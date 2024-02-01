Kelly Rowland Husband Net Worth



Kelly Rowland is a successful American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. While she is known for her talents and achievements, another aspect of her life that often sparks curiosity is her personal life, particularly her husband and his net worth. In this article, we will delve into the details of Kelly Rowland’s husband’s net worth, along with some interesting facts about him.

Kelly Rowland is married to Tim Weatherspoon, who is a talent manager in the music industry. Tim has managed artists such as Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé, and Kelly Rowland herself. His net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, which is a testament to his success in the industry.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Kelly Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon:

1. Tim Weatherspoon was born on December 16, 1973, making him 50 years old in the year 2024. He was born in the United States and has always had a passion for music and the entertainment industry.

2. Tim Weatherspoon stands at a height of 5 feet 10 inches and maintains a healthy weight of around 170 pounds. He takes care of his physical health and appearance, which is important in his line of work.

3. Tim Weatherspoon began his career in the music industry as a talent manager, working with various artists and helping them achieve success in their careers. His experience and expertise have earned him a reputation as a respected figure in the industry.

4. Tim Weatherspoon’s relationship with Kelly Rowland began in 2011 when they started dating. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Costa Rica in 2014 and have been happily married ever since.

5. Tim Weatherspoon is known for his professionalism and dedication to his work. He is always focused on helping his clients succeed and is willing to go above and beyond to ensure their success.

6. Tim Weatherspoon’s net worth of $10 million is a result of his hard work and commitment to his career. He has made strategic decisions and investments that have paid off over the years, contributing to his financial success.

7. Tim Weatherspoon is a supportive and loving husband to Kelly Rowland. He is her rock and confidant, always there for her through thick and thin. The couple shares a deep bond and mutual respect for each other.

8. Tim Weatherspoon is a private person who prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Despite being married to a famous celebrity like Kelly Rowland, he values his privacy and focuses on his work and family.

9. Tim Weatherspoon’s success in the music industry is a reflection of his talent, hard work, and passion for music. He continues to work with top artists and help them achieve their goals, further solidifying his reputation in the industry.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Kelly Rowland’s husband, Tim Weatherspoon:

In summary, Tim Weatherspoon is a talented and successful talent manager in the music industry, with a net worth of $10 million. He is known for his professionalism, dedication, and commitment to helping his clients succeed. Tim is a loving husband to Kelly Rowland and values his privacy while focusing on his work and family. His success in the industry is a result of his hard work, talent, and strategic decisions, making him a respected figure in the music industry.



