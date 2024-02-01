Jamie Foxx Daughter Net Worth



Jamie Foxx is a well-known actor, comedian, and singer who has made a name for himself in Hollywood. However, many people may not be aware that he also has a daughter who is making waves in the entertainment industry. Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s daughter, has been steadily building her own successful career, and her net worth is nothing to scoff at.

Corinne Foxx was born on February 15, 1994, making her 30 years old in the year 2024. She stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 130 pounds. Corinne has been making a name for herself as a model, actress, and television host. She has appeared in a number of high-profile projects and has quickly become a rising star in the entertainment world.

One interesting fact about Corinne Foxx is that she initially wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. She attended the University of Southern California and graduated with a degree in public relations. However, her passion for the entertainment industry eventually led her to pursue a career in modeling and acting.

Another interesting fact about Corinne Foxx is that she made her acting debut in the 2014 film “Annie,” where she played the role of Megan. She has since appeared in a number of other films and television shows, including “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” and “All-Star Weekend.”

Corinne Foxx has also made a name for herself as a successful model. She has appeared in campaigns for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, and Wet Seal. Her striking beauty and natural charisma have made her a sought-after model in the fashion industry.

In addition to her work as an actress and model, Corinne Foxx has also found success as a television host. She co-hosted the competition reality show “Beat Shazam” alongside her father, Jamie Foxx. The show was a hit with audiences and further solidified Corinne’s status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Corinne Foxx’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million in the year 2024. This impressive sum is a testament to her hard work and talent in the entertainment industry. As she continues to take on new projects and expand her career, it is likely that her net worth will only continue to grow.

One interesting fact about Corinne Foxx’s net worth is that she has achieved this level of success entirely on her own merits. While having a famous father like Jamie Foxx certainly opened doors for her, Corinne has worked hard to establish herself as a talented and respected actress, model, and television host in her own right.

Corinne Foxx’s personal life is also of interest to many fans. She is currently dating actor and model Austin Lantero, and the couple frequently shares photos of their adventures together on social media. Their relationship has been going strong for several years, and they are often seen attending events and red carpet premieres together.

In conclusion, Corinne Foxx is a talented and ambitious young woman who is making a name for herself in the entertainment industry. From her successful acting and modeling career to her work as a television host, Corinne has proven that she has what it takes to succeed in Hollywood. With a net worth of $1 million and a bright future ahead of her, it’s clear that Corinne Foxx is a rising star to watch in the coming years.

17 Common Questions About Corinne Foxx:

1. How old is Corinne Foxx?

Corinne Foxx was born on February 15, 1994, making her 30 years old in the year 2024.

2. How tall is Corinne Foxx?

Corinne Foxx stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches.

3. What is Corinne Foxx’s net worth?

Corinne Foxx’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million in the year 2024.

4. What is Corinne Foxx’s occupation?

Corinne Foxx is an actress, model, and television host.

5. Who is Corinne Foxx dating?

Corinne Foxx is currently dating actor and model Austin Lantero.

6. What was Corinne Foxx’s first acting role?

Corinne Foxx made her acting debut in the 2014 film “Annie,” where she played the role of Megan.

7. What is Corinne Foxx’s educational background?

Corinne Foxx attended the University of Southern California and graduated with a degree in public relations.

8. What brands has Corinne Foxx modeled for?

Corinne Foxx has modeled for brands such as Ralph Lauren, Dolce & Gabbana, and Wet Seal.

9. What television show did Corinne Foxx co-host alongside her father?

Corinne Foxx co-hosted the competition reality show “Beat Shazam” alongside her father, Jamie Foxx.

10. What is Corinne Foxx’s weight?

Corinne Foxx weighs around 130 pounds.

11. What are some of the films and television shows Corinne Foxx has appeared in?

Corinne Foxx has appeared in projects such as “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” and “All-Star Weekend.”

12. What is Corinne Foxx’s relationship with her father, Jamie Foxx?

Corinne Foxx has a close relationship with her father, Jamie Foxx, and has worked with him on several projects.

13. What are some of Corinne Foxx’s interests outside of acting and modeling?

Corinne Foxx is passionate about fitness and often shares workout tips and routines on social media.

14. How did Corinne Foxx initially become interested in the entertainment industry?

Corinne Foxx initially wanted to pursue a career in the medical field but was drawn to the entertainment industry due to her passion for acting and modeling.

15. What is Corinne Foxx’s ethnicity?

Corinne Foxx is of African-American and Filipino descent.

16. What are some upcoming projects for Corinne Foxx?

Corinne Foxx has several film and television projects in the works, including a lead role in an upcoming romantic comedy.

17. What advice does Corinne Foxx have for aspiring actors and models?

Corinne Foxx encourages aspiring actors and models to stay true to themselves and work hard to achieve their goals in the entertainment industry.

