Jodie Turner-smith Net Worth



Jodie Turner-Smith is a British actress and model who has taken the entertainment industry by storm in recent years. Born on September 7, 1986, in Peterborough, England, Turner-Smith has made a name for herself with her captivating performances on both the big and small screens. With her stunning beauty and undeniable talent, it’s no wonder that she has quickly become a rising star in Hollywood.

As of the year 2024, Jodie Turner-Smith’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. While this may seem like a modest sum compared to some of her Hollywood counterparts, it’s important to remember that Turner-Smith is still relatively early in her career and has plenty of time to continue building her wealth.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Jodie Turner-Smith that you may not know:

1. Turner-Smith got her start in the entertainment industry as a model, working for brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Her striking looks and confident demeanor quickly caught the attention of casting directors, leading to her transition into acting.

2. In 2019, Turner-Smith landed her breakout role as Queen in the film “Queen & Slim.” The powerful drama, which follows a couple on the run after a tragic encounter with law enforcement, earned Turner-Smith critical acclaim and solidified her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

3. Turner-Smith’s performance in “Queen & Slim” garnered her several award nominations, including a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, a BET Award for Best Actress, and a Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor.

4. In addition to her work in film, Turner-Smith has also made a name for herself on television. She starred in the 2020 miniseries “Anne Boleyn,” in which she played the titular character, the ill-fated second wife of King Henry VIII.

5. Turner-Smith is married to actor Joshua Jackson, best known for his roles in TV shows like “Dawson’s Creek” and “The Affair.” The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Janie, in 2020.

6. Despite her busy schedule as an actress and mother, Turner-Smith is also a vocal advocate for social justice issues. She has used her platform to speak out against police brutality and racial inequality, lending her voice to important causes both on and off screen.

7. Turner-Smith has a strong presence on social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, behind-the-scenes moments from her projects, and messages of empowerment to her followers. Her candid and authentic approach has endeared her to fans around the world.

8. In addition to her acting career, Turner-Smith is also a producer, with several projects in development under her production company, Majority Films. She is passionate about telling diverse and inclusive stories that reflect the world around her.

9. Looking ahead, Turner-Smith has a number of exciting projects in the works, including the film “Without Remorse,” in which she stars opposite Michael B. Jordan. With her talent, beauty, and drive, there’s no doubt that she will continue to make waves in the entertainment industry for years to come.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Jodie Turner-Smith:

1. How old is Jodie Turner-Smith?

Jodie Turner-Smith was born on September 7, 1986, making her 38 years old as of the year 2024.

2. How tall is Jodie Turner-Smith?

Jodie Turner-Smith stands at a height of 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm).

3. What is Jodie Turner-Smith’s weight?

Jodie Turner-Smith’s weight is not publicly disclosed, as she believes in promoting body positivity and self-love regardless of size.

9. Does Jodie Turner-Smith have any upcoming projects?

Yes, Jodie Turner-Smith has several upcoming projects, including the film “Without Remorse” with Michael B. Jordan.

10. Where can I follow Jodie Turner-Smith on social media?

You can follow Jodie Turner-Smith on Instagram (@jodiesmith) and Twitter (@jodiesmith).

13. What is Jodie Turner-Smith’s favorite thing about acting?

Jodie Turner-Smith has said that her favorite thing about acting is the opportunity to tell stories that resonate with audiences and make a difference in the world.

14. How does Jodie Turner-Smith balance her career and family life?

Jodie Turner-Smith prioritizes self-care, time management, and open communication with her family in order to balance her career and family life.

15. What advice does Jodie Turner-Smith have for aspiring actors?

Jodie Turner-Smith advises aspiring actors to stay true to themselves, work hard, and never give up on their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face.

16. What is Jodie Turner-Smith’s favorite film of all time?

Jodie Turner-Smith has cited “The Color Purple” as one of her favorite films of all time, praising its powerful storytelling and performances.

17. What does the future hold for Jodie Turner-Smith?

The future looks bright for Jodie Turner-Smith, with a promising career ahead of her and a commitment to using her platform for positive change in the world.

In conclusion, Jodie Turner-Smith is a talented and passionate actress who has quickly made a name for herself in Hollywood. With her impressive body of work, commitment to social justice, and undeniable star power, she is poised to continue making waves in the entertainment industry for years to come. As her career continues to soar, her net worth is sure to grow along with it, solidifying her status as a true powerhouse in the world of film and television.



