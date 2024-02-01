Kene Holliday Net Worth



Kene Holliday is an American actor best known for his role as Private Investigator Tyler Hudson in the hit television series “Matlock.” With a career spanning over four decades, Holliday has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. But beyond his on-screen success, many fans are curious about Kene Holliday’s net worth and personal life.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Kene Holliday’s net worth and career:

1. Kene Holliday’s Net Worth is Estimated to be $2 Million

As of the year 2024, Kene Holliday’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. This impressive sum is a result of his successful acting career, which has seen him star in numerous television shows and films over the years.

2. Holliday’s Breakout Role was in the 1980s Hit Show “Matlock”

Kene Holliday gained widespread recognition for his role as Tyler Hudson in the popular television series “Matlock.” The show, which aired from 1986 to 1995, was a huge success and helped propel Holliday to fame.

3. He Has Appeared in Over 50 Films and Television Shows

Throughout his career, Kene Holliday has appeared in over 50 films and television shows. Some of his notable roles include appearances in “Carter Country,” “The White Shadow,” and “Hill Street Blues.”

4. Holliday’s Acting Career Began on Broadway

Before making his mark in television and film, Kene Holliday got his start in acting on Broadway. He appeared in several stage productions before transitioning to television and film.

5. He Has Received Several Award Nominations for his Work

Kene Holliday’s talent as an actor has not gone unnoticed, as he has received several award nominations for his work. His performances in “Matlock” and other projects have earned him critical acclaim.

6. Holliday is Known for his Versatility as an Actor

One of the reasons Kene Holliday has been able to sustain a successful career in Hollywood is his versatility as an actor. He has portrayed a wide range of characters, showcasing his talent and range.

7. He is an Advocate for Mental Health Awareness

In addition to his acting career, Kene Holliday is also an advocate for mental health awareness. He has spoken out about his own struggles with mental health issues and has worked to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental illness.

8. Holliday Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors and Traveling

When he’s not busy working on set, Kene Holliday enjoys spending time outdoors and traveling. He is an avid nature lover and often shares photos of his outdoor adventures on social media.

9. He is a Private Person When it Comes to his Personal Life

Despite his public persona, Kene Holliday is a private person when it comes to his personal life. He prefers to keep details about his relationships and family life out of the spotlight.

Age: Kene Holliday was born on June 25, 1949, making him 75 years old as of 2024.

Height: Kene Holliday stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches.

Weight: Holliday’s weight is not publicly known.

Spouse/Dating: Kene Holliday’s current relationship status is not publicly known.

