

Kim Fields is a talented actress, director, and producer who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Best known for her roles in television shows like “The Facts of Life” and “Living Single,” Fields has proven herself to be a versatile and talented performer. In addition to her acting career, Fields has also found success behind the camera as a director and producer. With her many accomplishments, it’s no surprise that Kim Fields has amassed an impressive net worth.

As of the year 2024, Kim Fields’ net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This substantial sum is the result of Fields’ decades-long career in the entertainment industry, where she has worked on both the big and small screen. However, there is more to Kim Fields than just her net worth. Here are nine interesting facts about the talented actress:

1. Early Start: Kim Fields began her acting career at a young age, starring in commercials and TV shows as a child. Her breakout role came when she was cast as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey in the hit sitcom “The Facts of Life” at the age of 9.

2. Directorial Debut: In addition to her acting work, Kim Fields has also found success behind the camera as a director. She made her directorial debut with the TV movie “Holiday Love: The Rebirth” in 2017.

3. Reality TV Star: Kim Fields appeared on the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2015. Her time on the show showcased a different side of Fields to her fans and introduced her to a new audience.

4. Author: In 2017, Kim Fields released her memoir, “Blessed Life: My Surprising Journey of Joy, Tears, and Tales from Harlem to Hollywood.” The book chronicles Fields’ life and career in the entertainment industry.

5. Dancing Queen: Kim Fields showed off her dancing skills when she competed on the reality TV show “Dancing with the Stars” in 2016. Although she didn’t win the competition, Fields impressed audiences with her talent on the dance floor.

6. Broadway Star: In 2008, Kim Fields made her Broadway debut in the hit musical “The Wiz.” Fields received rave reviews for her performance as Dorothy in the production.

7. Family Ties: Kim Fields comes from a family of entertainers. Her mother, Chip Fields, is an actress and director, while her sister, Alexis Fields, is also an actress.

8. Philanthropy: Kim Fields is actively involved in charitable work and has supported various organizations over the years. She has worked with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

9. Inspirational Speaker: In addition to her work in entertainment, Kim Fields is also a sought-after speaker who shares her story of overcoming adversity and finding success in a competitive industry. Fields’ motivational talks have inspired audiences around the world.

In addition to these interesting facts about Kim Fields, fans may also be curious about other aspects of her life and career. Here are 17 common questions about Kim Fields, along with their answers:

1. How old is Kim Fields?

Kim Fields was born on May 12, 1969, which makes her 55 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Kim Fields?

Kim Fields is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) tall.

3. How much does Kim Fields weigh?

Kim Fields’ weight is not publicly known.

4. Is Kim Fields married?

Yes, Kim Fields has been married to Christopher Morgan since 2007. The couple has two children together.

5. Who is Kim Fields dating?

Kim Fields is not currently dating anyone, as she is happily married to Christopher Morgan.

6. What is Kim Fields’ most famous role?

Kim Fields is best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on the sitcom “The Facts of Life.”

7. How many children does Kim Fields have?

Kim Fields has two sons, Sebastian and Quincy, with her husband Christopher Morgan.

8. What is Kim Fields’ net worth?

As of 2024, Kim Fields’ net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

9. Has Kim Fields won any awards for her acting?

Kim Fields has been nominated for various awards over the years, including two Young Artist Awards for her work on “The Facts of Life.”

10. What is Kim Fields’ favorite movie?

Kim Fields has cited “The Color Purple” as one of her favorite movies.

11. Does Kim Fields have any upcoming projects?

As of 2024, Kim Fields has several projects in development, including a new TV series and a film.

12. What inspired Kim Fields to become an actress?

Kim Fields was inspired to become an actress by her mother, Chip Fields, who is also an actress and director.

13. Where is Kim Fields from?

Kim Fields was born in New York City and raised in Los Angeles, California.

14. What is Kim Fields’ favorite TV show?

Kim Fields has named “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” as one of her favorite TV shows.

15. Does Kim Fields have any siblings?

Yes, Kim Fields has a sister named Alexis Fields, who is also an actress.

16. What is Kim Fields’ favorite book?

Kim Fields has mentioned “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho as one of her favorite books.

17. What advice does Kim Fields have for aspiring actors?

Kim Fields advises aspiring actors to stay true to themselves and never give up on their dreams, no matter how challenging the road may be.

In conclusion, Kim Fields is a multi-talented performer who has achieved success in the entertainment industry through hard work and determination. With a net worth of $8 million as of 2024, Fields has solidified her status as a respected actress, director, and producer. From her early start in commercials to her Broadway debut and reality TV appearances, Kim Fields has proven herself to be a versatile and dynamic talent. Fans can look forward to seeing more from Kim Fields in the years to come as she continues to entertain and inspire audiences around the world.



