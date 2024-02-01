Keshia Knight Pulliam Net Worth



Keshia Knight Pulliam is a talented actress and entrepreneur who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a career that spans over three decades, Keshia has achieved success both on-screen and off-screen. Her net worth is estimated to be around $12 million as of 2024, making her one of the wealthiest actresses in Hollywood. In this article, we will take a closer look at Keshia Knight Pulliam’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Early Beginnings

Keshia Knight Pulliam was born on April 9, 1979, in Newark, New Jersey. She began her acting career at a young age, landing her breakthrough role as Rudy Huxtable on the hit sitcom “The Cosby Show” at just four years old. Keshia’s performance on the show garnered critical acclaim and made her a household name.

2. Career Success

After “The Cosby Show” ended in 1992, Keshia continued to pursue acting and appeared in a variety of television shows and films. She starred in the TV movie “Polly” in 1989 and its sequel “Polly: Comin’ Home!” in 1990. Keshia also had a recurring role on the sitcom “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” from 2007 to 2012.

3. Entrepreneurial Ventures

In addition to her acting career, Keshia Knight Pulliam is also a successful entrepreneur. She launched her own line of haircare products called “Keshia Knight Beauty” in 2016. The line includes a range of products designed to promote healthy hair growth and nourish the scalp.

4. Philanthropy

Keshia is also known for her philanthropic efforts and has been involved in various charitable organizations over the years. She is a spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and has worked with organizations such as the Lupus Foundation of America and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

5. Personal Life

Keshia Knight Pulliam married former NFL player Ed Hartwell in 2016, but the couple divorced in 2018. They have one daughter together named Ella Grace. Keshia has been open about her experiences as a single mother and has spoken out about the challenges and rewards of raising a child on her own.

6. Legal Battles

In 2016, Keshia made headlines when she was embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-husband over custody of their daughter. The highly publicized case drew attention to the challenges faced by single mothers in the legal system and sparked a national conversation about co-parenting and custody rights.

7. Acting Awards

Throughout her career, Keshia Knight Pulliam has received numerous awards and nominations for her acting work. She won a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Cosby Show” in 1986. Keshia has also been nominated for NAACP Image Awards for her performances in various projects.

8. Social Media Influence

Keshia is active on social media and has a large following on platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. She uses her platforms to share updates about her career, promote her business ventures, and engage with fans. Keshia’s authenticity and relatability have endeared her to a wide audience.

9. Future Projects

As of 2024, Keshia Knight Pulliam continues to pursue acting opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures. She is rumored to be working on a new television project and has hinted at expanding her beauty line. With her talent and determination, Keshia is sure to achieve even greater success in the years to come.

Common Questions about Keshia Knight Pulliam:

1. How old is Keshia Knight Pulliam?

Keshia Knight Pulliam was born on April 9, 1979, making her 45 years old as of 2024.

2. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s height and weight?

Keshia Knight Pulliam stands at 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

3. Is Keshia Knight Pulliam married?

Keshia Knight Pulliam was previously married to Ed Hartwell, but the couple divorced in 2018.

4. Does Keshia Knight Pulliam have children?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has one daughter named Ella Grace.

5. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s net worth?

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million as of 2024.

6. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s biggest acting role?

Keshia Knight Pulliam is best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.”

7. What charitable organizations does Keshia Knight Pulliam support?

Keshia Knight Pulliam is a spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and has worked with the Lupus Foundation of America and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

8. What awards has Keshia Knight Pulliam won?

Keshia Knight Pulliam won a Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in “The Cosby Show” in 1986.

9. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s beauty line called?

Keshia Knight Pulliam’s beauty line is called “Keshia Knight Beauty.”

10. What social media platforms is Keshia Knight Pulliam active on?

Keshia Knight Pulliam is active on Instagram and Twitter.

11. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s favorite movie?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has cited “The Color Purple” as one of her favorite movies.

12. Does Keshia Knight Pulliam have any siblings?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has a brother named Mshon Knight Pulliam.

13. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s favorite TV show?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has mentioned “Friends” as one of her favorite TV shows.

14. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s favorite food?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has mentioned that she enjoys soul food, particularly fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.

15. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s favorite vacation spot?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has mentioned that she enjoys visiting tropical destinations such as the Caribbean.

16. Does Keshia Knight Pulliam have any pets?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has a pet dog named Bella.

17. What is Keshia Knight Pulliam’s favorite hobby?

Keshia Knight Pulliam has mentioned that she enjoys cooking and experimenting with new recipes in her free time.

In conclusion, Keshia Knight Pulliam is a talented actress and entrepreneur who has achieved great success in her career. With a net worth of $12 million and a wide range of accomplishments, Keshia is a true powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Her dedication to her craft, philanthropic efforts, and entrepreneurial spirit make her a role model for aspiring actors and business owners alike.



