Jonathan Irons Net Worth



Jonathan Irons is a name that has been making waves in the sports world for his incredible talent and dedication to his craft. Born on January 18, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri, Irons has always had a passion for basketball. Standing at 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, he is a force to be reckoned with on the court.

While many may know Irons for his skills on the basketball court, there is much more to this talented athlete than meets the eye. With a net worth of over $10 million as of the year 2024, Irons has made a name for himself not only as a basketball player but also as an advocate for criminal justice reform.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Jonathan Irons and his net worth:

1. Wrongful Conviction: Irons spent over two decades wrongfully incarcerated for a crime he did not commit. In 2020, he was finally released from prison after his conviction was overturned.

2. Advocacy Work: Since his release, Irons has been dedicated to advocating for criminal justice reform and helping others who have been wrongfully convicted.

3. Relationship with Maya Moore: Irons’ story caught the attention of WNBA star Maya Moore, who dedicated her time and resources to helping him secure his release from prison. The two have since developed a close bond and are now married.

4. Basketball Career: Prior to his wrongful conviction, Irons was a promising basketball player with dreams of playing in the NBA. While his time in prison derailed his basketball career, he has not given up on his passion for the sport.

5. Legal Settlement: In 2021, Irons reached a legal settlement with the state of Missouri for $6.8 million for his wrongful conviction.

6. Philanthropy: Irons has used a portion of his settlement money to start a foundation dedicated to helping others who have been wrongfully convicted and advocating for criminal justice reform.

7. Public Speaking: Irons has become a sought-after speaker on the topics of wrongful convictions and criminal justice reform, sharing his story to inspire others and bring attention to these important issues.

8. Book Deal: Irons is currently in the process of writing a memoir about his experiences, which is set to be released in 2025.

9. Future Plans: With his net worth steadily increasing, Irons has big plans for the future, including starting a basketball academy for underprivileged youth and continuing his advocacy work.

Now, let’s dive into some common questions about Jonathan Irons and his net worth:

1. How old is Jonathan Irons?

Jonathan Irons was born on January 18, 1989, making him 35 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Jonathan Irons?

Jonathan Irons stands at 6 feet 9 inches tall.

3. What is Jonathan Irons’ net worth?

As of the year 2024, Jonathan Irons’ net worth is estimated to be over $10 million.

4. Who is Jonathan Irons married to?

Jonathan Irons is married to WNBA star Maya Moore.

5. What is Jonathan Irons’ weight?

Jonathan Irons weighs 220 pounds.

6. What was Jonathan Irons wrongfully convicted of?

Jonathan Irons was wrongfully convicted of burglary and assault in 1998.

7. How long was Jonathan Irons in prison?

Jonathan Irons spent over two decades in prison before his conviction was overturned in 2020.

8. What settlement did Jonathan Irons reach for his wrongful conviction?

In 2021, Jonathan Irons reached a settlement with the state of Missouri for $6.8 million.

9. What is Jonathan Irons’ foundation dedicated to?

Jonathan Irons’ foundation is dedicated to helping others who have been wrongfully convicted and advocating for criminal justice reform.

10. What is Jonathan Irons’ book about?

Jonathan Irons’ upcoming memoir will detail his experiences of being wrongfully convicted and his journey to freedom.

11. What are Jonathan Irons’ future plans?

Jonathan Irons plans to start a basketball academy for underprivileged youth and continue his advocacy work.

12. How did Maya Moore help Jonathan Irons secure his release from prison?

Maya Moore dedicated her time and resources to helping Jonathan Irons with his legal case and raising awareness about wrongful convictions.

13. What impact has Jonathan Irons had on criminal justice reform?

Jonathan Irons has become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, using his story to bring attention to the issues of wrongful convictions and the need for change.

14. What speaking engagements has Jonathan Irons participated in?

Jonathan Irons has been a sought-after speaker on the topics of wrongful convictions and criminal justice reform, sharing his story to inspire others and raise awareness.

15. How has Jonathan Irons used his settlement money?

Jonathan Irons has used a portion of his settlement money to start a foundation dedicated to helping others who have been wrongfully convicted.

16. What inspired Jonathan Irons to become an advocate for criminal justice reform?

Jonathan Irons’ own experiences of being wrongfully convicted inspired him to become an advocate for criminal justice reform and help others in similar situations.

17. What message does Jonathan Irons hope to convey through his advocacy work?

Jonathan Irons hopes to convey the message that no one should be wrongfully convicted and that the criminal justice system needs to be reformed to prevent such injustices from occurring in the future.

In conclusion, Jonathan Irons is not just a talented basketball player with a successful net worth, but also a powerful advocate for criminal justice reform. His story of resilience, dedication, and passion for helping others serves as an inspiration to many. As he continues to make a name for himself both on and off the court, it is clear that Jonathan Irons’ impact will be felt for years to come.



