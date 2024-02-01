

King Harris, also known as King, is a rising star in the world of hip hop and a member of the famous Harris family. Born on August 25, 2004, King is the son of rapper T.I. and singer-songwriter Tameka “Tiny” Harris. At just 19 years old, King has already made a name for himself in the music industry and has amassed a considerable net worth. In this article, we will delve into King Harris’ net worth and explore nine interesting facts about the talented young artist.

1. King Harris’ Net Worth

As of 2024, King Harris’ net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. This impressive sum is a result of King’s successful music career, which has seen him release several singles and collaborate with other artists. King’s net worth is expected to continue to grow as he further establishes himself in the music industry and explores new opportunities.

2. King Harris’ Musical Talents

King Harris inherited his musical talents from his parents, who are both successful musicians in their own right. King began pursuing a career in music at a young age and has quickly gained recognition for his skills as a rapper and songwriter. His music often reflects his personal experiences and challenges, making it relatable to a wide audience.

3. King Harris’ Family Background

King Harris comes from a talented and influential family in the music industry. His father, T.I., is a Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor known for hits such as “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life.” His mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, is a member of the R&B group Xscape and has released several solo albums. King’s family has been instrumental in supporting his music career and helping him navigate the challenges of the industry.

4. King Harris’ Rise to Fame

Despite being just 19 years old, King Harris has already made a name for himself in the music industry. He gained recognition for his debut single, “Drip,” which showcased his lyrical prowess and unique sound. Since then, King has released several other singles and collaborated with artists such as Young Thug and Lil Baby, further solidifying his place in the hip hop scene.

5. King Harris’ Entrepreneurial Ventures

In addition to his music career, King Harris has ventured into entrepreneurship, exploring opportunities in fashion and lifestyle. He has launched his own clothing line, “King’s World,” which features a range of stylish and trendy apparel. King’s entrepreneurial spirit and creative vision have helped him diversify his income streams and establish his brand beyond music.

6. King Harris’ Social Media Influence

King Harris has a significant presence on social media, with millions of followers across various platforms. He regularly shares updates about his music, fashion, and personal life, connecting with fans and followers around the world. King’s social media influence has helped him reach a wider audience and grow his fan base, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the music industry.

7. King Harris’ Philanthropic Efforts

Despite his young age, King Harris is passionate about giving back to his community and supporting causes he believes in. He has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including charity events and fundraisers to support underprivileged youth and families. King’s commitment to making a positive impact on the world sets him apart as a socially conscious artist with a heart for others.

8. King Harris’ Personal Life

In addition to his music career and entrepreneurial ventures, King Harris values his personal life and relationships. He is known for his close bond with his family, especially his parents and siblings. King’s upbringing in a loving and supportive environment has shaped him into the talented and grounded individual he is today, guiding his values and priorities in both his professional and personal endeavors.

9. King Harris’ Future Prospects

Looking ahead, King Harris is poised for even greater success and recognition in the music industry. With his talent, work ethic, and determination, King has the potential to become a household name and leave a lasting impact on the hip hop scene. As he continues to hone his craft and explore new opportunities, King Harris is set to achieve new heights and solidify his place as a rising star in the music world.

In conclusion, King Harris is a talented young artist with a bright future ahead of him. His net worth of $1 million reflects his success in the music industry and his entrepreneurial ventures. With his musical talents, family background, social media influence, and philanthropic efforts, King Harris stands out as a multifaceted and promising artist on the rise. Keep an eye out for King Harris as he continues to make waves in the music world and beyond.

**Common Questions About King Harris:**

1. How old is King Harris?

– King Harris was born on August 25, 2004, making him 19 years old in 2024.

2. What is King Harris’ net worth?

– As of 2024, King Harris’ net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

3. Who are King Harris’ parents?

– King Harris is the son of rapper T.I. and singer-songwriter Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

4. What is King Harris’ debut single?

– King Harris’ debut single is “Drip,” which gained him recognition in the music industry.

5. What is King Harris’ clothing line called?

– King Harris’ clothing line is called “King’s World,” featuring stylish and trendy apparel.

6. What social media platforms does King Harris use?

– King Harris is active on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

7. What philanthropic efforts is King Harris involved in?

– King Harris participates in charity events and fundraisers to support underprivileged youth and families.

8. How does King Harris balance his personal and professional life?

– King Harris values his relationships with his family and prioritizes his personal life alongside his music career.

9. What are King Harris’ future prospects in the music industry?

– King Harris is poised for greater success and recognition, with the potential to become a household name in hip hop.

10. Is King Harris dating anyone?

– King Harris keeps his personal life private, and there is no public information about his current relationship status.

11. What are King Harris’ musical influences?

– King Harris draws inspiration from a variety of artists and genres, including his parents’ music and contemporary hip hop.

12. Does King Harris have any siblings?

– King Harris has siblings from his parents’ previous relationships, forming a close-knit and supportive family unit.

13. Where is King Harris from?

– King Harris was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where he has deep roots in the music industry.

14. What are King Harris’ favorite hobbies outside of music?

– King Harris enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and exploring new creative pursuits beyond music.

15. How does King Harris handle fame and public attention?

– King Harris remains grounded and focused on his music and personal growth, staying true to himself despite his rising popularity.

16. What advice does King Harris have for aspiring musicians?

– King Harris encourages aspiring musicians to stay true to their passion, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

17. How can fans support King Harris’ music career?

– Fans can support King Harris by streaming his music, following him on social media, attending his concerts, and spreading the word about his talent and music.

In summary, King Harris is a talented young artist with a promising future in the music industry. From his impressive net worth to his diverse talents and philanthropic efforts, King Harris continues to make a mark in the hip hop scene and beyond. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from King Harris as he continues to rise to the top of the music world.



