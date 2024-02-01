Keith Hernandez Net Worth



Keith Hernandez is a former professional baseball player who enjoyed a successful career in Major League Baseball as a first baseman. Known for his exceptional defensive skills and keen baseball acumen, Hernandez has become a beloved figure in the sports world. Beyond his accomplishments on the field, Hernandez has also made a name for himself as a sports commentator and author. With a career spanning several decades, Keith Hernandez has amassed a considerable net worth. In this article, we will explore Keith Hernandez’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about the baseball legend.

1. Keith Hernandez’s Early Life and Career

Keith Hernandez was born on October 20, 1953, in San Francisco, California. He grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and developed a passion for baseball at a young age. Hernandez attended Capuchino High School in San Bruno, California, where he excelled as a baseball player. After high school, Hernandez was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 42nd round of the 1971 MLB Draft.

2. MLB Career and Achievements

Hernandez made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1974 and quickly established himself as a standout player. Known for his smooth fielding and clutch hitting, Hernandez became a key player for the Cardinals. He won two World Series championships with the team in 1982 and 1985 and earned five Gold Glove Awards for his exceptional defense at first base.

3. Trade to the New York Mets

In 1983, Hernandez was traded to the New York Mets, where he continued to excel on the field. He was a key player in the Mets’ World Series victory in 1986 and was named co-MVP of the series. Hernandez’s leadership and veteran presence were instrumental in the Mets’ success during his time with the team.

4. Post-Retirement Career

After retiring from professional baseball in 1990, Keith Hernandez transitioned to a career as a sports commentator and analyst. He has worked for various networks, including SNY and FOX Sports, providing insight and analysis on baseball games. Hernandez’s sharp wit and candid commentary have made him a fan favorite among viewers.

5. Author and Philanthropist

In addition to his broadcasting career, Keith Hernandez is also an accomplished author. He has written several books, including his memoir “I’m Keith Hernandez” and a children’s book titled “Mia and the Little Gal.” Hernandez is also actively involved in charitable work, supporting various causes related to children’s health and education.

6. Personal Life

Keith Hernandez has been married twice and has two children. He currently resides in New York City, where he is actively involved in the local community. Hernandez is known for his love of animals, particularly his beloved cat Hadji, who has become a social media star in his own right.

7. Keith Hernandez’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Keith Hernandez’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. His earnings come from his baseball career, broadcasting work, book sales, and endorsements. Hernandez’s successful career both on and off the field has contributed to his impressive net worth.

8. Interesting Fact: Seinfeld Appearance

One of the most memorable moments in Keith Hernandez’s post-retirement career was his guest appearance on the hit TV show Seinfeld. Hernandez appeared in two episodes of the show, playing himself in a storyline that involved Jerry Seinfeld and his friends. The episodes featuring Hernandez became instant classics and further solidified his status as a pop culture icon.

9. Legacy and Impact

Keith Hernandez’s impact on the world of baseball and sports broadcasting cannot be overstated. His excellence on the field, combined with his charisma and wit off the field, have made him a beloved figure among fans and colleagues alike. Hernandez’s legacy as a player, commentator, and author will continue to inspire future generations of athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Common Questions About Keith Hernandez:

1. How old is Keith Hernandez?

Keith Hernandez was born on October 20, 1953, making him 70 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Keith Hernandez?

Keith Hernandez stands at 6 feet tall.

3. What is Keith Hernandez’s weight?

Keith Hernandez’s weight is approximately 185 pounds.

4. Who is Keith Hernandez’s spouse?

Keith Hernandez has been married twice.

5. Does Keith Hernandez have children?

Yes, Keith Hernandez has two children.

6. Where does Keith Hernandez reside?

Keith Hernandez currently resides in New York City.

7. What is Keith Hernandez’s net worth?

As of 2024, Keith Hernandez’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

8. What teams did Keith Hernandez play for in MLB?

Keith Hernandez played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets during his MLB career.

9. How many Gold Glove Awards did Keith Hernandez win?

Keith Hernandez won five Gold Glove Awards for his exceptional defense at first base.

10. What books has Keith Hernandez written?

Keith Hernandez has written several books, including his memoir “I’m Keith Hernandez” and a children’s book titled “Mia and the Little Gal.”

11. What TV show did Keith Hernandez appear on?

Keith Hernandez appeared on the hit TV show Seinfeld, playing himself in two episodes.

12. What charitable causes does Keith Hernandez support?

Keith Hernandez is actively involved in supporting various causes related to children’s health and education.

13. What is Keith Hernandez’s favorite animal?

Keith Hernandez is known for his love of animals, particularly his cat Hadji.

14. What is Keith Hernandez’s favorite baseball memory?

One of Keith Hernandez’s favorite baseball memories is winning the World Series with the New York Mets in 1986.

15. What is Keith Hernandez’s favorite baseball moment as a player?

Keith Hernandez’s favorite baseball moment as a player is being named co-MVP of the 1986 World Series.

16. How did Keith Hernandez become a sports commentator?

After retiring from professional baseball, Keith Hernandez transitioned to a career as a sports commentator and analyst.

17. What is Keith Hernandez’s advice for aspiring athletes?

Keith Hernandez’s advice for aspiring athletes is to work hard, stay focused, and never give up on their dreams.

In summary, Keith Hernandez is a legendary figure in the world of baseball, known for his exceptional skills on the field and his engaging personality off the field. With a successful career as a player, commentator, and author, Hernandez has built a lasting legacy that continues to inspire fans and aspiring athletes alike. His net worth of $20 million reflects his numerous accomplishments and contributions to the sports world. Keith Hernandez’s impact on the game of baseball and beyond is truly remarkable, making him a true icon in the world of sports.



