Kathryn Harrold Net Worth



Kathryn Harrold is a talented actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With a successful career spanning over several decades, she has amassed a considerable net worth through her work in film and television. In this article, we will explore Kathryn Harrold’s net worth and delve into some interesting facts about her life and career.

1. Kathryn Harrold’s Early Life and Career Beginnings

Kathryn Harrold was born on August 2, 1950, in Tazewell, Virginia. She discovered her passion for acting at a young age and decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After studying theater at Mills College in Oakland, California, she began her acting career in the 1970s, appearing in various television shows and films.

2. Breakthrough Role in “The Hunter”

One of Kathryn Harrold’s most notable roles came in the 1980 film “The Hunter,” where she starred alongside Steve McQueen. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Harrold’s performance received high praise from critics and audiences alike. This role helped catapult her career to new heights and solidified her status as a talented actress in Hollywood.

3. Television Success on “MacGruder and Loud”

In addition to her film work, Kathryn Harrold also found success on television. She starred in the popular detective series “MacGruder and Loud” in the early 1980s, where she played the role of Kate MacGruder. The show was well-received by viewers and helped further establish Harrold as a versatile actress with a wide range of talents.

4. Continued Success in Film and Television

Throughout her career, Kathryn Harrold has continued to work in both film and television, appearing in a variety of projects across different genres. Some of her other notable film credits include “Modern Romance,” “Raw Deal,” and “The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper.” On television, she has guest-starred on numerous shows, including “Law & Order,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

5. Personal Life and Relationships

Kathryn Harrold has been married twice in her life. Her first marriage was to Lawrence O’Donnell, a television producer, with whom she shares two children. The couple divorced in the early 1990s. Harrold later married actor Lawrence Pressman in 1994, and the two have been happily married ever since. Their relationship has stood the test of time, and they continue to support each other in their respective careers.

6. Kathryn Harrold’s Net Worth

As of the year 2024, Kathryn Harrold’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This impressive sum is a testament to her successful career in the entertainment industry and the numerous projects she has been a part of over the years. From her early beginnings in theater to her breakout roles in film and television, Harrold has worked hard to achieve financial success and build a solid reputation as a talented actress.

7. Philanthropic Efforts and Community Involvement

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Kathryn Harrold is also known for her philanthropic efforts and community involvement. She has been actively involved in various charitable organizations and causes, using her platform to raise awareness and support those in need. Harrold’s dedication to giving back and making a positive impact on the world is commendable and reflects her compassionate nature.

8. Recognition and Awards

Throughout her career, Kathryn Harrold has received recognition for her talents as an actress. She has been nominated for several awards, including a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the film “Modern Romance.” While she has yet to win a major award, Harrold’s body of work speaks for itself, and she is admired by fans and colleagues alike for her dedication to her craft.

9. Legacy and Future Endeavors

As Kathryn Harrold continues to work in the entertainment industry, her legacy as a talented actress and philanthropist will endure for years to come. With a successful career behind her and many more projects on the horizon, Harrold shows no signs of slowing down. Her passion for acting and commitment to making a difference in the world make her a true inspiration to aspiring actors and philanthropists alike.

Common Questions About Kathryn Harrold

1. How old is Kathryn Harrold?

Kathryn Harrold was born on August 2, 1950, making her 74 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Kathryn Harrold?

Kathryn Harrold stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm).

3. What is Kathryn Harrold’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Kathryn Harrold’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

4. Is Kathryn Harrold married?

Yes, Kathryn Harrold is currently married to actor Lawrence Pressman. They have been together since 1994.

5. How many children does Kathryn Harrold have?

Kathryn Harrold has two children from her first marriage to Lawrence O’Donnell.

6. What are some of Kathryn Harrold’s notable film credits?

Some of Kathryn Harrold’s notable film credits include “The Hunter,” “Modern Romance,” and “Raw Deal.”

7. What television show did Kathryn Harrold star in during the early 1980s?

Kathryn Harrold starred in the detective series “MacGruder and Loud” in the early 1980s.

8. Has Kathryn Harrold won any awards for her acting?

While Kathryn Harrold has been nominated for awards, including a Golden Globe nomination, she has yet to win a major award.

9. What philanthropic causes is Kathryn Harrold involved in?

Kathryn Harrold is actively involved in various charitable organizations and causes, using her platform to raise awareness and support those in need.

10. What is Kathryn Harrold’s most iconic role?

Kathryn Harrold’s most iconic role is often considered to be her performance in the film “The Hunter,” where she starred alongside Steve McQueen.

11. How did Kathryn Harrold first discover her passion for acting?

Kathryn Harrold discovered her passion for acting at a young age and decided to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

12. What is Kathryn Harrold’s approach to giving back to the community?

Kathryn Harrold is dedicated to using her platform to raise awareness and support charitable causes, making a positive impact on the world.

13. What is Kathryn Harrold’s favorite part about being an actress?

Kathryn Harrold has expressed that her favorite part about being an actress is the opportunity to bring characters to life and connect with audiences on an emotional level.

14. How does Kathryn Harrold balance her career and personal life?

Kathryn Harrold prioritizes her family and relationships while also dedicating time to her acting career, finding a balance that works for her.

15. What advice does Kathryn Harrold have for aspiring actors?

Kathryn Harrold encourages aspiring actors to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the challenges they may face.

16. What are some of Kathryn Harrold’s upcoming projects?

Kathryn Harrold has several projects in the works, including film and television roles that showcase her talent and versatility as an actress.

17. How does Kathryn Harrold hope to be remembered in the entertainment industry?

Kathryn Harrold hopes to be remembered as a talented actress who made a positive impact on the world through her work on screen and her philanthropic efforts off-screen.

In conclusion, Kathryn Harrold’s net worth of $8 million is a testament to her successful career in the entertainment industry and the impact she has made as an actress and philanthropist. With a legacy that spans decades and a bright future ahead, Harrold continues to inspire audiences with her talent, dedication, and compassionate spirit. Her work both on screen and off-screen serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling and the importance of giving back to those in need. Kathryn Harrold’s passion for acting and commitment to making a difference in the world make her a true role model in Hollywood and beyond.



