts, and dedication to her craft, she continues to inspire others in the fashion industry and beyond. Keep an eye out for Lais Ribeiro as she continues to make her mark on the world of fashion and beyond.