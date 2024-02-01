Kevin Von Erich Net Worth



Kevin Von Erich, born Kevin Ross Adkisson on May 15, 1957, is a former professional wrestler from Texas. He is famously known for his time in World Class Championship Wrestling and is part of the legendary Von Erich wrestling family. Kevin Von Erich’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million as of 2024.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Kevin Von Erich:

1. Family Legacy: Kevin Von Erich comes from a long line of wrestlers. His father, Fritz Von Erich, was a legendary wrestler and promoter, and his brothers, David, Kerry, Mike, and Chris, were also wrestlers. The Von Erich family is considered one of the most famous wrestling families in history.

2. Tragic Losses: The Von Erich family has faced numerous tragedies over the years. Kevin’s brothers, David, Mike, Kerry, and Chris, all passed away at young ages. These losses have had a profound impact on Kevin and his family.

3. Wrestling Career: Kevin Von Erich made his professional wrestling debut in 1976 and quickly rose to fame in World Class Championship Wrestling. He was known for his high-flying moves and charismatic personality. Kevin had numerous successful feuds and matches during his career.

4. Retirement: Kevin Von Erich retired from professional wrestling in 1995. He made a few sporadic appearances in the years following his retirement but ultimately decided to focus on his family and other business ventures.

5. Hall of Fame: In 2009, Kevin Von Erich was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Von Erich family. This was a fitting tribute to his contributions to the wrestling industry and his family’s legacy.

6. Business Ventures: After retiring from wrestling, Kevin Von Erich focused on various business ventures. He has been involved in real estate, ranching, and other entrepreneurial pursuits. Kevin has been successful in these endeavors and has continued to build his wealth outside of wrestling.

7. Personal Life: Kevin Von Erich is married to Pamela Adkisson and has four children. He is known for being a devoted family man and has worked hard to provide for his family despite the challenges he has faced.

8. Health Struggles: Like many professional wrestlers, Kevin Von Erich has faced numerous health struggles throughout his career. He has dealt with injuries, surgeries, and the toll that wrestling can take on the body. Despite these challenges, Kevin has remained resilient and has continued to lead a fulfilling life.

9. Legacy: Kevin Von Erich’s legacy in the wrestling world is secure. He is remembered as one of the all-time greats and as a key figure in the history of Texas wrestling. His contributions to the industry and his family’s legacy will always be remembered.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Kevin Von Erich:

1. How old is Kevin Von Erich?

Kevin Von Erich was born on May 15, 1957, so he is 67 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Kevin Von Erich?

Kevin Von Erich is 6 feet tall.

3. What is Kevin Von Erich’s weight?

Kevin Von Erich’s weight is around 240 pounds.

4. Who is Kevin Von Erich married to?

Kevin Von Erich is married to Pamela Adkisson.

5. How many children does Kevin Von Erich have?

Kevin Von Erich has four children.

6. What is Kevin Von Erich’s net worth?

Kevin Von Erich’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

7. What is Kevin Von Erich doing now?

Kevin Von Erich is focusing on his family and various business ventures.

8. Is Kevin Von Erich still involved in wrestling?

Kevin Von Erich has made sporadic appearances in wrestling but is not actively competing.

9. What is Kevin Von Erich’s most famous match?

Kevin Von Erich has had numerous famous matches, but his feud with Ric Flair in World Class Championship Wrestling is one of his most memorable.

10. Did Kevin Von Erich ever win a world championship?

Kevin Von Erich won the NWA American Heavyweight Championship multiple times during his career.

11. What is Kevin Von Erich’s wrestling style?

Kevin Von Erich was known for his high-flying and energetic wrestling style.

12. How did Kevin Von Erich’s brothers pass away?

Kevin Von Erich’s brothers passed away due to various reasons, including suicide, accidents, and health issues.

13. What is Kevin Von Erich’s favorite wrestling memory?

Kevin Von Erich has said that his favorite wrestling memory is teaming up with his brothers in six-man tag team matches.

14. Has Kevin Von Erich ever considered a comeback to wrestling?

Kevin Von Erich has stated that he is content with his wrestling career and has no plans for a comeback.

15. What is Kevin Von Erich’s favorite wrestling move?

Kevin Von Erich’s favorite wrestling move is the clawhold, which he used to great effect during his career.

16. How has Kevin Von Erich’s family influenced his wrestling career?

Kevin Von Erich’s family has had a profound impact on his wrestling career, as they inspired him to pursue a career in wrestling and supported him throughout his journey.

17. What is Kevin Von Erich’s advice to aspiring wrestlers?

Kevin Von Erich’s advice to aspiring wrestlers is to work hard, stay dedicated, and always respect the business.

In conclusion, Kevin Von Erich is a wrestling legend whose contributions to the industry and his family’s legacy will always be remembered. Despite the tragedies and challenges he has faced, Kevin has remained resilient and successful in his personal and professional life. His net worth of $10 million is a testament to his hard work and dedication. Kevin Von Erich’s impact on the wrestling world will continue to be felt for generations to come.



