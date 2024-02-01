

Javaris Crittenton Net Worth: The Rise and Fall of a Former NBA Player

Javaris Crittenton, once a promising young talent in the NBA, saw his career come crashing down due to legal troubles. Despite his potential on the court, Crittenton’s off-court actions ultimately led to his downfall. In this article, we will delve into the net worth of Javaris Crittenton, as well as explore some interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Early Life and Career

Javaris Crittenton was born on December 31, 1987, in Atlanta, Georgia. He attended Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, where he excelled in basketball and caught the attention of college scouts. Crittenton went on to play college basketball at Georgia Tech, where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman team in his first season.

2. NBA Draft and Career

In 2007, Javaris Crittenton declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 19th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent one season with the Lakers before being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Crittenton then had brief stints with the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Bobcats before his NBA career came to an abrupt end.

3. Legal Troubles

In 2009, Javaris Crittenton was involved in a highly publicized incident in which he allegedly brandished a firearm in the Washington Wizards’ locker room. He was subsequently suspended by the NBA and later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge. Crittenton’s legal troubles continued to mount, and in 2011, he was charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Atlanta.

4. Net Worth

As of 2024, Javaris Crittenton’s net worth is estimated to be around $100,000. Despite earning millions during his NBA career, Crittenton’s legal fees and other expenses have taken a significant toll on his finances.

5. Business Ventures

After his basketball career ended, Javaris Crittenton attempted to launch several business ventures, including a clothing line and a record label. However, these ventures were largely unsuccessful, further contributing to his financial struggles.

6. Personal Life

Javaris Crittenton’s personal life has been tumultuous, with his legal troubles overshadowing his basketball career. He has kept a low profile in recent years and has largely stayed out of the public eye.

7. Height and Weight

Javaris Crittenton stands at 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. His size and athleticism were key factors in his success as a basketball player.

8. Relationships

There is limited information available about Javaris Crittenton’s relationships or dating life. He has largely kept his personal life private in the wake of his legal troubles.

9. Legacy

Despite his troubled past, Javaris Crittenton’s story serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of fame and fortune. His rise and fall in the NBA highlight the importance of making responsible choices and avoiding destructive behavior.

In conclusion, Javaris Crittenton’s story is a complex and cautionary tale of the rise and fall of a once-promising NBA player. Despite his legal troubles and financial struggles, Crittenton’s legacy serves as a reminder of the importance of making responsible choices and avoiding destructive behavior. As he continues to navigate the challenges of rebuilding his life, it is clear that Javaris Crittenton’s story is far from over.



