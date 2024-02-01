Kid Laroi Net Worth



At just 20 years old, Kid Laroi has already made a significant impact on the music industry. Born on August 17, 2003, in Waterloo, New South Wales, Australia, his real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard. Kid Laroi rose to fame with his hit songs “Without You” and “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber. With his unique blend of rap and melodic vocals, he has quickly become a household name in the music world.

But aside from his musical talents, many people are curious about Kid Laroi’s net worth and personal life. In this article, we will delve into nine interesting facts about Kid Laroi’s net worth, along with other relevant information about the young star.

1. Kid Laroi’s Net Worth is Estimated to be $5 Million in 2024

As of 2024, Kid Laroi’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. This impressive figure is a testament to his success in the music industry at such a young age. With hit songs and collaborations with top artists like Justin Bieber, Kid Laroi has undoubtedly secured a bright future for himself.

2. Kid Laroi’s Rise to Fame

Kid Laroi’s rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric. He first gained attention in 2018 when he released his debut EP, “14 With a Dream.” His breakthrough moment came in 2020 with the release of his mixtape, “F*ck Love,” which featured the hit single “Without You.” Since then, Kid Laroi has continued to dominate the charts and captivate audiences worldwide with his music.

3. Kid Laroi’s Musical Style

What sets Kid Laroi apart from other artists is his unique musical style. He seamlessly blends rap and melodic vocals to create a sound that is both catchy and emotional. His lyrics often touch on themes of love, heartbreak, and personal struggles, resonating with fans of all ages.

4. Kid Laroi’s Collaborations

One of Kid Laroi’s most notable collaborations to date is his song “Stay” with Justin Bieber. The track topped the charts in multiple countries and further solidified Kid Laroi’s status as a rising star in the music industry. He has also worked with artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Polo G, and Marshmello, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

5. Kid Laroi’s Personal Life

While Kid Laroi’s professional life is thriving, he has also faced his fair share of personal challenges. In 2020, he tragically lost his close friend and mentor, Juice WRLD, who passed away from a drug overdose. Kid Laroi has been open about the impact of Juice WRLD’s death on him and his music, paying tribute to his friend in various songs.

6. Kid Laroi’s Philanthropic Efforts

Despite his young age, Kid Laroi has shown a commitment to giving back to his community. He has participated in charity events and initiatives to support causes close to his heart. Through his platform as a musician, Kid Laroi has raised awareness and funds for various charitable organizations, demonstrating his compassion and generosity.

7. Kid Laroi’s Fashion Sense

In addition to his musical talents, Kid Laroi is known for his unique sense of style. From bold streetwear looks to high-end designer pieces, he always makes a statement with his fashion choices. Kid Laroi has become a trendsetter in the industry, influencing his fans with his distinctive aesthetic.

8. Kid Laroi’s Social Media Presence

Kid Laroi is active on social media platforms like Instagram, where he shares updates about his music, personal life, and upcoming projects. With millions of followers, he has built a strong online presence and a loyal fan base. Kid Laroi’s social media accounts are a great way for fans to stay connected with him and get a glimpse into his world behind the scenes.

9. Kid Laroi’s Future Endeavors

As Kid Laroi’s career continues to soar, many fans are eager to see what the future holds for the young star. With his talent, work ethic, and passion for music, Kid Laroi is poised for even greater success in the years to come. Whether it’s releasing new music, embarking on a world tour, or exploring other creative ventures, Kid Laroi’s future endeavors are sure to be filled with excitement and opportunity.

Common Questions About Kid Laroi:

1. How old is Kid Laroi?

Kid Laroi was born on August 17, 2003, making him 20 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Kid Laroi?

Kid Laroi’s height is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm).

3. What is Kid Laroi’s weight?

Kid Laroi’s weight is around 143 pounds (65 kg).

4. Is Kid Laroi dating anyone?

As of 2024, Kid Laroi’s relationship status is not publicly known.

5. Who are Kid Laroi’s musical influences?

Kid Laroi has cited artists like Eminem, Drake, and Juice WRLD as some of his biggest musical influences.

6. What is Kid Laroi’s favorite song that he has released?

Kid Laroi has mentioned that “Without You” is one of his favorite songs that he has released.

7. Does Kid Laroi have any siblings?

Kid Laroi has a sister named Georgia, who has appeared in some of his social media posts.

8. What is Kid Laroi’s favorite part of being a musician?

Kid Laroi has expressed that connecting with his fans through his music is one of the most rewarding aspects of being a musician.

9. How did Kid Laroi come up with his stage name?

The name “Kid Laroi” was inspired by his Aboriginal heritage and a desire to pay homage to his roots.

10. What are Kid Laroi’s hobbies outside of music?

In his free time, Kid Laroi enjoys playing basketball, spending time with friends and family, and exploring new experiences.

11. What is Kid Laroi’s favorite thing about performing live?

Kid Laroi has mentioned that the energy and connection he feels with his fans during live performances are what he loves most about being on stage.

12. How does Kid Laroi stay motivated in his career?

Kid Laroi stays motivated by setting goals for himself, staying focused on his passion for music, and surrounding himself with a supportive team.

13. What is Kid Laroi’s favorite memory from his career so far?

Kid Laroi has shared that performing at music festivals and seeing the crowd’s reaction to his songs are some of his favorite memories from his career.

14. Does Kid Laroi have any plans to collaborate with other artists in the future?

Kid Laroi is open to collaborating with other artists and has expressed interest in working with musicians from a variety of genres.

15. What advice would Kid Laroi give to aspiring musicians?

Kid Laroi advises aspiring musicians to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter what challenges they may face.

16. How does Kid Laroi handle criticism and negative feedback?

Kid Laroi focuses on constructive criticism and uses it as an opportunity to grow and improve as an artist. He believes that feedback, whether positive or negative, can help him evolve as a musician.

17. What are Kid Laroi’s goals for the future?

Kid Laroi’s goals for the future include continuing to make music that resonates with his fans, expanding his creative horizons, and making a positive impact on the world through his art.

In conclusion, Kid Laroi’s net worth of $5 million in 2024 is a reflection of his hard work, talent, and dedication to his craft. With a promising career ahead of him, Kid Laroi is poised to achieve even greater success in the music industry. His unique musical style, philanthropic efforts, and strong online presence have made him a standout figure in the entertainment world. As fans eagerly await his future projects and collaborations, Kid Laroi’s star is only set to rise higher in the years to come.



