Jon Bernthal Net Worth



Jon Bernthal has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, known for his intense performances and rugged good looks. With a career spanning over two decades, Bernthal has appeared in a wide range of film and television projects, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fan following along the way. In this article, we will delve into Jon Bernthal’s net worth and explore some interesting facts about the talented actor.

Jon Bernthal’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Jon Bernthal’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million. This impressive sum is a result of his successful acting career, which has seen him star in hit TV shows like “The Walking Dead” and “The Punisher,” as well as blockbuster films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Ford v Ferrari.” Bernthal’s talent and work ethic have undoubtedly contributed to his financial success, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

9 Interesting Facts About Jon Bernthal

1. Military Background: Before pursuing a career in acting, Jon Bernthal actually served in the United States Marine Corps. He has credited his time in the military with shaping his work ethic and approach to acting, often drawing on his experiences as a Marine in his performances.

2. Athletic Background: In addition to his military background, Jon Bernthal is also a former professional boxer. He trained as a boxer for years before transitioning to acting, and his athletic background has served him well in the numerous action roles he has taken on throughout his career.

3. Family Man: Jon Bernthal is a devoted family man, married to Erin Angle, a trauma nurse and the niece of professional wrestler Kurt Angle. The couple has three children together and are known for keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight.

4. Method Actor: Known for his intense and immersive performances, Jon Bernthal is a method actor who fully commits to his roles. He has been known to stay in character both on and off set, often undergoing physical transformations and rigorous training to accurately portray his characters.

5. Charity Work: In addition to his acting career, Jon Bernthal is also passionate about giving back to the community. He has been involved in various charitable causes, including supporting military veterans and promoting mental health awareness.

6. Close Friends with Tom Hardy: Jon Bernthal and fellow actor Tom Hardy have been close friends for years, often supporting each other’s work and collaborating on projects. The two actors share a mutual respect and admiration for each other’s talents.

7. Love for Dogs: Jon Bernthal is a self-proclaimed dog lover and has been known to bring his beloved pit bull, Boss, to film sets. He is an advocate for animal rescue and adoption, using his platform to raise awareness for animal welfare issues.

8. Versatile Actor: Jon Bernthal is known for his versatility as an actor, seamlessly transitioning between intense dramatic roles and more lighthearted comedic roles. He has showcased his range in projects across various genres, proving his talent and adaptability as a performer.

9. Future Projects: Looking ahead, Jon Bernthal has several exciting projects in the works, including a lead role in the upcoming film “King Richard,” in which he will star alongside Will Smith. With his talent and drive, Bernthal is poised to continue making waves in the entertainment industry for years to come.

Common Questions About Jon Bernthal

1. How old is Jon Bernthal?

Jon Bernthal was born on September 20, 1976, making him 47 years old as of 2024.

2. How tall is Jon Bernthal?

Jon Bernthal stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall.

3. What is Jon Bernthal’s weight?

Jon Bernthal’s weight is approximately 185 pounds (84 kg).

4. Who is Jon Bernthal married to?

Jon Bernthal is married to Erin Angle, a trauma nurse and the niece of professional wrestler Kurt Angle.

Jon Bernthal and Erin Angle have three children together.

Jon Bernthal and Erin Angle have three children together.

14. What is Jon Bernthal’s most famous role?

Jon Bernthal is best known for his role as Shane Walsh on the hit TV show “The Walking Dead.”

16. What is Jon Bernthal’s favorite movie that he has starred in?

Jon Bernthal has cited “The Punisher” as one of his favorite projects, due to the complex and nuanced character he portrayed.

In conclusion, Jon Bernthal’s impressive net worth and versatile talents have solidified his status as a prominent figure in Hollywood. From his military and athletic background to his dedication to his craft and charitable endeavors, Bernthal continues to captivate audiences with his compelling performances and genuine persona. As he embarks on new projects and collaborations, it is clear that Jon Bernthal’s star will only continue to rise in the years to come.



