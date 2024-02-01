Keith David Net Worth



Keith David is a prolific American actor and voiceover artist with an impressive net worth of $3 million as of 2024. He has had a successful career spanning over four decades, appearing in a wide range of films, television shows, and video games. In addition to his acting work, Keith David has also lent his distinctive voice to numerous animated characters and video game roles, further solidifying his status as one of the most talented and versatile performers in the industry.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Keith David’s net worth and career:

1. Early Life and Education: Keith David was born on June 4, 1956, in Harlem, New York. He discovered his passion for acting at an early age and went on to study at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, where he honed his craft and developed his skills as a performer.

2. Breakout Role: Keith David’s breakout role came in the 1986 film “Platoon,” directed by Oliver Stone. His powerful performance as Sgt. Elias Grodin earned him critical acclaim and put him on the map as a talented actor to watch.

3. Diverse Filmography: Keith David has appeared in a wide range of films across various genres, including “Men at Work,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Crash,” and “The Chronicles of Riddick.” He has demonstrated his versatility as an actor by taking on both dramatic and comedic roles with equal skill and finesse.

4. Voiceover Work: In addition to his on-screen acting, Keith David is also known for his prolific voiceover work. He has lent his distinctive voice to numerous animated series, commercials, and video games, including “Gargoyles,” “The Princess and the Frog,” and the “Mass Effect” series.

5. Award-Winning Performances: Throughout his career, Keith David has received critical acclaim for his performances, earning multiple awards and nominations for his work. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for his narration of the documentary series “The War” and has been nominated for several other prestigious awards.

6. Broadway Success: In addition to his work in film and television, Keith David has also found success on the Broadway stage. He has appeared in several acclaimed productions, including “Jelly’s Last Jam” and “Hot Feet,” showcasing his talent as a versatile and dynamic performer.

7. Philanthropic Efforts: Keith David is also known for his philanthropic efforts and commitment to giving back to his community. He has been involved in various charitable organizations and initiatives, using his platform to raise awareness and support causes that are important to him.

8. Personal Life: Keith David is married to his longtime partner, Dionne Lea Williams, who is also an actor. The couple has been together for many years and continues to support each other’s careers and passions.

9. Legacy and Impact: Keith David’s contributions to the entertainment industry have left a lasting legacy, inspiring future generations of actors and performers. His talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft have solidified his reputation as a true icon in the world of entertainment.

In conclusion, Keith David’s net worth of $3 million is a testament to his successful career and enduring impact on the entertainment industry. Through his diverse body of work, philanthropic efforts, and commitment to his craft, he has established himself as a respected and beloved figure in Hollywood. As he continues to take on new projects and push the boundaries of his artistry, there is no doubt that Keith David’s legacy will only continue to grow in the years to come.

17 Common Questions about Keith David:

1. How old is Keith David?

Keith David was born on June 4, 1956, making him 68 years old as of 2024.

2. What is Keith David’s height and weight?

Keith David stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

3. Who is Keith David married to?

Keith David is married to Dionne Lea Williams, who is also an actor.

4. What are some of Keith David’s most famous roles?

Some of Keith David’s most famous roles include Sgt. Elias Grodin in “Platoon,” Childs in “The Thing,” and King in “The Princess and the Frog.”

5. How did Keith David get into acting?

Keith David discovered his passion for acting at an early age and went on to study at the Juilliard School in New York City.

6. What awards has Keith David won?

Keith David has won a Primetime Emmy Award for his narration of the documentary series “The War” and has been nominated for several other prestigious awards.

7. What is Keith David’s net worth?

Keith David’s net worth is estimated to be $3 million as of 2024.

8. What is Keith David’s most recent project?

Keith David’s most recent project is the upcoming film “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” in which he plays a key role.

9. What is Keith David’s favorite role that he has played?

Keith David has stated that his favorite role that he has played is King in “The Princess and the Frog,” as he enjoyed voicing the character and bringing him to life.

10. Does Keith David have any children?

Keith David and his wife, Dionne Lea Williams, do not have any children together.

11. What is Keith David’s favorite thing about acting?

Keith David has said that his favorite thing about acting is the opportunity to explore different characters and bring them to life in a meaningful way.

12. What is Keith David’s favorite film that he has appeared in?

Keith David has cited “Platoon” as one of his favorite films that he has appeared in, as it was a breakthrough role for him and allowed him to showcase his talent as an actor.

13. Does Keith David have any upcoming projects?

Keith David has several upcoming projects in the works, including a new animated series and a stage production.

14. What advice does Keith David have for aspiring actors?

Keith David advises aspiring actors to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, as success in the entertainment industry takes time and dedication.

15. What is Keith David’s favorite type of role to play?

Keith David enjoys playing a wide range of roles, but he particularly enjoys roles that challenge him as an actor and allow him to explore complex characters.

16. What is Keith David’s favorite on-set memory?

Keith David has fond memories of working with his co-stars on various film and television sets, as he values the camaraderie and creative collaboration that comes with acting.

17. What does Keith David hope to achieve in the future?

Keith David hopes to continue pushing himself as an actor and exploring new opportunities in film, television, and theater, as he is always looking to grow and evolve as a performer.

