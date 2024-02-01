

Justin Hawkins is a well-known British musician and songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band The Darkness. With his flamboyant stage presence and impressive vocal range, Hawkins has captivated audiences around the world and amassed a considerable fortune in the process. As of the year 2024, Justin Hawkins’ net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Justin Hawkins and his journey to success:

1. Early Life and Musical Influences

Justin Hawkins was born on March 17, 1975, in Surrey, England. He grew up in a musical family, with his mother being a singer and his father a musician. Hawkins was exposed to a wide range of musical genres from a young age, including classic rock, pop, and heavy metal. His biggest influences include bands such as Queen, Aerosmith, and Led Zeppelin.

2. Formation of The Darkness

In 2000, Justin Hawkins and his brother Dan formed the band The Darkness, along with bassist Frankie Poullain and drummer Ed Graham. The band quickly gained a reputation for their energetic live performances and catchy, anthemic rock songs. Their debut album, “Permission to Land,” was released in 2003 and went on to become a huge commercial success, earning them several awards and accolades.

3. Breakthrough Success

The Darkness achieved mainstream success with their hit singles “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” and “Love is Only a Feeling.” Justin Hawkins’ high-pitched vocals and flamboyant stage presence set him apart from other rock singers of the time, earning him comparisons to legendary frontmen like Freddie Mercury and David Lee Roth.

4. Struggles and Comebacks

Despite their initial success, The Darkness faced internal conflicts and struggles with addiction that led to a hiatus in 2006. Justin Hawkins left the band briefly to pursue a solo career before reuniting with his bandmates in 2011. The Darkness released several more albums and continued to tour and record new music, cementing their status as one of the UK’s most beloved rock bands.

5. Television Appearances

In addition to his music career, Justin Hawkins has made several television appearances over the years. He competed on the reality show “Sing If You Can” in 2011 and appeared as a contestant on “Celebrity MasterChef” in 2018. Hawkins’ charismatic personality and sharp wit have made him a favorite among viewers, further boosting his public profile.

6. Side Projects and Collaborations

In addition to his work with The Darkness, Justin Hawkins has pursued various side projects and collaborations with other musicians. He formed the band Hot Leg in 2008 and released an album titled “Red Light Fever.” Hawkins has also worked with artists such as Def Leppard, Weezer, and Steel Panther, showcasing his versatility as a performer and songwriter.

7. Personal Struggles and Triumphs

Justin Hawkins has been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health issues throughout his career. He entered rehab in 2006 to address his substance abuse problems and has since maintained his sobriety. Hawkins has spoken candidly about his experiences in interviews and has used his platform to raise awareness about mental health issues in the music industry.

8. Entrepreneurial Ventures

In addition to his music career, Justin Hawkins has dabbled in various entrepreneurial ventures over the years. He launched his own clothing line, called “British Teeth,” and has invested in several bars and restaurants in the UK. Hawkins’ business acumen and creative vision have helped him diversify his income streams and build a successful brand outside of music.

9. Philanthropic Efforts

Justin Hawkins is also known for his philanthropic efforts and charitable work. He has supported various causes, including mental health awareness, animal welfare, and music education programs. Hawkins has participated in charity concerts and fundraising events to raise money for organizations that are close to his heart, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to the community.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Justin Hawkins:

1. How old is Justin Hawkins?

Justin Hawkins was born on March 17, 1975, which makes him 49 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Justin Hawkins?

Justin Hawkins stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall.

3. What is Justin Hawkins’ weight?

Justin Hawkins’ weight is approximately 176 lbs (80 kg).

4. Is Justin Hawkins married?

Yes, Justin Hawkins is married to his longtime partner, Sue Whitehouse. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and have two children together.

5. Does Justin Hawkins have any children?

Yes, Justin Hawkins and his wife, Sue Whitehouse, have two children – a son and a daughter.

6. What is Justin Hawkins’ vocal range?

Justin Hawkins is known for his impressive vocal range, which spans four octaves. He is capable of hitting high notes with ease and has a distinctive falsetto singing style.

7. What instruments does Justin Hawkins play?

Justin Hawkins is primarily a guitarist and vocalist. He is also proficient in playing the piano and has showcased his skills on various recordings and live performances.

8. What is Justin Hawkins’ favorite song to perform live?

One of Justin Hawkins’ favorite songs to perform live is “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” which has become a signature hit for The Darkness.

9. What is Justin Hawkins’ net worth?

As of the year 2024, Justin Hawkins’ net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, thanks to his successful music career, entrepreneurial ventures, and television appearances.

10. How did Justin Hawkins meet his bandmates in The Darkness?

Justin Hawkins met his brother Dan and bassist Frankie Poullain while working at a clothing store in London. They bonded over their shared love of music and decided to form a band together, eventually recruiting drummer Ed Graham to complete the lineup.

11. What is Justin Hawkins’ favorite album by The Darkness?

Justin Hawkins has cited the album “Permission to Land” as his favorite release by The Darkness. He considers it a defining moment in the band’s career and a testament to their musical chemistry and songwriting abilities.

12. Has Justin Hawkins ever considered a solo career?

Yes, Justin Hawkins embarked on a solo career in 2006 after The Darkness went on hiatus. He released an album titled “Traction” under the moniker British Whale before reuniting with his bandmates in 2011.

13. What is Justin Hawkins’ favorite memory from touring with The Darkness?

One of Justin Hawkins’ favorite memories from touring with The Darkness is performing at the Download Festival in 2003. The band played to a massive crowd of enthusiastic fans and received a rapturous reception, solidifying their status as a formidable live act.

14. How does Justin Hawkins stay in shape for his energetic live performances?

Justin Hawkins maintains a rigorous exercise routine and follows a healthy diet to stay in shape for his energetic live performances. He enjoys activities such as weightlifting, yoga, and running to stay fit and maintain his stamina on stage.

15. What is Justin Hawkins’ favorite guitar to play?

Justin Hawkins’ favorite guitar to play is a custom-made Gibson Les Paul, which he has used on many recordings and live performances with The Darkness. He appreciates the guitar’s rich tone and versatility for a wide range of musical styles.

16. What advice does Justin Hawkins have for aspiring musicians?

Justin Hawkins advises aspiring musicians to stay true to themselves and never give up on their dreams. He emphasizes the importance of hard work, dedication, and perseverance in the face of challenges and setbacks, encouraging others to pursue their passion for music with unwavering determination.

17. What are Justin Hawkins’ future plans for his music career?

Justin Hawkins plans to continue recording and touring with The Darkness, as well as pursuing other creative projects and collaborations with fellow musicians. He remains passionate about creating new music and connecting with fans around the world through his distinctive voice and dynamic stage presence.

In conclusion, Justin Hawkins has established himself as a talented and versatile musician with a flair for showmanship and a passion for rock and roll. His journey to success has been marked by highs and lows, but through it all, Hawkins has remained dedicated to his craft and loyal to his fans. With his net worth steadily rising and his creative spirit undimmed, Justin Hawkins is poised to leave a lasting legacy in the world of music for years to come.



