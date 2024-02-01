

Jim Cornette is a name that is synonymous with professional wrestling. As a former manager, promoter, booker, and commentator, Cornette has made a significant impact on the wrestling industry over the years. But beyond his contributions to the world of wrestling, many fans are curious about Jim Cornette’s net worth and how he has amassed his wealth. In this article, we will explore Jim Cornette’s net worth, along with some interesting facts about the wrestling legend.

1. Jim Cornette Net Worth

As of 2024, Jim Cornette’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Cornette’s wealth comes from his successful career in wrestling, where he has worked in various roles both in front of and behind the camera. From managing some of the biggest names in wrestling to running his own promotion, Cornette has built a successful career that has made him a wealthy man.

2. Wrestling Career

Jim Cornette got his start in wrestling in the 1980s, working as a manager for the Memphis-based promotion, Continental Wrestling Association. From there, he went on to manage some of the biggest stars in wrestling, including the Midnight Express and Yokozuna. Cornette’s skills as a manager were well-known in the industry, and he quickly became one of the most sought-after managers in wrestling.

3. Promoter and Booker

In addition to his work as a manager, Jim Cornette has also worked as a promoter and booker in the wrestling industry. Cornette was the co-owner of Smoky Mountain Wrestling, a regional promotion based in Tennessee, where he also served as the head booker. During his time with Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Cornette helped to develop and showcase the talents of many up-and-coming wrestlers, including Chris Jericho and Kane.

4. Commentator

Jim Cornette is also known for his work as a commentator in wrestling. He has worked for various promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where he provided color commentary for some of the biggest matches in wrestling. Cornette’s sharp wit and no-nonsense commentary style have made him a fan favorite among wrestling fans.

5. Podcasting

In recent years, Jim Cornette has become known for his podcast, “The Jim Cornette Experience.” On the podcast, Cornette discusses the latest news and events in wrestling, along with sharing stories from his long and storied career in the industry. The podcast has been a hit with wrestling fans, and has helped to further solidify Cornette’s status as a wrestling legend.

6. Controversies

Throughout his career, Jim Cornette has been no stranger to controversy. He has been involved in numerous feuds and disputes with other wrestlers and promoters, and has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. Cornette’s outspoken nature has earned him both fans and detractors in the wrestling industry, but it has also helped to establish him as one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history.

7. Personal Life

Jim Cornette was born on September 17, 1961, in Louisville, Kentucky. He is married to Stacey Cornette, who is also involved in the wrestling industry as a photographer. The couple has been married for over 30 years and have two children together. In addition to his family life, Cornette is also an avid collector of wrestling memorabilia, with a collection that includes rare items from throughout wrestling history.

8. Height and Weight

Jim Cornette stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 225 pounds. Despite not being a wrestler himself, Cornette has always maintained a strong presence in the wrestling industry, both physically and verbally. His imposing stature and commanding voice have helped to make him a larger-than-life figure in the world of wrestling.

9. Legacy

Jim Cornette’s legacy in the wrestling industry is undeniable. From his work as a manager to his contributions as a promoter, booker, and commentator, Cornette has left an indelible mark on the world of professional wrestling. His passion for the industry and his dedication to preserving its history have made him a beloved figure among wrestling fans, and his wealth of knowledge and experience have earned him the respect of his peers.

In conclusion, Jim Cornette’s net worth is a reflection of his long and successful career in the wrestling industry. From his early days as a manager to his current role as a podcast host, Cornette has proven himself to be a true legend in wrestling. With a net worth of $5 million, Cornette has secured his place as one of the wealthiest and most influential figures in the world of professional wrestling.

Common Questions about Jim Cornette:

1. How old is Jim Cornette?

Jim Cornette was born on September 17, 1961, making him 62 years old in 2024.

2. Who is Jim Cornette’s spouse?

Jim Cornette is married to Stacey Cornette, a photographer who is also involved in the wrestling industry.

3. What is Jim Cornette’s net worth?

Jim Cornette’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2024.

4. What is Jim Cornette’s height and weight?

Jim Cornette stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 225 pounds.

5. What is Jim Cornette’s podcast called?

Jim Cornette hosts a podcast called “The Jim Cornette Experience.”

6. What role did Jim Cornette play in Smoky Mountain Wrestling?

Jim Cornette was the co-owner and head booker of Smoky Mountain Wrestling, a regional promotion based in Tennessee.

7. Who are some of the wrestlers Jim Cornette managed?

Jim Cornette managed wrestlers such as the Midnight Express and Yokozuna.

8. What controversies has Jim Cornette been involved in?

Jim Cornette has been involved in numerous feuds and disputes with other wrestlers and promoters throughout his career.

9. How long has Jim Cornette been married?

Jim Cornette has been married to Stacey Cornette for over 30 years.

10. What is Jim Cornette’s legacy in the wrestling industry?

Jim Cornette is considered a legend in the wrestling industry, known for his work as a manager, promoter, booker, commentator, and podcaster.

11. What is Jim Cornette’s podcast about?

Jim Cornette’s podcast, “The Jim Cornette Experience,” covers the latest news and events in wrestling, along with stories from his career.

12. What is Jim Cornette’s nationality?

Jim Cornette is American, born in Louisville, Kentucky.

13. How many children does Jim Cornette have?

Jim Cornette has two children with his wife, Stacey Cornette.

14. What is Jim Cornette’s wrestling memorabilia collection like?

Jim Cornette is an avid collector of wrestling memorabilia, with a collection that includes rare items from throughout wrestling history.

15. What is Jim Cornette’s commentary style like?

Jim Cornette is known for his sharp wit and no-nonsense commentary style, which has made him a fan favorite among wrestling fans.

16. What promotions has Jim Cornette worked for as a commentator?

Jim Cornette has worked for promotions such as WWE and TNA as a color commentator.

17. How has Jim Cornette contributed to the wrestling industry?

Jim Cornette has made significant contributions to the wrestling industry as a manager, promoter, booker, commentator, and podcaster.

In summary, Jim Cornette’s net worth of $5 million is a testament to his long and successful career in the wrestling industry. With his wealth of experience and knowledge, Cornette has solidified his place as a legend in wrestling, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.



