Kenny Lattimore Net Worth



Kenny Lattimore is a renowned American R&B singer and songwriter who has captivated audiences with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. He has been in the music industry for decades, releasing hit songs and albums that have solidified his place as a talented artist. In addition to his musical talents, Kenny Lattimore has also dabbled in acting and has made appearances on various television shows and movies. With his impressive career and successful ventures, many are curious about Kenny Lattimore’s net worth and how he has amassed his wealth over the years.

Kenny Lattimore’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million as of the year 2024. This impressive sum is a result of his successful music career, acting roles, and various business ventures. Kenny Lattimore has worked hard to establish himself as a respected artist in the music industry, and his dedication and talent have paid off in the form of financial success.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Kenny Lattimore that you may not know:

1. Kenny Lattimore was born on April 10, 1970, in Washington, D.C. He discovered his love for music at a young age and began singing in church choirs and school talent shows.

2. Kenny Lattimore’s breakthrough came in 1996 when he released his self-titled debut album, which featured the hit single “Never Too Busy.” The album was a commercial success and helped establish Kenny Lattimore as a rising star in the R&B music scene.

3. In addition to his solo music career, Kenny Lattimore has collaborated with various artists, including Chante Moore, Heather Headley, and Brian McKnight. His smooth vocals and emotional delivery have made him a sought-after collaborator in the industry.

4. Kenny Lattimore has released several successful albums throughout his career, including “From the Soul of Man,” “Timeless,” and “Anatomy of a Love Song.” His music has resonated with audiences around the world and has earned him critical acclaim.

5. In addition to his music career, Kenny Lattimore has appeared in various television shows and movies, including “The Parkers,” “Half & Half,” and “The Preacher’s Son.” His acting talents have earned him a new fan base and have showcased his versatility as an artist.

6. Kenny Lattimore is known for his philanthropic efforts and has been involved in various charitable organizations and causes. He is passionate about giving back to the community and using his platform to make a positive impact on the world.

7. Kenny Lattimore is a devoted family man and is married to fellow R&B singer Chante Moore. The couple has a son together and has been vocal about their love and support for each other throughout their relationship.

8. Kenny Lattimore continues to tour and perform live for his fans around the world. His dynamic stage presence and powerful vocals have earned him a reputation as a captivating performer who leaves audiences wanting more.

9. Kenny Lattimore’s legacy in the music industry continues to grow, and his influence can be felt in the work of many up-and-coming artists. His timeless music and heartfelt lyrics have made him a beloved figure in the R&B genre, and his net worth is a testament to his enduring success.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Kenny Lattimore:

1. How old is Kenny Lattimore?

Kenny Lattimore was born on April 10, 1970, making him 54 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Kenny Lattimore?

Kenny Lattimore stands at a height of 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm).

3. What is Kenny Lattimore’s weight?

Kenny Lattimore’s weight is not publicly known, as he has chosen to keep this information private.

4. Who is Kenny Lattimore dating?

Kenny Lattimore is married to fellow R&B singer Chante Moore.

5. How many albums has Kenny Lattimore released?

Kenny Lattimore has released several albums throughout his career, including his self-titled debut album, “From the Soul of Man,” “Timeless,” and “Anatomy of a Love Song.”

6. What is Kenny Lattimore’s most popular song?

One of Kenny Lattimore’s most popular songs is “For You,” a romantic ballad that has become a fan favorite over the years.

7. Has Kenny Lattimore won any awards?

Kenny Lattimore has been nominated for various awards throughout his career, including Grammy Awards and Soul Train Music Awards.

8. Does Kenny Lattimore have any children?

Kenny Lattimore has a son from a previous relationship and a son with his wife, Chante Moore.

9. What is Kenny Lattimore’s net worth?

10. How did Kenny Lattimore get his start in the music industry?

Kenny Lattimore began singing in church choirs and school talent shows before pursuing a career in music. He gained recognition with the release of his self-titled debut album in 1996.

11. What are some of Kenny Lattimore’s philanthropic efforts?

Kenny Lattimore has been involved in various charitable organizations and causes, including those that support education, healthcare, and social justice initiatives.

12. What inspired Kenny Lattimore to become a musician?

Kenny Lattimore’s love for music was sparked at a young age, and he was influenced by artists such as Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, and Marvin Gaye.

13. How does Kenny Lattimore balance his music career and personal life?

Kenny Lattimore prioritizes his family and makes time for his loved ones while also dedicating himself to his music career. He believes in finding a healthy balance between work and home life.

14. What can fans expect from Kenny Lattimore in the future?

Fans can look forward to new music releases, live performances, and possibly more acting roles from Kenny Lattimore in the future.

15. How has Kenny Lattimore’s music evolved over the years?

Kenny Lattimore’s music has evolved to reflect his personal growth and experiences, with each album showcasing his evolving artistry and musical style.

16. What sets Kenny Lattimore apart from other R&B artists?

Kenny Lattimore’s soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and genuine passion for music set him apart from other R&B artists and have endeared him to fans around the world.

17. What advice does Kenny Lattimore have for aspiring musicians?

Kenny Lattimore advises aspiring musicians to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams. He believes that passion, perseverance, and authenticity are key to success in the music industry.

