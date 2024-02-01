Judge Milian Net Worth



Judge Marilyn Milian is a well-known television personality and former judge who is best known for her role on the long-running court show, “The People’s Court.” With her no-nonsense attitude and sharp wit, Judge Milian has become a fan favorite over the years. But aside from her work on television, many people are curious about Judge Milian’s net worth and personal life. In this article, we will delve into Judge Milian’s net worth, as well as some interesting facts about her that you may not have known.

1. Judge Milian’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. This impressive sum is the result of her successful career in law and television. Judge Milian has been a fixture on television screens for over two decades, and her work on “The People’s Court” has undoubtedly contributed to her wealth.

2. Judge Milian was born on May 1, 1961, in Queens, New York. She is of Cuban descent and grew up in Miami, Florida. Judge Milian’s parents immigrated to the United States from Cuba, and she has often spoken about the importance of her cultural heritage in shaping her values and beliefs.

3. Before becoming a television personality, Judge Milian had a successful career as a lawyer and judge. She graduated from Georgetown University Law Center and worked as an assistant state attorney in Florida before being appointed to the Miami Circuit Court in 1999. Judge Milian’s experience in the legal field has undoubtedly influenced her approach to presiding over cases on “The People’s Court.”

4. Judge Milian joined “The People’s Court” in 2001, replacing Judge Jerry Sheindlin as the presiding judge. Her no-nonsense attitude and sharp wit quickly endeared her to viewers, and she has become one of the most popular judges in the show’s history. Judge Milian’s ability to cut through the drama and get to the heart of the matter has made her a beloved figure in the world of daytime television.

5. In addition to her work on “The People’s Court,” Judge Milian has also appeared on other television shows, including “Cristina’s Court” and “The View.” She has been a guest on various talk shows and has made appearances at events and conferences across the country. Judge Milian’s engaging personality and quick wit have made her a sought-after guest for television appearances.

6. Judge Milian is married to John Schlesinger, a former assistant United States attorney. The couple has been married since 1993 and has three children together. Judge Milian has spoken openly about the challenges of balancing her career with her family life, and she credits her husband for his unwavering support and encouragement.

7. Despite her busy schedule, Judge Milian is actively involved in various charitable causes and organizations. She has worked with organizations that support victims of domestic violence and has lent her voice to campaigns aimed at raising awareness about important social issues. Judge Milian’s commitment to giving back to her community is a testament to her compassionate nature and strong sense of justice.

8. Judge Milian is also a published author, having written a book titled “Supreme Justice: Speeches and Writings.” The book offers insights into Judge Milian’s thoughts on justice, fairness, and the legal system. Her writing has been praised for its clarity and passion, and it has further solidified her reputation as a respected legal mind.

9. In 2024, Judge Milian shows no signs of slowing down. She continues to preside over cases on “The People’s Court” with her trademark style and wit, and she remains a beloved figure in the world of daytime television. With her wealth of experience and expertise, Judge Milian is sure to continue making a positive impact in the legal and entertainment industries for years to come.

