Kida The Great Net Worth



Kida The Great is a talented dancer, choreographer, and social media personality who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Born on April 8, 2002, in Sacramento, California, Kida The Great, whose real name is Leon Burns, started dancing at a young age and quickly gained recognition for his incredible talent and unique style.

With his impressive dance moves and charismatic personality, Kida The Great has amassed a large following on social media, with millions of fans across various platforms. His videos showcasing his dance skills have gone viral, earning him a significant amount of fame and success in the industry.

While many may be curious about Kida The Great’s net worth, it is important to note that his success goes beyond just his financial earnings. Kida The Great has become a role model for aspiring dancers and young people everywhere, inspiring them to pursue their passions and follow their dreams.

Despite his young age, Kida The Great has already achieved a great deal of success in his career. His net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 as of the year 2024, but his impact on the industry and his fans goes far beyond just his financial wealth.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Kida The Great:

1. Kida The Great gained national attention when he won the 13th season of the popular dance competition show “So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation” in 2016. At just 14 years old, he became the show’s youngest male winner in history.

2. Kida The Great has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Usher, Chris Brown, and Jabbawockeez. He has also performed at major events such as the BET Awards and the World of Dance competition.

3. In addition to his dance career, Kida The Great is also a successful entrepreneur, with his own clothing line and merchandise. He has leveraged his social media following to create a thriving business and brand for himself.

4. Kida The Great is known for his versatility as a dancer, excelling in a wide range of styles including hip-hop, contemporary, and krumping. His ability to adapt to different genres and choreography sets him apart from his peers.

5. Kida The Great’s journey to success has not been without its challenges. He has faced criticism and skepticism from some in the industry who doubted his abilities due to his young age. However, he has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with.

6. Kida The Great is passionate about giving back to his community and inspiring the next generation of dancers. He regularly hosts workshops and masterclasses to share his knowledge and skills with aspiring dancers.

7. Kida The Great’s influence extends beyond just the dance world. He is also a popular social media personality, with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. His positive energy and infectious personality have endeared him to fans around the world.

8. Kida The Great’s success has not gone unnoticed by the industry. He has been nominated for multiple awards, including the Teen Choice Awards and the World of Dance Industry Awards. His talent and hard work have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers.

9. Despite his busy schedule and demanding career, Kida The Great remains humble and grounded. He credits his family and support system for keeping him grounded and focused on his goals. He is grateful for the opportunities he has been given and is determined to continue pushing the boundaries of his craft.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Kida The Great:

1. How old is Kida The Great?

Kida The Great was born on April 8, 2002, making him 22 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Kida The Great?

Kida The Great stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches.

3. What is Kida The Great’s weight?

Kida The Great’s weight is approximately 150 pounds.

4. Is Kida The Great married?

As of 2024, Kida The Great is not married.

5. Who is Kida The Great dating?

Kida The Great keeps his personal life private, so it is not known who he is currently dating.

6. What is Kida The Great’s net worth?

Kida The Great’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 as of the year 2024.

7. How did Kida The Great get his start in dance?

Kida The Great started dancing at a young age and gained recognition for his talent through social media and dance competitions.

8. What is Kida The Great’s signature dance style?

Kida The Great is known for his versatility in various dance styles, but he is particularly skilled in hip-hop and krumping.

9. What are some of Kida The Great’s accomplishments?

Kida The Great won the 13th season of “So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation” and has worked with top artists in the music industry.

10. How does Kida The Great give back to his community?

Kida The Great hosts workshops and masterclasses to inspire aspiring dancers and give back to his community.

11. What sets Kida The Great apart from other dancers?

Kida The Great’s versatility, talent, and work ethic set him apart from his peers in the industry.

12. How does Kida The Great balance his career and personal life?

Kida The Great credits his family and support system for helping him stay grounded and focused on his goals.

13. What are some of Kida The Great’s future goals?

Kida The Great hopes to continue pushing the boundaries of his craft and inspiring the next generation of dancers.

14. What advice does Kida The Great have for aspiring dancers?

Kida The Great encourages aspiring dancers to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams.

15. How does Kida The Great stay motivated and inspired?

Kida The Great finds inspiration in his family, fans, and the opportunity to share his passion for dance with others.

16. What are some of Kida The Great’s favorite memories from his career?

Kida The Great cherishes his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” and performing with top artists as some of his favorite memories in his career.

17. How does Kida The Great plan to continue growing and evolving as an artist?

Kida The Great plans to continue challenging himself, learning new styles, and collaborating with other artists to further his career.

In conclusion, Kida The Great’s net worth is just one aspect of his incredible success and impact on the entertainment industry. With his talent, hard work, and dedication, he has become a role model for aspiring dancers and young people everywhere. As he continues to push the boundaries of his craft and inspire others, there is no doubt that Kida The Great will leave a lasting legacy in the world of dance and beyond.



