Jordan Matter Net Worth



Jordan Matter is a renowned American photographer and videographer who has gained international fame for his captivating work capturing dancers in motion. His unique approach to photography has earned him a massive following on social media and has led to numerous lucrative opportunities. As of the year 2024, Jordan Matter’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

Here are nine interesting facts about Jordan Matter:

1. Early Life and Education: Jordan Matter was born on October 6, 1966, in New York City. He grew up surrounded by the arts, as his father was a well-known photographer. Matter attended Princeton University, where he studied history and graduated with honors. He later went on to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

2. Career Beginnings: After pursuing a career in acting for several years, Jordan Matter decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a photographer. He initially focused on portrait photography before discovering his passion for capturing dancers in motion. Matter’s first dance photography project, “Dancers Among Us,” gained widespread acclaim and launched his career to new heights.

3. “Dancers Among Us”: In 2012, Jordan Matter published his first book, “Dancers Among Us,” which featured stunning photographs of dancers performing everyday activities in unexpected locations. The book became a bestseller and solidified Matter’s reputation as a leading dance photographer. His work has been featured in numerous publications and exhibitions around the world.

4. YouTube Success: In addition to his photography, Jordan Matter has found success on YouTube, where he shares behind-the-scenes videos of his photo shoots and showcases his creative process. His channel has amassed millions of subscribers and views, making him one of the most popular photography influencers on the platform. Matter’s engaging personality and innovative approach to photography have resonated with audiences of all ages.

5. Celebrity Collaborations: Over the years, Jordan Matter has collaborated with numerous celebrities and influencers, including Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes, and the cast of “Dance Moms.” These high-profile partnerships have helped expand Matter’s reach and introduce his work to new audiences. His ability to capture the beauty and athleticism of dancers has earned him a loyal following among both dance enthusiasts and photography lovers.

6. Social Media Influence: Jordan Matter is highly active on social media, where he shares his latest photos and videos with his followers. His Instagram account, @jordanmatter, boasts over 2 million followers and showcases his stunning dance photography. Matter’s engaging posts and behind-the-scenes glimpses into his creative process have helped him build a strong online presence and connect with fans worldwide.

7. Photography Workshops: In addition to his photography and videography projects, Jordan Matter also leads workshops and masterclasses for aspiring photographers and dancers. These educational opportunities provide participants with valuable insights into Matter’s creative process and allow them to learn from his expertise. Matter’s workshops have been highly popular and have attracted attendees from around the globe.

8. Personal Life: Jordan Matter is married to his wife, Sarah, and together they have two children. His family often features in his photography projects, adding a personal touch to his work. Matter’s love for his family and his passion for photography are evident in his art, which often explores themes of connection, emotion, and movement.

9. Philanthropy: In addition to his professional endeavors, Jordan Matter is also involved in philanthropic work, supporting various charitable organizations and causes. He uses his platform to raise awareness and funds for important issues, such as arts education and mental health. Matter’s commitment to giving back to his community and making a positive impact sets him apart as a socially conscious artist.

In conclusion, Jordan Matter is a talented and innovative photographer who has made a name for himself in the competitive world of dance photography. His unique approach to capturing dancers in motion has earned him a dedicated following and numerous opportunities for success. With his creative vision, social media influence, and philanthropic efforts, Matter continues to inspire audiences around the world and leave a lasting impact on the art world.

Common Questions about Jordan Matter:

1. How old is Jordan Matter?

Jordan Matter was born on October 6, 1966, making him 57 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Jordan Matter?

Jordan Matter stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm).

3. What is Jordan Matter’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Jordan Matter’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

4. Is Jordan Matter married?

Yes, Jordan Matter is married to his wife, Sarah, and they have two children together.

5. Who is Jordan Matter dating?

Jordan Matter is happily married to his wife, Sarah, and there is no information about him dating anyone else.

6. What is Jordan Matter’s most famous photography project?

Jordan Matter’s most famous photography project is “Dancers Among Us,” which features dancers performing everyday activities in unexpected locations.

7. How did Jordan Matter become famous?

Jordan Matter became famous for his innovative approach to dance photography and his ability to capture the beauty and athleticism of dancers in motion.

8. Does Jordan Matter have any siblings?

There is limited information about Jordan Matter’s family, including whether he has any siblings.

9. Where does Jordan Matter live?

Jordan Matter is based in New York City, where he works on his photography projects and collaborations.

10. How did Jordan Matter get into photography?

Jordan Matter followed in his father’s footsteps and became a photographer after pursuing a career in acting for several years.

11. What inspired Jordan Matter to focus on dance photography?

Jordan Matter discovered his passion for dance photography while working on his project “Dancers Among Us” and was inspired by the beauty and grace of dancers in motion.

12. Does Jordan Matter teach photography workshops?

Yes, Jordan Matter leads workshops and masterclasses for aspiring photographers and dancers to share his creative process and expertise.

13. What is Jordan Matter’s Instagram handle?

Jordan Matter’s Instagram handle is @jordanmatter, where he shares his latest photography work and behind-the-scenes videos.

14. What is Jordan Matter’s YouTube channel?

Jordan Matter’s YouTube channel features behind-the-scenes videos of his photo shoots and showcases his creative process.

15. How many subscribers does Jordan Matter have on YouTube?

Jordan Matter has millions of subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the most popular photography influencers on the platform.

16. Does Jordan Matter collaborate with celebrities?

Yes, Jordan Matter has collaborated with celebrities and influencers, including Ellen DeGeneres, Shawn Mendes, and the cast of “Dance Moms.”

17. What charitable causes does Jordan Matter support?

Jordan Matter is involved in philanthropic work and supports various charitable organizations, including those focused on arts education and mental health.

