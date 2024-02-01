Kim Cattrall Net Worth



Kim Cattrall is a renowned actress who has graced both the big and small screens with her talent and charisma. Best known for her role as Samantha Jones in the hit TV series “Sex and the City,” Kim has become a household name and a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over four decades, Kim Cattrall has amassed a substantial net worth that reflects her success and popularity.

As of the year 2024, Kim Cattrall’s net worth is estimated to be around $75 million. This impressive fortune is the result of her hard work, dedication, and undeniable talent. However, there is much more to Kim Cattrall than just her net worth. Here are nine interesting facts about this talented actress:

1. She was born in England: Kim Cattrall was born on August 21, 1956, in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, England. Her family emigrated to Canada when she was just three months old, and she grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia.

2. She started acting at a young age: Kim Cattrall’s passion for acting began at a young age, and she made her acting debut in a production of “The Cherry Orchard” at the age of 11. She continued to pursue her acting career and eventually moved to New York City to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

3. She has appeared in numerous films and TV shows: Kim Cattrall has appeared in a wide range of films and TV shows throughout her career. Some of her most notable roles include appearances in films such as “Big Trouble in Little China,” “Mannequin,” and “Porky’s,” as well as TV shows like “Sensitive Skin” and “Filthy Rich.”

4. She is a Golden Globe winner: Kim Cattrall’s portrayal of Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City” earned her critical acclaim and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film in 2003. Her performance in the iconic role solidified her status as a talented and versatile actress.

5. She is a strong advocate for women’s rights: Kim Cattrall has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights and empowerment throughout her career. She has spoken out on issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and sexual harassment, using her platform to raise awareness and effect positive change.

6. She is a stage actress: In addition to her film and TV work, Kim Cattrall is also an accomplished stage actress. She has appeared in numerous theatrical productions, including performances in London’s West End and on Broadway. Her stage work has garnered critical acclaim and further showcased her talent as an actress.

7. She is a published author: Kim Cattrall released her memoir, “Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm,” in 2002. The book explores female sexuality and empowerment and has been praised for its candid and insightful approach to the subject. Kim’s willingness to discuss taboo topics has endeared her to fans and readers alike.

8. She is a philanthropist: Kim Cattrall is actively involved in philanthropic efforts and has supported various causes throughout her career. She has worked with organizations such as Amnesty International, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, using her platform to raise awareness and funds for important causes.

9. She is a fashion icon: Kim Cattrall’s portrayal of the stylish and glamorous Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City” has made her a fashion icon. Her character’s bold and daring fashion choices have inspired countless fans and designers, solidifying Kim’s status as a style icon in her own right.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Kim Cattrall:

1. How old is Kim Cattrall?

Kim Cattrall was born on August 21, 1956, which makes her 68 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Kim Cattrall?

Kim Cattrall stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm).

3. What is Kim Cattrall’s weight?

Kim Cattrall’s weight is approximately 128 lbs (58 kg).

4. Is Kim Cattrall married?

Kim Cattrall has never been married and does not have any children.

5. Does Kim Cattrall have a partner?

As of the year 2024, Kim Cattrall is in a relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Russell Thomas.

6. What is Kim Cattrall’s most famous role?

Kim Cattrall is best known for her role as Samantha Jones in the TV series “Sex and the City.”

7. How many awards has Kim Cattrall won?

Kim Cattrall has won several awards throughout her career, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film.

8. What is Kim Cattrall’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Kim Cattrall’s net worth is estimated to be around $75 million.

9. What other TV shows has Kim Cattrall appeared in?

In addition to “Sex and the City,” Kim Cattrall has appeared in TV shows such as “Sensitive Skin” and “Filthy Rich.”

10. Does Kim Cattrall have any siblings?

Kim Cattrall has one brother named Christopher Cattrall.

11. What is Kim Cattrall’s favorite book?

Kim Cattrall has cited “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen as one of her favorite books.

12. Does Kim Cattrall have any pets?

Kim Cattrall is a proud owner of two dogs named Stanley and Larry.

13. What is Kim Cattrall’s favorite movie?

Kim Cattrall has stated that her favorite movie is “Gone with the Wind.”

14. Does Kim Cattrall have any tattoos?

Kim Cattrall does not have any tattoos.

15. What is Kim Cattrall’s favorite travel destination?

Kim Cattrall loves to travel to Italy and has cited Rome as one of her favorite travel destinations.

16. Does Kim Cattrall have any upcoming projects?

Kim Cattrall is set to star in the upcoming TV series “Tell Me a Story,” which is scheduled to premiere later this year.

17. What is Kim Cattrall’s favorite food?

Kim Cattrall has a love for Italian cuisine and enjoys dishes such as pasta and pizza.

In conclusion, Kim Cattrall is a talented and versatile actress who has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry. With a successful career spanning over four decades, she has amassed a substantial net worth and garnered critical acclaim for her work. From her iconic role as Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City” to her philanthropic efforts and advocacy work, Kim Cattrall continues to inspire and empower audiences around the world.



