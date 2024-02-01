Jeri Ryan Net Worth



Jeri Ryan is an American actress best known for her role as Seven of Nine on the television series Star Trek: Voyager. With a successful career in both television and film, Jeri Ryan has amassed a substantial net worth over the years. In 2024, Jeri Ryan’s net worth is estimated to be around $30 million.

Here are 9 interesting facts about Jeri Ryan and her impressive net worth:

1. Early Life and Education:

Jeri Ryan was born on February 22, 1968, in Munich, West Germany. She grew up in a military family and moved around frequently during her childhood. Ryan attended Northwestern University, where she studied theater and graduated with a degree in performing arts.

2. Breakthrough Role on Star Trek: Voyager:

Jeri Ryan gained widespread recognition for her role as Seven of Nine on the hit television series Star Trek: Voyager. She joined the cast in the show’s fourth season and quickly became a fan favorite for her portrayal of the Borg drone who is liberated from the collective.

3. Film and Television Career:

In addition to her role on Star Trek: Voyager, Jeri Ryan has appeared in numerous other television shows and films throughout her career. Some of her notable credits include roles in Boston Public, Shark, and Body of Proof. She has also appeared in films such as Down with Love and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

4. Endorsement Deals and Commercial Work:

Jeri Ryan has also been involved in various endorsement deals and commercial work over the years. She has appeared in advertisements for brands such as Toyota and has lent her voice to video games and animated series.

5. Philanthropy and Charity Work:

In addition to her successful acting career, Jeri Ryan is also actively involved in philanthropy and charity work. She has supported various organizations and causes, including animal welfare, children’s health, and environmental conservation.

6. Personal Life:

Jeri Ryan was previously married to politician Jack Ryan, with whom she has a son. The couple divorced in 1999. In 2008, Jeri Ryan married French chef Christophe Émé, with whom she has a daughter.

7. Awards and Accolades:

Throughout her career, Jeri Ryan has received numerous awards and accolades for her work in television and film. She has been nominated for multiple Saturn Awards and has won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role on Star Trek: Voyager.

8. Business Ventures:

In addition to her acting career, Jeri Ryan has also ventured into business and entrepreneurship. She has invested in various startups and has launched her own line of skincare products.

9. Net Worth and Investments:

Jeri Ryan’s net worth of $30 million in 2024 is a result of her successful acting career, endorsement deals, and business ventures. She has made wise investments over the years and continues to grow her wealth through various opportunities.

Common Questions about Jeri Ryan:

1. How old is Jeri Ryan in 2024?

Jeri Ryan was born on February 22, 1968, which would make her 56 years old in 2024.

2. What is Jeri Ryan’s height and weight?

Jeri Ryan stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

3. Who is Jeri Ryan married to?

Jeri Ryan is married to French chef Christophe Émé.

4. Does Jeri Ryan have children?

Yes, Jeri Ryan has two children, a son from her previous marriage and a daughter with her current husband.

5. What is Jeri Ryan’s most famous role?

Jeri Ryan is best known for her role as Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager.

6. How did Jeri Ryan get her start in acting?

Jeri Ryan studied theater at Northwestern University and began her acting career in Chicago before moving to Los Angeles.

7. What other TV shows has Jeri Ryan appeared in?

In addition to Star Trek: Voyager, Jeri Ryan has appeared in shows such as Boston Public, Shark, and Body of Proof.

8. Has Jeri Ryan won any awards for her acting?

Yes, Jeri Ryan has won a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role on Star Trek: Voyager and has been nominated for multiple Saturn Awards.

9. What philanthropic causes does Jeri Ryan support?

Jeri Ryan supports various causes, including animal welfare, children’s health, and environmental conservation.

10. Does Jeri Ryan have any upcoming projects?

As of 2024, Jeri Ryan’s upcoming projects include a new television series and a film in production.

11. What is Jeri Ryan’s skincare line called?

Jeri Ryan’s skincare line is called “Ryan Beauty.”

12. What is Jeri Ryan’s favorite role that she has played?

Jeri Ryan has cited her role as Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager as one of her favorite roles due to the complex and dynamic character.

13. Does Jeri Ryan have any pets?

Yes, Jeri Ryan is a dog lover and has a rescue dog named Luna.

14. What is Jeri Ryan’s favorite hobby outside of acting?

Jeri Ryan enjoys cooking and experimenting with new recipes in her spare time.

15. What is Jeri Ryan’s favorite travel destination?

Jeri Ryan loves to travel to Italy and explore the country’s rich cultural heritage and cuisine.

16. What is Jeri Ryan’s workout routine?

Jeri Ryan stays in shape by practicing yoga, Pilates, and strength training exercises.

17. How does Jeri Ryan balance her career and family life?

Jeri Ryan prioritizes spending quality time with her family and makes sure to schedule time for herself and her loved ones amidst her busy work schedule.

In conclusion, Jeri Ryan’s impressive net worth of $30 million in 2024 is a testament to her successful career in acting, endorsements, and business ventures. With a strong work ethic, talent, and dedication to her craft, Jeri Ryan continues to thrive in the entertainment industry and beyond.



