Jon Voight Net Worth



Jon Voight is a renowned American actor who has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry with his exceptional performances in various films and television shows. With a career spanning over five decades, Voight has established himself as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Hollywood. Apart from his acting skills, Voight has also ventured into other aspects of the industry, such as producing and directing, which have further contributed to his success and fame.

As of the year 2024, Jon Voight’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million. This impressive figure is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent, which have earned him numerous accolades and recognition throughout his career. However, there is more to Jon Voight than just his net worth. Here are nine interesting facts about the actor that you may not have known:

1. Early Life and Family Background:

Jon Voight was born on December 29, 1938, in Yonkers, New York, to Barbara and Elmer Voight. His father was a professional golfer, and his mother was a homemaker. Voight’s family background was not particularly affluent, but they instilled in him a strong work ethic and determination to succeed.

2. Education and Training:

Voight attended Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, where he discovered his passion for acting. He later studied at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he honed his craft and developed his skills as an actor. Voight’s dedication to his education and training eventually paid off, as he went on to have a successful career in the entertainment industry.

3. Breakthrough Role:

Voight’s breakthrough role came in 1969 when he starred in the film “Midnight Cowboy,” for which he received critical acclaim and won an Academy Award for Best Actor. The film was a commercial success and solidified Voight’s reputation as a talented and versatile actor. This role catapulted him to stardom and opened up numerous opportunities for him in the industry.

4. Notable Films and Television Shows:

Over the years, Voight has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows, showcasing his versatility and talent as an actor. Some of his most notable works include “Deliverance,” “Coming Home,” “Runaway Train,” “Heat,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Ray Donovan.” Voight’s performances in these projects have earned him critical acclaim and numerous awards and accolades.

5. Personal Life:

Aside from his successful career in the entertainment industry, Voight has also had a colorful personal life. He was married to actress Marcheline Bertrand from 1971 to 1980, and they had two children together, including actress Angelina Jolie. Voight’s relationship with his daughter has been well-documented in the media, with both highs and lows, but they have since reconciled and maintained a close bond.

6. Philanthropy:

Voight is known for his philanthropic efforts and involvement in various charitable causes. He has supported organizations such as the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation, and the Midnight Mission, among others. Voight’s commitment to giving back to the community and helping those in need reflects his compassionate and generous nature.

7. Political Views:

Voight is also known for his conservative political views and outspoken support for Republican politicians. He has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and has expressed his opinions on various political issues over the years. Voight’s political activism has sometimes overshadowed his acting career, but he remains dedicated to his beliefs and principles.

8. Awards and Accolades:

Throughout his career, Voight has received numerous awards and accolades for his outstanding performances in film and television. He has won an Academy Award, four Golden Globe Awards, and numerous other honors for his work. Voight’s talent and dedication to his craft have been recognized by his peers and the industry, cementing his status as a legendary actor.

9. Legacy and Influence:

Jon Voight’s legacy in the entertainment industry is undeniable, with his contributions to film and television leaving a lasting impact on audiences and aspiring actors alike. His talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft have inspired generations of actors to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence in their work. Voight’s influence in the industry will continue to be felt for years to come.

In conclusion, Jon Voight is a talented and versatile actor whose career has spanned over five decades, earning him numerous accolades and recognition in the entertainment industry. His personal life, philanthropy, political views, and legacy all contribute to his status as a respected and influential figure in Hollywood. Jon Voight's impact on the industry and his audiences is undeniable, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come.

Common Questions about Jon Voight:

1. How old is Jon Voight?

Jon Voight was born on December 29, 1938, making him 85 years old as of the year 2024.

2. What is Jon Voight’s height and weight?

Jon Voight stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

3. Who is Jon Voight married to?

Jon Voight was previously married to actress Marcheline Bertrand from 1971 to 1980. He is currently single.

4. How many children does Jon Voight have?

Jon Voight has two children, including actress Angelina Jolie, whom he had with his ex-wife Marcheline Bertrand.

5. What is Jon Voight’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Jon Voight’s net worth is estimated to be around $60 million.

6. What is Jon Voight’s most famous role?

Jon Voight’s most famous role is arguably in the film “Midnight Cowboy,” for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor.

7. Has Jon Voight won any awards?

Yes, Jon Voight has won numerous awards throughout his career, including an Academy Award, four Golden Globe Awards, and many others.

8. What charitable causes does Jon Voight support?

Jon Voight supports various charitable causes, including the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation, and the Midnight Mission.

9. What are Jon Voight’s political views?

Jon Voight is known for his conservative political views and outspoken support for Republican politicians, including former President Donald Trump.

10. What is Jon Voight’s relationship with his daughter, Angelina Jolie?

Jon Voight’s relationship with his daughter, Angelina Jolie, has had its ups and downs over the years, but they have since reconciled and maintained a close bond.

11. What is Jon Voight’s favorite film that he has starred in?

Jon Voight has expressed his fondness for the film “Deliverance,” in which he delivered a memorable performance.

12. Does Jon Voight have any upcoming projects?

As of the year 2024, Jon Voight has several projects in the works, including film and television roles that are currently in development.

13. What is Jon Voight’s favorite pastime outside of acting?

Jon Voight enjoys spending time outdoors, playing golf, and engaging in activities that allow him to relax and unwind.

14. What is Jon Voight’s favorite genre of film to work in?

Jon Voight has a preference for dramatic roles that challenge him as an actor and allow him to showcase his range and talent.

15. What advice does Jon Voight have for aspiring actors?

Jon Voight encourages aspiring actors to pursue their dreams with passion, dedication, and perseverance, and to never give up on their goals.

16. How does Jon Voight stay in shape and maintain his health?

Jon Voight follows a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, and proper self-care to ensure his well-being and longevity.

17. What is Jon Voight’s ultimate goal as an actor?

Jon Voight’s ultimate goal as an actor is to continue challenging himself, growing as an artist, and inspiring others with his performances and dedication to his craft.

