Kendall Rae Net Worth



Kendall Rae is a popular YouTuber and podcaster known for her in-depth exploration of true crime cases, conspiracy theories, and paranormal phenomena. With a loyal following of over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and millions of downloads on her podcast, Kendall Rae has become a prominent figure in the online world of mystery and intrigue. But beyond her captivating content, many fans are curious about Kendall Rae’s net worth and the financial success she has achieved through her online platforms.

As of 2024, Kendall Rae’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. This impressive figure is a testament to the hard work and dedication that Kendall Rae has put into building her brand and cultivating a devoted audience. But there is more to Kendall Rae than just her net worth – here are 9 interesting facts about the internet sensation:

1. Kendall Rae started her YouTube channel in 2013, initially focusing on beauty and lifestyle content. However, she found her true calling when she began delving into true crime cases and conspiracy theories, which quickly gained her a dedicated following.

2. In addition to her YouTube channel, Kendall Rae also hosts a popular podcast called “The Sesh” where she discusses a wide range of topics, from unsolved mysteries to personal stories and advice.

3. Kendall Rae is known for her thorough research and attention to detail in her videos and podcasts. She spends hours digging into the facts of each case or theory she covers, presenting her audience with a comprehensive and well-informed analysis.

4. Kendall Rae has collaborated with other prominent figures in the true crime community, such as YouTuber Shane Dawson and podcast host Maura Murray. These collaborations have helped her reach an even wider audience and solidify her reputation as a respected content creator.

5. Beyond her online presence, Kendall Rae is also a businesswoman, selling merchandise and partnering with brands on sponsored content. Her entrepreneurial spirit has helped her expand her reach and diversify her income streams.

6. Kendall Rae is married to fellow YouTuber Josh Thomas, who often appears in her videos and podcasts. The couple met through their shared passion for creating online content and have built a successful partnership both personally and professionally.

7. Kendall Rae is a dog lover and often features her beloved pets in her videos and social media posts. Her furry friends have become fan favorites among her followers, adding a touch of warmth and charm to her content.

8. Despite her success, Kendall Rae remains humble and down-to-earth, always taking the time to engage with her fans and show gratitude for their support. She values the connection she has with her audience and strives to create content that resonates with them on a personal level.

9. Kendall Rae’s impact goes beyond entertainment – she has used her platform to raise awareness about important issues such as mental health, domestic violence, and missing persons cases. She is a passionate advocate for social justice and strives to make a positive impact through her work.

Now that you know more about Kendall Rae and her journey to success, let’s answer some common questions about her:

1. How old is Kendall Rae?

Kendall Rae was born on April 22, 1992, making her 32 years old in 2024.

2. How tall is Kendall Rae?

Kendall Rae is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

3. What is Kendall Rae’s weight?

Kendall Rae’s weight is not publicly disclosed, as she values privacy and focuses on promoting a healthy body image.

4. Who is Kendall Rae married to?

Kendall Rae is married to fellow YouTuber Josh Thomas.

5. Does Kendall Rae have any children?

As of 2024, Kendall Rae does not have any children.

6. What is Kendall Rae’s favorite true crime case to cover?

Kendall Rae has covered a wide range of true crime cases, but she has expressed a particular interest in unsolved mysteries and cold cases.

7. How did Kendall Rae become interested in true crime and conspiracy theories?

Kendall Rae’s fascination with true crime and conspiracy theories began at a young age, sparked by her curiosity and desire to uncover the truth behind mysterious events.

8. Does Kendall Rae have any siblings?

Kendall Rae has a sister named Kassidy, who occasionally appears in her videos and social media posts.

9. What inspired Kendall Rae to start her YouTube channel?

Kendall Rae was inspired to start her YouTube channel as a creative outlet and a way to connect with like-minded individuals who shared her interests in true crime and mystery.

10. How does Kendall Rae research her videos and podcasts?

Kendall Rae spends hours researching each topic she covers, consulting multiple sources and experts to ensure accuracy and thoroughness in her content.

11. What sets Kendall Rae apart from other true crime content creators?

Kendall Rae’s attention to detail, compassion for the victims, and commitment to raising awareness about important issues set her apart in the true crime community.

12. Does Kendall Rae plan to expand her content beyond true crime and conspiracy theories?

While Kendall Rae is passionate about true crime and conspiracy theories, she is open to exploring new topics and formats in the future.

13. How does Kendall Rae balance her personal life with her online career?

Kendall Rae prioritizes self-care and quality time with her loved ones, ensuring a healthy work-life balance despite her busy schedule.

14. What advice would Kendall Rae give to aspiring content creators?

Kendall Rae encourages aspiring content creators to stay true to themselves, be consistent in their work, and prioritize authenticity and passion in everything they do.

15. How does Kendall Rae handle criticism and negative feedback?

Kendall Rae approaches criticism with grace and professionalism, using feedback as an opportunity for growth and learning in her content creation journey.

16. What are Kendall Rae’s future plans and goals for her online platforms?

Kendall Rae aims to continue creating engaging and thought-provoking content, expanding her reach and impact in the online community, and exploring new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

17. What message does Kendall Rae hope to convey through her content?

Kendall Rae hopes to inspire curiosity, empathy, and critical thinking in her audience, encouraging them to question the world around them and seek truth and justice in all aspects of life.

In summary, Kendall Rae’s net worth of $2 million is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for creating compelling and impactful content. Beyond the numbers, Kendall Rae is a multifaceted individual who values authenticity, connection, and social responsibility in everything she does. Her journey to success is a testament to the power of creativity, perseverance, and a genuine desire to make a difference in the world.



