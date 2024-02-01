Joel David Moore Net Worth



Joel David Moore is a talented actor, director, and producer who has made a name for himself in Hollywood. With a diverse range of roles in film and television, Moore has established himself as a versatile performer with a dedicated fan base. Aside from his acting career, Moore has also ventured into directing and producing, further showcasing his creativity and talent in the entertainment industry. As of the year 2024, Joel David Moore’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Joel David Moore:

1. Early Life: Joel David Moore was born on September 25, 1977, in Portland, Oregon. He discovered his passion for acting at a young age and pursued his dreams by studying theater at the University of Oregon.

2. Breakout Role: Moore gained recognition for his role as Owen in the 2004 comedy-drama film “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.” His comedic timing and quirky charm endeared him to audiences, setting the stage for a successful career in the entertainment industry.

3. Diverse Filmography: Joel David Moore has appeared in a wide range of films spanning various genres, from comedies like “Grandma’s Boy” to thrillers like “Avatar.” His ability to embody different characters and bring them to life on screen has earned him critical acclaim and a loyal following of fans.

4. Directorial Debut: In 2017, Moore made his directorial debut with the film “Youth in Oregon,” a poignant drama about family dynamics and end-of-life decisions. His transition behind the camera showcased his storytelling skills and further solidified his reputation as a multi-talented artist.

5. Television Success: In addition to his work in film, Joel David Moore has also found success on television. He has appeared in popular shows such as “Bones,” “Medium,” and “Forever,” showcasing his versatility as an actor across different mediums.

6. Passion for Photography: In addition to his work in the entertainment industry, Moore is also an avid photographer. His passion for capturing moments and telling stories through images has led to several exhibitions of his work, further highlighting his creative talents.

7. Social Media Presence: Joel David Moore is active on social media, where he shares glimpses of his personal life, projects, and interests with his fans. His engaging presence and candid posts have endeared him to a new generation of followers who appreciate his authenticity and creativity.

8. Advocacy Work: Moore is passionate about using his platform to raise awareness for important causes, including environmental conservation and animal welfare. His advocacy work reflects his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the entertainment industry.

9. Personal Life: Joel David Moore keeps his personal life relatively private, but he is known to be in a long-term relationship with his partner, who shares his passion for the arts and creative pursuits. Their supportive partnership has been a source of strength and inspiration for Moore in his professional and personal endeavors.

Now, let’s delve into some common questions about Joel David Moore:

1. How old is Joel David Moore?

Joel David Moore was born on September 25, 1977, making him 47 years old as of the year 2024.

2. What is Joel David Moore’s height and weight?

Joel David Moore stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

3. Is Joel David Moore married?

As of the year 2024, Joel David Moore is not married, but he is in a committed relationship with his partner.

4. Who is Joel David Moore dating?

Joel David Moore is dating a partner who shares his passion for the arts and creative endeavors.

5. What is Joel David Moore’s net worth?

As of the year 2024, Joel David Moore’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

6. How did Joel David Moore get into acting?

Joel David Moore discovered his passion for acting at a young age and pursued his dreams by studying theater at the University of Oregon.

7. What are some of Joel David Moore’s notable film roles?

Some of Joel David Moore’s notable film roles include Owen in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” Dr. Norm Spellman in “Avatar,” and J.P. in “Grandma’s Boy.”

8. Has Joel David Moore directed any films?

Yes, Joel David Moore made his directorial debut with the film “Youth in Oregon” in 2017.

9. What genres of films has Joel David Moore appeared in?

Joel David Moore has appeared in a wide range of film genres, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, and more, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

10. What television shows has Joel David Moore been a part of?

Joel David Moore has appeared in television shows such as “Bones,” “Medium,” and “Forever,” among others.

11. What other creative pursuits is Joel David Moore passionate about?

In addition to acting, Joel David Moore is passionate about photography and uses his platform to raise awareness for important causes.

12. Does Joel David Moore have a social media presence?

Yes, Joel David Moore is active on social media, where he shares glimpses of his personal life, projects, and advocacy work with his fans.

13. What causes is Joel David Moore an advocate for?

Joel David Moore is an advocate for causes such as environmental conservation and animal welfare, using his platform to raise awareness and make a positive impact.

14. What exhibitions has Joel David Moore’s photography been featured in?

Joel David Moore has had several exhibitions of his photography, showcasing his talent for capturing moments and telling stories through images.

15. How does Joel David Moore balance his personal and professional life?

Joel David Moore keeps his personal life relatively private but finds balance through his supportive relationship with his partner and his passion for the arts.

16. What upcoming projects can fans expect from Joel David Moore?

Fans can look forward to seeing Joel David Moore in upcoming film and television projects that will further showcase his talent and versatility as an artist.

17. What legacy does Joel David Moore hope to leave in the entertainment industry?

Joel David Moore hopes to be remembered as a versatile performer and storyteller who used his platform to make a positive impact and inspire others to pursue their creative passions.

In conclusion, Joel David Moore is a talented actor, director, and producer who has captivated audiences with his diverse range of roles and creative pursuits. With a passion for storytelling, advocacy work, and photography, Moore continues to make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry and beyond. As of the year 2024, his net worth of $2 million reflects his successful career and dedication to his craft. Joel David Moore’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and fans alike, showcasing the power of creativity, passion, and perseverance in achieving one’s dreams.



