Kelly Cutrone Net Worth



Kelly Cutrone is a renowned publicist, author, and television personality known for her no-nonsense attitude and sharp business acumen. Born on November 13, 1965, in Camillus, New York, Cutrone has made a name for herself in the fashion industry through her work as the founder of the PR firm People’s Revolution and her appearances on reality TV shows such as “The Hills” and “America’s Next Top Model.”

With her fearless approach to life and business, Kelly Cutrone has amassed a substantial net worth. As of the year 2024, her estimated net worth is around $10 million. However, Cutrone’s financial success is just one aspect of her fascinating life. Here are nine interesting facts about Kelly Cutrone that showcase her unique personality and achievements:

1. Early Career in the Fashion Industry

Before becoming a successful publicist, Kelly Cutrone started her career in the fashion industry as a stylist and magazine editor. She worked for top publications such as “Seventeen” and “Mademoiselle” before transitioning into the world of public relations.

2. Founder of People’s Revolution

In 1996, Cutrone founded People’s Revolution, a PR firm specializing in fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment. The agency quickly gained a reputation for its edgy, no-nonsense approach to publicity, and it has represented numerous high-profile clients over the years.

3. Author of Bestselling Books

Kelly Cutrone is also a prolific author, having penned several bestselling books on topics ranging from career advice to spirituality. Her most famous book, “If You Have to Cry, Go Outside: And Other Things Your Mother Never Told You,” has inspired readers around the world with its message of empowerment and resilience.

4. Mentor on “America’s Next Top Model”

Cutrone gained widespread recognition for her role as a mentor on the hit reality TV show “America’s Next Top Model.” As a no-nonsense judge and advisor, she brought her unique perspective and industry expertise to the aspiring models, earning a reputation for her tough love approach.

5. Advocate for Mental Health Awareness

In addition to her work in the fashion industry, Kelly Cutrone is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. She has spoken openly about her own struggles with depression and anxiety, using her platform to destigmatize mental health issues and encourage others to seek help.

6. Philanthropic Efforts

Cutrone is also actively involved in philanthropic efforts, supporting causes related to women’s empowerment, LGBTQ rights, and environmental sustainability. She uses her influence and resources to make a positive impact in the world and give back to those in need.

7. Personal Style and Fashion Icon

Known for her bold fashion choices and signature black wardrobe, Kelly Cutrone has become a style icon in her own right. Her edgy, rock-inspired looks reflect her fearless personality and rebellious spirit, setting her apart from the crowd.

8. Entrepreneurial Spirit

Cutrone’s entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond her PR firm, as she has launched several successful ventures in the fashion and entertainment industries. From clothing lines to TV productions, she continues to push boundaries and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation.

9. Legacy and Influence

As a trailblazer in the fashion PR world, Kelly Cutrone has left a lasting legacy and inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams fearlessly. Her influence extends far beyond the runway, reaching people from all walks of life who admire her resilience, authenticity, and unwavering commitment to success.

In conclusion, Kelly Cutrone’s net worth of $10 million in the year 2024 is a testament to her hard work, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit. Beyond her financial success, Cutrone’s impact on the fashion industry and popular culture is immeasurable, making her a true icon and role model for aspiring entrepreneurs and creatives everywhere.

Common Questions about Kelly Cutrone:

1. How old is Kelly Cutrone?

Kelly Cutrone was born on November 13, 1965, making her 58 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Kelly Cutrone?

Kelly Cutrone stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Kelly Cutrone’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Kelly Cutrone’s estimated net worth is around $10 million.

4. Is Kelly Cutrone married?

Kelly Cutrone is not currently married.

5. Who is Kelly Cutrone dating?

Kelly Cutrone keeps her personal life private, so it is not publicly known who she is currently dating.

6. What books has Kelly Cutrone written?

Kelly Cutrone has written several books, including “If You Have to Cry, Go Outside: And Other Things Your Mother Never Told You” and “Normal Gets You Nowhere.”

7. What is People’s Revolution?

People’s Revolution is a PR firm founded by Kelly Cutrone that specializes in fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment publicity.

8. What TV shows has Kelly Cutrone appeared on?

Kelly Cutrone has appeared on reality TV shows such as “The Hills” and “America’s Next Top Model” as a mentor and judge.

9. What causes does Kelly Cutrone support?

Kelly Cutrone supports causes related to mental health awareness, women’s empowerment, LGBTQ rights, and environmental sustainability.

10. How did Kelly Cutrone become successful?

Kelly Cutrone became successful through her hard work, determination, and fearless approach to business in the fashion industry.

11. What is Kelly Cutrone’s personal style like?

Kelly Cutrone’s personal style is bold, edgy, and rock-inspired, often featuring black clothing and accessories.

12. What is Kelly Cutrone’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs?

Kelly Cutrone advises aspiring entrepreneurs to be authentic, resilient, and willing to take risks in pursuit of their goals.

13. What is Kelly Cutrone’s legacy in the fashion industry?

Kelly Cutrone’s legacy in the fashion industry is one of innovation, empowerment, and fearless leadership, inspiring others to follow their dreams.

14. How does Kelly Cutrone give back to the community?

Kelly Cutrone gives back to the community through philanthropic efforts supporting various causes and organizations.

15. What is Kelly Cutrone’s message to those struggling with mental health issues?

Kelly Cutrone encourages those struggling with mental health issues to seek help, speak out, and know that they are not alone in their struggles.

16. What is Kelly Cutrone’s favorite part of her career?

Kelly Cutrone’s favorite part of her career is the opportunity to inspire and empower others to pursue their passions and dreams.

17. What is Kelly Cutrone’s future plans and goals?

Kelly Cutrone’s future plans and goals include continuing to expand her business ventures, advocate for important causes, and inspire others through her work and actions.

