

Keisha Lance Bottoms is a prominent figure in American politics, serving as the 60th Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia. She has made a name for herself as a strong advocate for social justice and equality, and her net worth reflects her success in both the public and private sectors. In this article, we will delve into Keisha Lance Bottoms’ net worth, along with nine interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Net Worth: As of 2024, Keisha Lance Bottoms’ net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. This includes her salary as Mayor of Atlanta, as well as any additional income from investments, speaking engagements, and other sources.

2. Early Life and Education: Keisha Lance Bottoms was born on January 18, 1970, in Atlanta, Georgia. She grew up in the city and attended Frederick Douglass High School before going on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Florida A&M University. She later obtained her Juris Doctor from Georgia State University College of Law.

3. Political Career: Keisha Lance Bottoms began her political career in 2009 when she was elected to the Atlanta City Council to represent District 11. She served on the council for eight years before running for Mayor of Atlanta in 2017. She won the election and took office in January 2018, becoming the second African-American woman to serve as mayor of the city.

4. Social Justice Advocacy: Throughout her career, Keisha Lance Bottoms has been a vocal advocate for social justice issues, including criminal justice reform, affordable housing, and economic development in underserved communities. She has worked to improve the lives of all Atlanta residents, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.

5. Family Life: Keisha Lance Bottoms is married to Derek W. Bottoms, with whom she has four children. The couple met while attending Florida A&M University and have been together for over 20 years. Derek is a successful businessman and entrepreneur who has supported Keisha in her political career.

6. Community Involvement: In addition to her political work, Keisha Lance Bottoms is actively involved in various community organizations and initiatives. She has served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including the Atlanta Children’s Shelter and the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency.

7. Recognition and Awards: Keisha Lance Bottoms has received numerous awards and honors for her leadership and advocacy work. In 2020, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. She has also been recognized by the National Urban League, the NAACP, and other prominent organizations.

8. Business Ventures: In addition to her political career, Keisha Lance Bottoms has also been involved in various business ventures. She has worked as an attorney and served on the board of directors for several companies. She has also invested in real estate and other ventures to diversify her income.

9. Future Plans: As of 2024, Keisha Lance Bottoms has not announced her plans for the future. She has hinted at the possibility of seeking higher office, such as a run for governor of Georgia or a position in the federal government. Regardless of her next steps, it is clear that Keisha will continue to be a powerful force in American politics.

In conclusion, Keisha Lance Bottoms is a dynamic and influential leader who has made a significant impact on the city of Atlanta and beyond. Her net worth reflects her success in both the public and private sectors, and her dedication to social justice and equality is evident in all aspects of her life. As she continues to make strides in her career, we can expect to see even greater accomplishments from this remarkable woman.

Common Questions about Keisha Lance Bottoms:

1. How old is Keisha Lance Bottoms?

Keisha Lance Bottoms was born on January 18, 1970, making her 54 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Keisha Lance Bottoms?

Keisha Lance Bottoms is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

3. What is Keisha Lance Bottoms’ weight?

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ weight is not publicly disclosed.

4. Who is Keisha Lance Bottoms married to?

Keisha Lance Bottoms is married to Derek W. Bottoms.

5. How many children does Keisha Lance Bottoms have?

Keisha Lance Bottoms has four children with her husband Derek.

6. What is Keisha Lance Bottoms’ net worth?

As of 2024, Keisha Lance Bottoms’ net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

7. What political position does Keisha Lance Bottoms hold?

Keisha Lance Bottoms currently serves as the Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia.

8. What is Keisha Lance Bottoms’ educational background?

Keisha Lance Bottoms earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from Florida A&M University and a Juris Doctor from Georgia State University College of Law.

9. What community organizations is Keisha Lance Bottoms involved in?

Keisha Lance Bottoms has served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, including the Atlanta Children’s Shelter and the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency.

10. Has Keisha Lance Bottoms received any awards?

Yes, Keisha Lance Bottoms has received numerous awards and honors for her leadership and advocacy work, including being named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

11. Does Keisha Lance Bottoms have any business ventures?

Yes, Keisha Lance Bottoms has been involved in various business ventures, including working as an attorney and investing in real estate.

12. What are Keisha Lance Bottoms’ future plans?

As of 2024, Keisha Lance Bottoms has not announced her plans for the future but has hinted at the possibility of seeking higher office.

13. What social justice issues is Keisha Lance Bottoms passionate about?

Keisha Lance Bottoms is passionate about criminal justice reform, affordable housing, and economic development in underserved communities.

14. How long has Keisha Lance Bottoms been in politics?

Keisha Lance Bottoms began her political career in 2009 when she was elected to the Atlanta City Council.

15. What is Keisha Lance Bottoms’ relationship with her husband Derek?

Keisha Lance Bottoms and her husband Derek have been together for over 20 years and have a strong relationship that has supported Keisha in her political career.

16. What sets Keisha Lance Bottoms apart as a leader?

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ dedication to social justice and equality, as well as her business acumen and community involvement, set her apart as a leader in American politics.

17. How can I learn more about Keisha Lance Bottoms?

To learn more about Keisha Lance Bottoms, you can follow her on social media, read her speeches and interviews, and stay updated on her political activities and initiatives.

