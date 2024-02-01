

Ken Miles was a legendary British racing driver who made a name for himself in the world of motorsports. He was best known for his association with the Ford Motor Company and his role in the development of the Ford GT40, which went on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Ken Miles’ net worth at the time of his death in 1966 was estimated to be around $2 million. However, his contributions to the world of racing and automotive engineering continue to be felt to this day.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Ken Miles:

1. Early Life and Career: Ken Miles was born on November 1, 1918, in Sutton Coldfield, England. He developed a passion for racing at an early age and began competing in local events in the UK. He served as a tank commander in the British Army during World War II before resuming his racing career after the war.

2. Success in Motorsports: Ken Miles achieved success in various forms of motorsports, including hill climbs, rally racing, and endurance racing. He gained a reputation for his exceptional driving skills and mechanical knowledge, which made him a valuable asset to racing teams.

3. Partnership with Carroll Shelby: Ken Miles formed a successful partnership with American racing driver and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby in the early 1960s. Together, they collaborated on various racing projects, including the development of the Shelby Cobra and the Ford GT40.

4. Ford GT40 Program: Ken Miles played a vital role in the Ford GT40 program, which was initiated by Henry Ford II to challenge Ferrari’s dominance in endurance racing. Miles was instrumental in testing and refining the GT40, leading to its historic victory at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

5. Tragic Death: Ken Miles tragically lost his life in a testing accident at Riverside International Raceway on August 17, 1966. His untimely death shocked the racing community and left a void in the world of motorsports.

6. Legacy in Racing: Despite his premature death, Ken Miles’ legacy in racing continues to be celebrated by fans and enthusiasts around the world. He is remembered for his skill behind the wheel, innovative engineering solutions, and unwavering passion for the sport.

7. Portrayal in Film: Ken Miles was portrayed by actor Christian Bale in the 2019 film “Ford v Ferrari,” which chronicled the events leading up to the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. The film brought renewed attention to Miles’ contributions to the world of racing.

8. Awards and Honors: Ken Miles was posthumously inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2001 in recognition of his significant achievements in the world of motorsports. His name continues to be synonymous with excellence and innovation in racing.

9. Continued Influence: Ken Miles’ impact on the world of racing can still be felt today, as his innovative approach to engineering and his fearless driving style have inspired generations of racers and automotive enthusiasts. His contributions to the Ford GT40 program and his role in the historic victory at Le Mans have solidified his place in racing history.

Here are 17 common questions about Ken Miles:

1. When was Ken Miles born?

Ken Miles was born on November 1, 1918.

2. Where was Ken Miles born?

Ken Miles was born in Sutton Coldfield, England.

3. What was Ken Miles’ net worth at the time of his death?

Ken Miles’ net worth at the time of his death in 1966 was estimated to be around $2 million.

4. What role did Ken Miles play in the development of the Ford GT40?

Ken Miles played a vital role in testing and refining the Ford GT40, which eventually went on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

5. Who did Ken Miles partner with in his racing endeavors?

Ken Miles partnered with Carroll Shelby, an American racing driver and entrepreneur, on various racing projects.

6. How did Ken Miles die?

Ken Miles tragically lost his life in a testing accident at Riverside International Raceway on August 17, 1966.

7. What is Ken Miles’ legacy in racing?

Ken Miles is remembered for his exceptional driving skills, innovative engineering solutions, and unwavering passion for the sport.

8. What film portrayed Ken Miles’ life and racing career?

Ken Miles was portrayed by actor Christian Bale in the 2019 film “Ford v Ferrari.”

9. What awards and honors has Ken Miles received?

Ken Miles was posthumously inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2001.

10. What was Ken Miles’ most significant achievement in racing?

Ken Miles’ most significant achievement was his role in the Ford GT40 program and the car’s victory at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

11. How did Ken Miles develop his passion for racing?

Ken Miles developed a passion for racing at an early age and began competing in local events in the UK.

12. What other forms of motorsports did Ken Miles compete in?

Ken Miles competed in hill climbs, rally racing, and endurance racing in addition to his work with Ford.

13. How did Ken Miles contribute to the Shelby Cobra project?

Ken Miles collaborated with Carroll Shelby on the development of the Shelby Cobra, a successful racing car.

14. What impact has Ken Miles had on the world of racing?

Ken Miles’ innovative approach to engineering and fearless driving style have inspired generations of racers and enthusiasts.

15. How has Ken Miles’ legacy been remembered in the racing community?

Ken Miles’ legacy continues to be celebrated by fans and enthusiasts for his contributions to the world of motorsports.

16. What was Ken Miles’ reputation in the racing community?

Ken Miles was known for his exceptional driving skills, mechanical knowledge, and dedication to the sport of racing.

17. How has Ken Miles’ influence on racing continued to be felt today?

Ken Miles’ contributions to the Ford GT40 program and his role in the historic victory at Le Mans have solidified his place in racing history and inspired future generations of racers.

In conclusion, Ken Miles was a trailblazing figure in the world of motorsports whose legacy continues to be felt today. His passion for racing, innovative engineering solutions, and exceptional driving skills set him apart as a true pioneer in the sport. Despite his untimely death, Ken Miles’ contributions to racing and automotive engineering have left an indelible mark on the industry. His partnership with Carroll Shelby and his role in the development of the Ford GT40 have solidified his place in racing history. Ken Miles’ net worth may have been estimated at $2 million at the time of his death, but his impact on the world of racing is truly priceless.



