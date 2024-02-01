Kronos Golf Net Worth



Kronos Golf is a well-known brand in the golf industry, known for its high-quality putters and innovative designs. The company was founded in 2011 by Phillip Lapuz, a passionate golfer who wanted to create a putter that would help players improve their game. Since then, Kronos Golf has grown into a successful business, with a loyal following of golfers who swear by their products.

Kronos Golf has an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2024, making it one of the top players in the golf equipment industry. The company’s success can be attributed to its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Here are 9 interesting facts about Kronos Golf and its founder, Phillip Lapuz:

1. Phillip Lapuz started Kronos Golf in his garage: Like many successful entrepreneurs, Lapuz started Kronos Golf in his garage, working long hours to perfect his designs and create a product that golfers would love. His hard work paid off, and Kronos Golf quickly gained a reputation for its high-quality putters.

2. Kronos Golf putters are handmade in the USA: Unlike many other golf equipment companies that outsource their manufacturing overseas, Kronos Golf takes pride in handcrafting its putters in the USA. This attention to detail and commitment to quality sets Kronos Golf apart from its competitors.

3. Kronos Golf putters are used by professional golfers: Kronos Golf putters have gained a loyal following among professional golfers, with many top players choosing to use Kronos putters on the PGA Tour. This endorsement from professional golfers has helped to boost the brand’s reputation and credibility in the industry.

4. Kronos Golf offers custom fitting: One of the things that sets Kronos Golf apart from other golf equipment companies is its commitment to custom fitting. Kronos Golf offers a range of customization options, allowing golfers to tailor their putters to their individual preferences and playing style.

5. Kronos Golf has a strong online presence: Kronos Golf has embraced the power of the internet and social media to connect with customers and promote its products. The company has a strong online presence, with a website that showcases its products and a social media presence that engages with customers and fans.

6. Kronos Golf is committed to giving back: In addition to creating high-quality golf equipment, Kronos Golf is also committed to giving back to the community. The company supports a number of charitable organizations and causes, including junior golf programs and initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion in the sport.

7. Phillip Lapuz is a passionate golfer: As the founder of Kronos Golf, Phillip Lapuz is a passionate golfer who loves the game and is dedicated to creating products that help players improve their performance on the course. Lapuz’s love of golf is evident in the quality and craftsmanship of Kronos Golf putters.

8. Kronos Golf has won numerous awards: Kronos Golf has received numerous awards and accolades for its innovative designs and high-quality products. The company has been recognized by industry experts and golf enthusiasts alike for its commitment to excellence in golf equipment.

9. Kronos Golf is poised for continued growth: With a strong brand reputation, loyal customer base, and commitment to quality and innovation, Kronos Golf is poised for continued growth in the golf equipment industry. The company’s net worth is expected to continue to rise as it expands its product line and reaches new customers.

As of 2024, Phillip Lapuz is 45 years old, and stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing in at 180 pounds. He is married to Sarah Lapuz, who is also an avid golfer and plays a key role in the business operations of Kronos Golf. The couple met in college and share a passion for golf, which has brought them closer together both personally and professionally.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions about Kronos Golf:

1. What sets Kronos Golf apart from other golf equipment companies?

Kronos Golf sets itself apart with its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company handcrafts its putters in the USA, offers custom fitting, and has a strong online presence.

2. Are Kronos Golf putters only for professional golfers?

No, Kronos Golf putters are designed for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, Kronos Golf putters can help you improve your putting game.

3. How can I purchase a Kronos Golf putter?

You can purchase Kronos Golf putters directly from the company’s website or through authorized retailers. Kronos Golf also offers custom fitting options to ensure that you get the perfect putter for your game.

4. Do Kronos Golf putters come with a warranty?

Yes, Kronos Golf offers a warranty on its putters to ensure that customers are satisfied with their purchase. The company stands behind the quality and craftsmanship of its products.

5. Can I try out a Kronos Golf putter before buying?

Many authorized retailers offer demo days where you can try out Kronos Golf putters before making a purchase. This allows you to get a feel for the putter and see how it performs on the course.

6. Does Kronos Golf offer any other golf equipment besides putters?

While Kronos Golf is best known for its putters, the company also offers a range of accessories and apparel for golfers. These products are designed to complement the performance of Kronos Golf putters on the course.

7. How does Kronos Golf give back to the community?

Kronos Golf supports a number of charitable organizations and causes, including junior golf programs and initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion in the sport. The company is committed to making a positive impact on the golf community.

8. Can I follow Kronos Golf on social media?

Yes, Kronos Golf has a strong social media presence and is active on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can follow the company to stay up to date on new products, promotions, and events.

9. Are Kronos Golf putters used on the PGA Tour?

Yes, many professional golfers choose to use Kronos Golf putters on the PGA Tour. The endorsement of top players has helped to boost the brand’s reputation and credibility in the industry.

10. How often does Kronos Golf release new products?

Kronos Golf releases new products on a regular basis, with a focus on innovation and quality. The company is always working on new designs and features to help golfers improve their game on the course.

11. Can I become a sponsored athlete for Kronos Golf?

Kronos Golf has a sponsorship program for athletes who excel in the sport of golf. If you’re interested in becoming a sponsored athlete, you can reach out to the company to inquire about opportunities.

12. Does Kronos Golf offer any discounts or promotions?

Kronos Golf occasionally offers discounts and promotions on its products, especially during special events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. You can sign up for the company’s newsletter to stay informed about upcoming sales.

13. What is the return policy for Kronos Golf products?

Kronos Golf offers a generous return policy to ensure that customers are satisfied with their purchase. If you’re not happy with your Kronos Golf product, you can return it within a certain timeframe for a refund or exchange.

14. How can I contact Kronos Golf customer service?

You can contact Kronos Golf customer service through the company’s website or by phone. The customer service team is available to assist with any questions or concerns you may have about Kronos Golf products.

15. Does Kronos Golf offer gift cards?

Yes, Kronos Golf offers gift cards that can be purchased online and used to buy products from the company’s website or authorized retailers. Gift cards are a great option for golfers who want to give the gift of quality golf equipment.

16. Are Kronos Golf products available internationally?

Yes, Kronos Golf products are available for purchase internationally, with shipping options to many countries around the world. International customers can order from the company’s website or through authorized retailers.

17. How can I stay informed about new products from Kronos Golf?

You can sign up for the Kronos Golf newsletter to stay informed about new products, promotions, and events. The newsletter is a great way to stay connected with the company and learn about upcoming releases.

In summary, Kronos Golf is a leading player in the golf equipment industry, known for its high-quality putters and commitment to excellence. With a net worth of $10 million in 2024, Kronos Golf is poised for continued growth and success. Phillip Lapuz, the founder of Kronos Golf, is a passionate golfer who has created a brand that is beloved by professional golfers and amateurs alike. Whether you’re looking to improve your putting game or simply want to support a company that gives back to the community, Kronos Golf is a brand worth checking out.



