Jg Quintel Net Worth



J.G. Quintel is a talented animator, writer, and voice actor who has made a name for himself in the world of animation. Best known for creating the popular Cartoon Network series “Regular Show,” Quintel has achieved great success in his career. As of 2024, J.G. Quintel’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about J.G. Quintel and his rise to fame:

1. Early Life and Education: J.G. Quintel was born on September 14, 1982, in Hanford, California. He developed an interest in animation at a young age and decided to pursue it as a career. Quintel attended the California Institute of the Arts, where he studied animation and honed his skills.

2. Career Beginnings: After graduating from CalArts, J.G. Quintel landed a job as a storyboard artist on the popular animated series “The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack.” This early experience helped him learn the ropes of the animation industry and set the stage for his future success.

3. Creation of “Regular Show”: In 2009, J.G. Quintel pitched the idea for a new animated series to Cartoon Network, which would eventually become “Regular Show.” The show premiered in 2010 and quickly gained a loyal following for its quirky humor and unique characters. Quintel not only created the show but also provided the voice for the main character, Mordecai.

4. Critical Acclaim: “Regular Show” was a critical and commercial success, earning praise for its clever writing and offbeat humor. The show ran for eight seasons and won several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program.

5. Other Projects: In addition to “Regular Show,” J.G. Quintel has worked on a variety of other projects in the animation industry. He has lent his voice to characters on shows like “Adventure Time” and “We Bare Bears,” and has also directed episodes of “The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack” and “Close Enough.”

6. Personal Life: J.G. Quintel is known for being a private person and keeps details about his personal life out of the public eye. He is married to his longtime partner, whom he met while attending CalArts. The couple has two children together and resides in Los Angeles.

7. Entrepreneurial Ventures: In addition to his work in animation, J.G. Quintel has ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. He co-founded the production company, Hotdog Studios, which focuses on creating original content for television and digital platforms.

8. Influence on Pop Culture: J.G. Quintel’s work has had a significant impact on pop culture, inspiring a new generation of animators and entertainers. “Regular Show” has become a beloved cult classic, with fans of all ages embracing its quirky humor and memorable characters.

9. Future Projects: As of 2024, J.G. Quintel continues to work on new projects in the animation industry. While details about his upcoming work are scarce, fans can expect more of Quintel’s signature wit and creativity in the years to come.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about J.G. Quintel:

1. How old is J.G. Quintel?

As of 2024, J.G. Quintel is 42 years old.

2. How tall is J.G. Quintel?

J.G. Quintel is 6 feet tall.

3. What is J.G. Quintel’s weight?

J.G. Quintel weighs around 170 pounds.

4. Is J.G. Quintel married?

Yes, J.G. Quintel is married to his longtime partner.

5. Does J.G. Quintel have children?

Yes, J.G. Quintel has two children.

6. What is J.G. Quintel’s net worth?

As of 2024, J.G. Quintel’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million.

7. What other projects has J.G. Quintel worked on?

In addition to “Regular Show,” J.G. Quintel has worked on shows like “Adventure Time” and “We Bare Bears.”

8. Where does J.G. Quintel live?

J.G. Quintel resides in Los Angeles.

9. What is J.G. Quintel’s production company called?

J.G. Quintel co-founded Hotdog Studios, a production company focused on creating original content for television and digital platforms.

10. What awards has J.G. Quintel won?

J.G. Quintel has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program for his work on “Regular Show.”

11. What is J.G. Quintel’s most famous creation?

J.G. Quintel is best known for creating the popular Cartoon Network series “Regular Show.”

12. How did J.G. Quintel get his start in the animation industry?

J.G. Quintel began his career as a storyboard artist on “The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack.”

13. What is J.G. Quintel’s favorite part of creating animated shows?

J.G. Quintel has said that he enjoys coming up with unique and interesting characters for his projects.

14. Has J.G. Quintel ever voiced a character on one of his shows?

Yes, J.G. Quintel provided the voice for the main character, Mordecai, on “Regular Show.”

15. What inspired J.G. Quintel to pursue a career in animation?

J.G. Quintel developed an interest in animation at a young age and decided to pursue it as a career after taking classes in high school.

16. How has J.G. Quintel’s work influenced pop culture?

J.G. Quintel’s work has inspired a new generation of animators and entertainers, with “Regular Show” becoming a beloved cult classic.

17. What can fans expect from J.G. Quintel in the future?

As of 2024, J.G. Quintel continues to work on new projects in the animation industry, with fans eagerly awaiting his next creative endeavor.

In conclusion, J.G. Quintel is a talented animator and creator who has left a lasting impact on the world of animation. With his unique style and creative vision, Quintel has captured the hearts of fans around the world. As he continues to work on new projects and push the boundaries of storytelling, there’s no doubt that J.G. Quintel’s influence will be felt for years to come.



