

Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis has taken the music world by storm with her unique blend of R&B, soul, and reggaeton. While many fans know her by her stage name, there is much more to this talented artist than meets the eye. In this article, we will explore Kali Uchis’ real name and delve into nine interesting facts about her that you may not have known.

Kali Uchis’ real name is Karly-Marina Loaiza, and she was born on July 17, 1994, in Alexandria, Virginia. Her parents are Colombian immigrants, and she grew up speaking Spanish at home. Kali’s love for music began at a young age, and she started writing her own songs and performing in talent shows as a teenager.

1. Kali Uchis is a self-taught musician.

Despite not having formal training, Kali taught herself how to play the piano, guitar, and saxophone. She also learned how to produce her own music using software programs like GarageBand. Her DIY approach to music-making has contributed to her unique sound and style.

2. Kali Uchis has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

Throughout her career, Kali has worked with artists such as Tyler, the Creator, Gorillaz, Snoop Dogg, and Jorja Smith. Her collaborations have helped her gain recognition and expand her fan base.

3. Kali Uchis’ music is influenced by a variety of genres.

From reggaeton to doo-wop to indie pop, Kali’s music draws inspiration from a wide range of genres. Her eclectic taste and willingness to experiment with different styles have set her apart from other artists in the industry.

4. Kali Uchis is a fashion icon.

Known for her retro-inspired style and colorful aesthetic, Kali has become a fashion icon in her own right. She often incorporates vintage pieces and bold accessories into her wardrobe, creating a unique and visually striking look.

5. Kali Uchis is a vocal advocate for social justice.

As a Latina artist, Kali has used her platform to speak out on issues such as immigration, racism, and gender equality. She has been vocal about her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and has called for greater diversity and representation in the music industry.

6. Kali Uchis has won several awards for her music.

Throughout her career, Kali has been recognized for her talent and creativity. She has won awards such as the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance and the Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist. These accolades have helped solidify her reputation as one of the most exciting artists in the industry.

7. Kali Uchis is multilingual.

In addition to English and Spanish, Kali is also fluent in Portuguese. She has recorded songs in multiple languages, showcasing her linguistic skills and cultural versatility.

8. Kali Uchis is a philanthropist.

Kali has used her platform to give back to her community and support charitable causes. She has worked with organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the ACLU to raise awareness and funds for important social issues.

9. Kali Uchis is constantly evolving as an artist.

With each new release, Kali continues to push the boundaries of her music and explore new creative avenues. Her willingness to take risks and experiment with different sounds has endeared her to fans and critics alike, cementing her status as a true innovator in the industry.

As of the year 2024, Kali Uchis remains a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Her talent, creativity, and dedication to her craft have earned her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. With her unique sound, style, and perspective, Kali Uchis is sure to continue making waves for years to come.

In conclusion, Kali Uchis’ real name is Karly-Marina Loaiza, and she is a talented and multifaceted artist who has made a significant impact on the music industry. With her unique sound, style, and perspective, Kali Uchis continues to captivate audiences around the world and is sure to leave a lasting legacy in the years to come.



