Kronos Putter Net Worth



Kronos Putters is a company that has taken the golf world by storm with its innovative and high-quality putters. The brand was founded in 2011 by Phillip Lapuz and has quickly gained a reputation for producing some of the best putters on the market. Not only are Kronos putters known for their performance, but they are also highly sought after for their sleek and modern design.

With the success of the brand, many people are curious about the net worth of Kronos Putters. While exact figures are not publicly available, it is estimated that the company’s net worth is in the millions. This is due to the brand’s popularity among professional and amateur golfers alike, as well as its presence in top golf retailers around the world.

To give you a better understanding of Kronos Putters and its net worth, here are 9 interesting facts about the company:

1. Innovative Design: Kronos Putters are known for their unique design, which includes a precision milled face and a weighted sole for improved stability and control. This design has helped the brand stand out in a crowded market and attract a loyal following of golfers.

2. Professional Endorsements: Kronos Putters have been endorsed by several professional golfers, including European Tour player David Law. This endorsement has helped increase the brand’s visibility and credibility among golfers of all skill levels.

3. Limited Edition Releases: Kronos Putters regularly releases limited edition putters that are highly sought after by collectors and golf enthusiasts. These putters often feature special designs and materials that make them stand out from the rest of the brand’s lineup.

4. Customization Options: Kronos Putters offers a range of customization options for its putters, allowing golfers to personalize their clubs to suit their individual preferences. This level of customization has helped the brand attract a dedicated fan base of golfers who appreciate attention to detail.

5. Social Media Presence: Kronos Putters has a strong presence on social media, with a large following on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. This has helped the brand connect with its customers and build a community of loyal fans who share their love of golf and Kronos Putters.

6. Sponsorship Deals: Kronos Putters has secured sponsorship deals with several golf tournaments and events, further increasing the brand’s visibility and reach within the golfing community. These partnerships have helped establish Kronos Putters as a leading player in the golf equipment industry.

7. International Distribution: Kronos Putters are sold in top golf retailers around the world, making them accessible to golfers in a wide range of countries. This global distribution has helped the brand expand its reach and build a strong international presence.

8. Awards and Recognition: Kronos Putters has received several awards and accolades for its innovative design and performance. These accolades have helped solidify the brand’s reputation as a top player in the golf equipment industry and attract new customers.

9. Commitment to Quality: Kronos Putters is committed to producing high-quality putters that are durable, reliable, and perform at the highest level. This commitment to quality has helped the brand earn the trust and loyalty of golfers around the world.

In 2024, Kronos Putters continues to thrive as a leader in the golf equipment industry, with a net worth that reflects its success and popularity among golfers of all skill levels.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Kronos Putters:

1. How old is Kronos Putters?

Kronos Putters was founded in 2011, making the brand 13 years old in 2024.

2. Who is the founder of Kronos Putters?

Kronos Putters was founded by Phillip Lapuz in 2011.

3. How tall is Phillip Lapuz?

Phillip Lapuz’s height is not publicly known.

4. What is the estimated net worth of Kronos Putters?

While exact figures are not publicly available, it is estimated that Kronos Putters’ net worth is in the millions.

5. Is Kronos Putters popular among professional golfers?

Yes, Kronos Putters has been endorsed by several professional golfers, including European Tour player David Law.

6. Does Kronos Putters offer customization options?

Yes, Kronos Putters offers a range of customization options for its putters, allowing golfers to personalize their clubs.

7. Where are Kronos Putters sold?

Kronos Putters are sold in top golf retailers around the world, making them accessible to golfers in a wide range of countries.

8. Does Kronos Putters have a social media presence?

Yes, Kronos Putters has a strong presence on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where they connect with their customers and fans.

9. Are Kronos Putters known for their innovative design?

Yes, Kronos Putters are known for their unique and innovative design, which includes a precision milled face and a weighted sole.

10. Does Kronos Putters release limited edition putters?

Yes, Kronos Putters regularly releases limited edition putters that are highly sought after by collectors and golf enthusiasts.

11. Has Kronos Putters received any awards or recognition?

Yes, Kronos Putters has received several awards and accolades for its innovative design and performance.

12. Does Kronos Putters sponsor any golf tournaments or events?

Yes, Kronos Putters has secured sponsorship deals with several golf tournaments and events, further increasing the brand’s visibility.

13. What sets Kronos Putters apart from other golf equipment brands?

Kronos Putters is known for its commitment to quality, innovative design, and customization options, which set the brand apart from its competitors.

14. Is Kronos Putters available for purchase online?

Yes, Kronos Putters can be purchased online through the brand’s official website and select retailers.

15. Can golfers of all skill levels use Kronos Putters?

Yes, Kronos Putters are designed for golfers of all skill levels, from beginners to professionals.

16. Does Kronos Putters offer customer support?

Yes, Kronos Putters offers customer support to assist with any questions or concerns about their products.

17. Where can I find more information about Kronos Putters?

You can find more information about Kronos Putters on their official website, social media channels, and through authorized retailers.

In conclusion, Kronos Putters is a brand that has made a significant impact in the golf equipment industry with its innovative design, commitment to quality, and dedication to customer satisfaction. With a net worth in the millions, the brand continues to thrive and attract golfers from around the world who appreciate its high-performance putters. Whether you’re a professional golfer or a weekend warrior, Kronos Putters has something to offer for everyone looking to improve their game on the green.



