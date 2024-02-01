Jake Lamotta Net Worth



Jake LaMotta was a legendary American professional boxer who had an incredible career in the ring. His life story was immortalized in the classic Martin Scorsese film “Raging Bull,” which won two Academy Awards and solidified LaMotta’s place in boxing history. LaMotta’s net worth was estimated to be around $10 million at the time of his passing in 2017, but his legacy goes far beyond money. Here are 9 interesting facts about Jake LaMotta and his remarkable life:

1. Early Life: Jake LaMotta was born on July 10, 1922, in The Bronx, New York City. He grew up in a tough neighborhood and got into trouble as a young man, but boxing helped him turn his life around. LaMotta began his professional boxing career in 1941 and quickly rose through the ranks due to his aggressive fighting style.

2. Middleweight Champion: LaMotta is best known for his six fights with Sugar Ray Robinson, one of the greatest boxers of all time. LaMotta famously defeated Robinson in their first match in 1943, handing Robinson his first professional loss. LaMotta went on to win the middleweight championship in 1949 and defended his title successfully multiple times.

3. Raging Bull: LaMotta’s tumultuous life and career were chronicled in the 1980 film “Raging Bull,” starring Robert De Niro as LaMotta. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning De Niro an Academy Award for Best Actor and further cementing LaMotta’s place in boxing lore.

4. Toughness in the Ring: LaMotta was known for his incredible durability and ability to take a punch. He had a granite chin and would often absorb punishment from his opponents before coming back to win fights. LaMotta’s relentless style made him a fan favorite and earned him the nickname “The Bronx Bull.”

5. Personal Struggles: Despite his success in the ring, LaMotta faced numerous personal struggles throughout his life. He had a tumultuous relationship with his brother Joey, who also served as his manager. LaMotta’s turbulent marriage to his second wife, Vikki, was also well-documented and marked by infidelity and abuse.

6. Post-Boxing Career: After retiring from boxing in 1954, LaMotta struggled to find success outside of the ring. He worked as a stand-up comedian, actor, and restaurant owner, but never achieved the same level of fame and fortune as he did in his boxing days. LaMotta’s life post-boxing was marked by financial troubles and legal issues.

7. Hall of Fame: Jake LaMotta was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest middleweight boxers of all time. Despite his personal flaws and controversies, LaMotta’s contributions to the sport of boxing were undeniable, and he was revered by fans and fellow fighters alike.

8. Later Years: In his later years, LaMotta lived a quieter life away from the spotlight. He devoted himself to his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. LaMotta’s health declined in his final years, and he passed away on September 19, 2017, at the age of 95.

9. Legacy: Jake LaMotta will always be remembered as a boxing legend who overcame adversity and achieved greatness in the ring. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance and determination, and his impact on the sport of boxing will never be forgotten.

In conclusion, Jake LaMotta was a true icon of the boxing world whose legacy will live on for generations to come. His net worth of $10 million at the time of his passing in 2017 was just a small part of his incredible story. LaMotta’s impact on the sport of boxing and his ability to overcome personal struggles and setbacks are what truly define his legacy. He will always be remembered as “The Bronx Bull” and a true champion in and out of the ring.



