Kordell Stewart Net Worth



Kordell Stewart is a former professional football player who has made a name for himself both on and off the field. With a successful career in the NFL and various business ventures, Stewart has amassed a significant net worth over the years. In this article, we will delve into Kordell Stewart’s net worth and nine interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Kordell Stewart’s Early Life

Kordell Stewart was born on October 16, 1972, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He grew up in a rough neighborhood and faced many challenges during his childhood. Despite the obstacles he faced, Stewart always had a passion for football and worked hard to achieve his dreams.

2. Kordell Stewart’s College Career

Stewart attended the University of Colorado, where he played quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. He had a successful college career, leading the Buffaloes to a 10-1 record in his senior year and earning numerous accolades, including the Walter Camp Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

3. Kordell Stewart’s NFL Career

Stewart was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent most of his career with the Steelers, where he played quarterback and wide receiver. Stewart had some standout seasons with the Steelers, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2001.

4. Kordell Stewart’s Business Ventures

In addition to his football career, Stewart has also ventured into business. He has invested in various businesses, including a clothing line and a restaurant. Stewart’s business ventures have helped him diversify his income and build his net worth.

5. Kordell Stewart’s Personal Life

Stewart has been married twice. He was previously married to reality TV star Porsha Williams, but the couple divorced in 2013. Stewart is currently in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Jordan.

6. Kordell Stewart’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Kordell Stewart’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. His net worth is a result of his successful football career, business ventures, and endorsements. Stewart has also made appearances on various TV shows, which have helped boost his net worth.

7. Kordell Stewart’s Philanthropy

Stewart is known for his philanthropic efforts and has been involved in various charitable organizations over the years. He has donated both time and money to causes that are important to him, including youth sports programs and education initiatives.

8. Kordell Stewart’s Retirement

Stewart officially retired from the NFL in 2005 after spending 11 seasons in the league. Since retiring, he has focused on his business ventures and spending time with his family. Stewart continues to stay involved in the football community through coaching and mentoring young athletes.

9. Kordell Stewart’s Legacy

Kordell Stewart will always be remembered as a versatile and dynamic player who made an impact both on and off the field. His contributions to the game of football and his philanthropic efforts have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire others for years to come.

In conclusion, Kordell Stewart’s net worth is a testament to his hard work and dedication throughout his career. From his early days in New Orleans to his successful NFL career and business ventures, Stewart has proven that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible. As he continues to make a difference in the world through his philanthropy and mentorship, it is clear that Kordell Stewart’s impact will be felt for generations to come.

