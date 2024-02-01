Julian Edelman Net Worth



Julian Edelman is a former professional football player who has made a name for himself both on and off the field. With a net worth of over $30 million as of 2024, Edelman has established himself as a successful businessman and entrepreneur. In this article, we will delve into his net worth, along with 9 interesting facts that set him apart from other athletes.

1. Early Life and Career

Julian Edelman was born on May 22, 1986, in Redwood City, California. He grew up in a family of athletes, with his father being a football coach and his mother a track and field athlete. Edelman attended Woodside High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track. He went on to play college football at Kent State University before being drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

2. Super Bowl MVP

One of the highlights of Julian Edelman’s career came in Super Bowl LIII in 2019, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Edelman caught 10 passes for 141 yards in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. His performance in the Super Bowl solidified his place as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

3. Business Ventures

In addition to his football career, Julian Edelman has ventured into the world of business. He co-founded the lifestyle brand JE11, which sells a variety of apparel and accessories. Edelman’s business savvy has helped him grow his net worth significantly over the years.

4. Documentary Film

In 2020, Julian Edelman released a documentary film titled “100%: Julian Edelman.” The film chronicles his journey from a college quarterback to a Super Bowl champion and offers a behind-the-scenes look at his life both on and off the field. The documentary was well-received by fans and critics alike.

5. Philanthropy

Julian Edelman is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has worked with organizations such as Best Buddies and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to give back to the community. Edelman’s charitable work has helped make a positive impact on the lives of others.

6. Retirement

In 2021, Julian Edelman announced his retirement from professional football after 12 seasons in the NFL. Despite his retirement, Edelman continues to stay active in the sports world through his various business ventures and media appearances.

7. Personal Life

Julian Edelman has been in a relationship with model Ella Rose since 2014. The couple has two children together, a daughter named Lily and a son named Oliver. Edelman is known for being a devoted father and family man off the field.

8. Height and Weight

Julian Edelman stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 198 pounds. Despite his relatively small stature for a football player, Edelman’s speed, agility, and toughness have made him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

9. Net Worth

As of 2024, Julian Edelman’s net worth is estimated to be over $30 million. His earnings come from his NFL career, endorsements, business ventures, and investments. Edelman’s financial success is a testament to his hard work and dedication both on and off the field.

In conclusion, Julian Edelman’s net worth of over $30 million as of 2024 is a testament to his success both on and off the football field. From his Super Bowl MVP win to his business ventures and philanthropic efforts, Edelman has established himself as a multi-faceted and accomplished individual. His dedication to his craft, his family, and his community serve as an inspiration to many, making him a true role model in the world of sports and beyond.



