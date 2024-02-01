Jerry Krause Net Worth



Jerry Krause was a legendary figure in the world of basketball, known for his role as the general manager of the Chicago Bulls during their dominant reign in the 1990s. Krause was instrumental in building the Bulls into a championship-winning team, thanks to his keen eye for talent and shrewd decision-making. But aside from his basketball legacy, many people are curious about Jerry Krause’s net worth. In this article, we will delve into Jerry Krause’s net worth and explore some interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Jerry Krause’s Net Worth: Jerry Krause’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million at the time of his passing in 2017. He accumulated his wealth through his successful career in basketball, particularly during his time with the Chicago Bulls.

2. Early Life and Career: Jerry Krause was born on April 6, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois. He had a passion for basketball from a young age and began his career in the sport as a scout for the Baltimore Bullets in the 1960s. Krause’s keen eye for talent quickly caught the attention of NBA teams, and he was soon hired as a general manager for the Chicago Bulls in 1985.

3. Building a Championship Team: Jerry Krause is best known for his role in building the legendary Chicago Bulls team of the 1990s, led by the iconic duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Krause made a series of key acquisitions and draft picks that helped turn the Bulls into a dominant force in the NBA, winning six championships in the span of eight years.

4. Controversies and Criticisms: Despite his success with the Bulls, Jerry Krause was often criticized for his rocky relationship with players and coaches. His tense relationship with Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson was well-documented, with both men publicly feuding with Krause at various points during their time together.

5. Legacy in Basketball: Despite the controversies surrounding his tenure with the Bulls, Jerry Krause’s impact on the sport of basketball cannot be understated. His eye for talent and strategic decision-making helped shape the landscape of the NBA for years to come, and his legacy continues to be felt in the world of professional sports.

6. Personal Life: Jerry Krause was known for being a private and reserved individual, preferring to let his work speak for itself. He was married to his wife Thelma for over 50 years before her passing in 2013. Krause had three children and several grandchildren, who were a source of great pride and joy for him.

7. Philanthropy: In addition to his contributions to the world of basketball, Jerry Krause was also known for his philanthropic efforts. He was involved in several charitable organizations and causes, using his wealth and influence to make a positive impact on the world around him.

8. Awards and Honors: Throughout his career, Jerry Krause received numerous awards and honors for his contributions to the sport of basketball. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, recognizing his significant impact on the game.

9. Remembering Jerry Krause: Jerry Krause passed away on March 21, 2017, at the age of 77. He left behind a lasting legacy in the world of basketball, with many fans and colleagues remembering him fondly for his dedication, passion, and contributions to the sport.

In conclusion, Jerry Krause’s net worth was a reflection of his successful career in basketball and his impact on the sport. While he may have faced criticism and controversies during his time with the Bulls, his legacy as a visionary general manager and talent evaluator continues to be celebrated to this day.

