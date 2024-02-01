Kodak Black Net Worth



At just 26 years old, Kodak Black has already made a massive impact on the music industry. Born on June 11, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida, Kodak Black (real name Bill Kahan Kapri) has quickly risen to fame with his unique blend of trap music and heartfelt lyrics. With his distinctive voice and charismatic personality, Kodak Black has amassed a devoted following of fans who are eager to see what he will do next.

As of the year 2024, Kodak Black’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. This impressive sum is a testament to his hard work and dedication to his craft. But there is much more to Kodak Black than just his wealth. Here are 9 interesting facts about this talented rapper:

1. Kodak Black’s real name is Dieuson Octave. He changed his name to Bill Kahan Kapri in 2018 after converting to Judaism while in prison.

2. Kodak Black’s rise to fame was not without its challenges. He spent a significant amount of time in and out of prison, but he has used these experiences to fuel his music and inspire his fans.

3. Kodak Black’s breakout hit was “No Flockin,” which was released in 2014. The song gained traction on social media and helped to establish Kodak Black as a rising star in the rap world.

4. Kodak Black has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and Cardi B. These collaborations have helped to further solidify his place in the industry.

5. In addition to his music career, Kodak Black is also an entrepreneur. He has launched his own record label, Sniper Gang, which has signed a number of up-and-coming artists.

6. Kodak Black is known for his distinctive look, which includes his signature hairstyle and face tattoos. These tattoos have become a trademark of his image and have helped to set him apart from other rappers.

7. Despite his success, Kodak Black has faced criticism for some of his controversial statements and actions. However, he has remained resilient in the face of adversity and continues to produce music that resonates with his fans.

8. Kodak Black is also a philanthropist, known for his charitable works in his community. He has donated money to various causes and has used his platform to raise awareness for important issues.

9. Kodak Black’s future looks bright, with many fans eagerly anticipating his upcoming projects and collaborations. With his talent and drive, there is no doubt that he will continue to make a lasting impact on the music industry for years to come.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions about Kodak Black:

1. How tall is Kodak Black?

Kodak Black stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall.

2. What is Kodak Black’s weight?

Kodak Black weighs around 160 pounds.

3. Is Kodak Black married?

As of the year 2024, Kodak Black is not married.

4. Who is Kodak Black dating?

Kodak Black has kept his personal life private, so it is unclear who he is currently dating.

5. How old is Kodak Black?

As of the year 2024, Kodak Black is 26 years old.

6. What is Kodak Black’s biggest hit?

One of Kodak Black’s biggest hits is “Tunnel Vision,” which was released in 2017 and reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

7. How did Kodak Black get his start in music?

Kodak Black began rapping at a young age and gained attention for his mixtapes, which he released independently.

8. What is Kodak Black’s record label?

Kodak Black’s record label is Sniper Gang, which he founded to support up-and-coming artists.

9. What is Kodak Black’s ethnicity?

Kodak Black is of Haitian descent.

10. Has Kodak Black won any awards?

Kodak Black has been nominated for several awards, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his song “Zeze.”

11. What are some of Kodak Black’s other interests besides music?

Kodak Black is passionate about fashion and has even launched his own clothing line.

12. Has Kodak Black faced any legal issues?

Yes, Kodak Black has had several run-ins with the law, including arrests for drug and weapons charges.

13. What charities does Kodak Black support?

Kodak Black has donated money to various charities, including organizations that support at-risk youth and provide resources to underserved communities.

14. Does Kodak Black have any children?

As of the year 2024, Kodak Black does not have any children.

15. What is Kodak Black’s favorite song that he has released?

Kodak Black has said that “No Flockin” is one of his favorite songs that he has released.

16. How does Kodak Black stay grounded despite his fame?

Kodak Black credits his faith and his family for keeping him grounded and focused on his music career.

17. What can fans expect from Kodak Black in the future?

Fans can expect more music, collaborations, and philanthropic efforts from Kodak Black in the future.

In conclusion, Kodak Black has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. With his unique sound, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to his craft, he has proven that he is here to stay. As his net worth continues to grow, there is no doubt that Kodak Black will continue to make waves in the industry for years to come.



