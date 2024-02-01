

John Hinckley Jr is a name that is synonymous with one of the most infamous events in American history. On March 30, 1981, he attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in an effort to impress actress Jodie Foster. The assassination attempt not only shook the nation to its core but also landed Hinckley in a psychiatric hospital for decades. Despite his troubled past, many people are curious about John Hinckley Jr’s net worth and what he has been up to since the assassination attempt. In this article, we will delve into his net worth, as well as nine interesting facts about his life.

John Hinckley Jr Net Worth

John Hinckley Jr’s net worth is estimated to be around $100,000 as of the year 2024. This may come as a surprise to some, considering his notoriety and the fact that he comes from a wealthy family. However, after years of legal battles, medical expenses, and living a relatively low-key life, Hinckley’s net worth has dwindled over the years.

Interesting Facts about John Hinckley Jr

1. Hinckley’s Family Background: John Hinckley Jr was born on May 29, 1955, in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to wealthy parents. His father was a successful oil company executive, while his mother was a homemaker. Despite his privileged upbringing, Hinckley struggled with mental health issues from a young age.

2. Obsession with Jodie Foster: Hinckley became infatuated with actress Jodie Foster after watching her in the film “Taxi Driver.” He believed that by assassinating President Reagan, he would impress Foster and win her affection. This delusional obsession ultimately led to his assassination attempt.

3. The Assassination Attempt: On March 30, 1981, Hinckley fired six shots at President Ronald Reagan outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. Reagan was critically wounded, along with three others, including Press Secretary James Brady. Fortunately, Reagan survived the attack, and Hinckley was apprehended on the scene.

4. Hinckley’s Trial and Verdict: During his trial, Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was committed to St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, D.C. He spent over three decades in psychiatric care before being released in 2016 under strict conditions.

5. Life After Release: Since his release, Hinckley has been living with his elderly mother in a gated community in Virginia. He is required to attend therapy sessions, adhere to a strict curfew, and stay away from the media. Despite his notoriety, Hinckley has maintained a low profile and has not been involved in any further incidents.

6. Hinckley’s Hobbies: In his free time, Hinckley enjoys painting, playing the guitar, and taking long walks around his neighborhood. He has also expressed interest in writing a memoir about his life and struggles with mental illness.

7. Relationship Status: John Hinckley Jr is currently single and has not been romantically involved with anyone since his release. He has chosen to focus on his mental health and personal well-being rather than pursuing relationships.

8. Legal Battles: Hinckley’s release from psychiatric care was met with controversy and legal challenges from the families of his victims. Despite their objections, a judge ruled that Hinckley was no longer a threat to society and could be released under strict supervision.

9. Legacy and Impact: The assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr had a lasting impact on American politics and security protocols. It prompted changes in Secret Service procedures and highlighted the importance of mental health awareness and treatment.

Common Questions about John Hinckley Jr

1. How old is John Hinckley Jr?

John Hinckley Jr was born on May 29, 1955, which makes him 69 years old as of 2024.

2. What is John Hinckley Jr’s height and weight?

John Hinckley Jr’s height is 5 feet 10 inches, and his weight is approximately 160 pounds.

3. Is John Hinckley Jr married?

No, John Hinckley Jr is currently single and has not been married.

4. Who is John Hinckley Jr dating?

John Hinckley Jr is not dating anyone at the moment and is focused on his mental health and well-being.

5. What is John Hinckley Jr’s net worth?

John Hinckley Jr’s net worth is estimated to be around $100,000 as of 2024.

6. Where does John Hinckley Jr live?

John Hinckley Jr currently resides with his mother in a gated community in Virginia.

7. What is John Hinckley Jr doing now?

John Hinckley Jr spends his time painting, playing the guitar, and attending therapy sessions to manage his mental health.

8. Has John Hinckley Jr written a memoir?

John Hinckley Jr has expressed interest in writing a memoir about his life and struggles with mental illness.

9. How long was John Hinckley Jr in psychiatric care?

John Hinckley Jr spent over three decades in psychiatric care before being released in 2016.

10. Why was John Hinckley Jr found not guilty?

John Hinckley Jr was found not guilty by reason of insanity due to his severe mental health issues at the time of the assassination attempt.

11. Does John Hinckley Jr regret his actions?

John Hinckley Jr has expressed remorse for his actions and the pain he caused to his victims and their families.

12. Is John Hinckley Jr allowed to travel?

John Hinckley Jr is restricted from traveling long distances and must stay within a certain radius of his home under his release conditions.

13. Does John Hinckley Jr have any contact with Jodie Foster?

John Hinckley Jr has had no contact with Jodie Foster since the assassination attempt and has respected her privacy.

14. What is John Hinckley Jr’s daily routine?

John Hinckley Jr’s daily routine includes therapy sessions, painting, playing the guitar, and taking walks around his neighborhood.

15. How has John Hinckley Jr’s release impacted his victims’ families?

The release of John Hinckley Jr has been met with mixed reactions from the families of his victims, some of whom have opposed his release.

16. Will John Hinckley Jr ever be fully independent?

It is unlikely that John Hinckley Jr will ever be fully independent due to his mental health issues and the conditions of his release.

17. What is John Hinckley Jr’s future outlook?

John Hinckley Jr’s future remains uncertain, as he continues to navigate life after his release and focus on his mental health and well-being.

In conclusion, John Hinckley Jr’s net worth may not be as high as one would expect given his family background and notoriety. Despite his troubled past and the impact of his actions, Hinckley has been able to maintain a relatively low profile since his release and focus on his mental health and personal well-being. The legacy of the assassination attempt he carried out in 1981 continues to resonate in American history, highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and treatment.



