James Garner Net Worth



James Garner, a beloved American actor, producer, and voice artist, had a successful career in Hollywood that spanned over five decades. His charming personality and natural talent on screen endeared him to audiences around the world. Garner’s net worth at the time of his passing in 2014 was estimated to be around $20 million. However, his legacy continues to live on through his iconic roles in television shows and films. Let’s take a closer look at James Garner’s net worth and some interesting facts about his life and career.

1. Early Life and Career Beginnings:

James Garner was born James Scott Bumgarner on April 7, 1928, in Norman, Oklahoma. He grew up in a modest household and had a turbulent childhood due to his parents’ divorce. Garner dropped out of high school at 16 and joined the United States Merchant Marine during World War II. After the war, he briefly attended Hollywood High School but left to pursue a career in acting.

2. Breakthrough Role in Maverick:

Garner’s big break came in 1957 when he landed the lead role of Bret Maverick in the Western television series “Maverick.” The show was a huge success and catapulted Garner to stardom. His portrayal of the charming and laid-back gambler endeared him to audiences and established him as a leading man in Hollywood.

3. Success in Film:

In addition to his successful television career, Garner also found success in film. He starred in a variety of genres, including Westerns, comedies, and dramas. Some of his most notable film roles include “The Great Escape,” “The Americanization of Emily,” and “Murphy’s Romance,” for which he received an Academy Award nomination.

4. Longevity in Hollywood:

One of the most impressive aspects of James Garner’s career was his longevity in Hollywood. He continued to work well into his later years and remained a sought-after actor in both film and television. Garner’s ability to adapt to changing trends in the entertainment industry is a testament to his talent and professionalism.

5. Voice Acting:

In addition to his on-screen work, Garner also lent his voice to several animated projects. He provided the voice of Commander Rourke in Disney’s “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” and the Wizard in “The Magic 7.” His distinctive voice added an extra layer of charm and charisma to his characters.

6. Personal Life:

James Garner was married to Lois Clarke, whom he met at a political rally in Los Angeles. The couple tied the knot in 1956 and remained happily married until Garner’s passing in 2014. They had two daughters together, Gigi and Kim.

7. Philanthropy:

Garner was known for his philanthropic efforts and supported several charitable organizations throughout his life. He was a strong advocate for veterans’ rights and often participated in events to raise awareness for veterans’ issues. Garner’s generosity and compassion off-screen endeared him to fans and colleagues alike.

8. Awards and Recognition:

Throughout his career, James Garner received numerous awards and accolades for his work in film and television. He won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his performances in “Maverick” and “The Rockford Files.” He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild in recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry.

9. Legacy:

James Garner’s legacy continues to live on through his timeless performances and memorable characters. He was a versatile actor who excelled in a variety of roles, from charming leading men to rugged action heroes. Garner’s impact on Hollywood is undeniable, and his influence can still be felt in the industry today.

In conclusion, James Garner’s net worth of $20 million at the time of his passing in 2014 is a testament to his successful career in Hollywood. His talent, charm, and professionalism endeared him to audiences around the world, and his legacy continues to live on through his iconic roles in film and television. Garner’s philanthropic efforts and lasting impact on the entertainment industry further solidify his status as a beloved Hollywood legend.

Common Questions about James Garner:

1. When was James Garner born?

James Garner was born on April 7, 1928.

2. Where was James Garner born?

James Garner was born in Norman, Oklahoma.

3. What was James Garner’s net worth at the time of his passing?

James Garner’s net worth was estimated to be around $20 million at the time of his passing in 2014.

4. What was James Garner’s breakthrough role?

James Garner’s breakthrough role was as Bret Maverick in the television series “Maverick.”

5. Who was James Garner married to?

James Garner was married to Lois Clarke.

6. How many daughters did James Garner have?

James Garner had two daughters, Gigi and Kim, with his wife Lois.

7. What awards did James Garner win during his career?

James Garner won two Primetime Emmy Awards and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild.

8. What animated projects did James Garner lend his voice to?

James Garner provided his voice for Commander Rourke in “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” and the Wizard in “The Magic 7.”

9. What was James Garner known for advocating for?

James Garner was known for advocating for veterans’ rights and supporting charitable organizations.

10. What was one of James Garner’s most notable film roles?

One of James Garner’s most notable film roles was in “The Great Escape.”

11. How long was James Garner married to Lois Clarke?

James Garner was married to Lois Clarke for 58 years until his passing in 2014.

12. What genre of film did James Garner excel in?

James Garner excelled in a variety of genres, including Westerns, comedies, and dramas.

13. What was James Garner’s character’s name in “The Rockford Files”?

James Garner’s character in “The Rockford Files” was Jim Rockford.

14. Which Disney film did James Garner provide his voice for?

James Garner provided his voice for Commander Rourke in Disney’s “Atlantis: The Lost Empire.”

15. What was the name of James Garner’s daughters?

James Garner’s daughters were named Gigi and Kim.

16. What was the name of James Garner’s wife?

James Garner’s wife was named Lois Clarke.

17. How did James Garner’s legacy live on after his passing?

James Garner’s legacy lived on through his iconic roles in film and television and his philanthropic efforts.

